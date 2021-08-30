Best Book DK Braille: Counting Trial Ebook

"Download Here https://ebooklibrary.solutionsforyou.space/?book=1465436138 Learn how to count to 10 with DK Braille: Counting.Explore tactile spreads in different textures to discover counting techniques with a book designed specifically for blind or visually impaired readers. DK Braille: Counting's pages combine braille, large print, and high contrast photography with clear and predictive layouts for curious young readers. The accompanying story in print and braille takes readers on a counting adventure in the park.DK Braille: Counting is a unique book that teaches counting in a special, revolutionary book.A flagship series of high-quality, custom books with braille and tactile images for blind and partially sighted children, or sighted children with blind parents. DK Braille books combine uncontracted Unified English Braille and large type with high-contrast colors, embossed images, and tactile cutout shapes for children to feel with their fingers. The combination of text alongside the braille enables sighted parents to share the reading experience with visually impaired children, and for sighted children to share with their visually impaired parents.Reviews:This special little book teaches counting in a unique and revolutionary way...little ones can learn to read in more than one way. - Babble.comA winning series that is truly for all board-book readers and their grown-ups. - Kirkus Reviews (Starred Review)Polished design and execution make this a valuable resource. - Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)What a great addition to the often groundbreaking titles offered by DK. - New York Journal of Books Download Online PDF DK Braille: Counting Read PDF DK Braille: Counting Download Full PDF DK Braille: Counting "