InfiSense use case and application examples_Mar 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The easiest way to integrate real-time, wireless sensing into your business. Data-driven companies need it. Their teams lo...
WHAT WE DO IoT Data from the Real World We provide cloud software and an open API to connect, configure, contextualize and...
OUR VALUE Freedom: Integrate data from any LoRaWAN sensor into your favorite analytical tools and apps with the flip of a ...
LORAWA N NETWORK HOW IT WORKS Ingestion SECURE WAREHOUSE ALIGN CONTEXTUALIZE ACTIVATE MEASURES ADD ALERTS API Standards-ba...
What You Can Do for $1 Impact on Your Business Ingest, index, and parse sensor readings any LoRa device Immediately start ...
ADDITIONAL SERVICES • <$0.50 - $6/device/month* • Includes cloud software PLUS carrier-grade LoRaWAN network connectivity ...
USE CASE EXAMPLES The following are examples of use cases and devices our customers are deploying today. Note: we can simp...
ILLUSTRATIVE USE CASES AND APPLICATIONS Energy and Resource Efficiency/ Management Circuits, submetering, equipment loads,...
PREVENT MOLD, MILDEW AND LEAKS UNOCCUPIED ROOM MONITORING Temperature, humidity, leak detection, occupancy, accel, magneto...
NEGATIVE PRESSURE AND INDOOR AIR QUALITY CO2, VOC, Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, Occupancy (PIR), Light  DecentLab Ind...
ENERGY USAGE, EQUIPMENT OPERATION MONITORING Current Metering  Netvox 1-phase or 3-phase Current Meters  75A, 150A, 250A...
DIGITIZE EXISTING SENSORS WITH ANALOG INPUTS AND PULSE METERING Analog, pulse, 4-20mA, RS-232, RS- 422 or RS-485  Tekteli...
INDOOR AGRICULTURE MONITORING AND YIELD OPTIMIZATION  Tektelic Smart Room Sensor  Base (no occupancy): $66/device  With...
Device List (Page 1) Item Image Device Name Description / Datasheet Price* Netvox 1-Phase CT • 1-phase Current Meter • Opt...
Device List (Page 2) Item Image Device Name Description / Datasheet Price* Tektelic Industrial Transceiver • This can take...
Device List (Page 3) Item Image Device Name Description / Datasheet Price* Decentlab Indoor Ambiance Monitor • Co2, VOc, T...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

InfiSense use case and application examples_Mar 2020

29 views

Published on

Quick overview of InfiSense, our pricing and some illustrative use cases and applications and devices to match.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

InfiSense use case and application examples_Mar 2020

  1. 1. The easiest way to integrate real-time, wireless sensing into your business. Data-driven companies need it. Their teams love it. INFISENSE We are the easiest way to obtain actionable data from disparate arrays of IoT sensors We let companies send data to any analytics tool, dashboard, software platform or app We free them to focus on what they do best, and not waste money & time developing tech far outside of their
  2. 2. WHAT WE DO IoT Data from the Real World We provide cloud software and an open API to connect, configure, contextualize and unify data from disparate IoT sensors for immediate use in analytics/apps  Analytics  BI tools  Software  Apps OPENAPI
  3. 3. OUR VALUE Freedom: Integrate data from any LoRaWAN sensor into your favorite analytical tools and apps with the flip of a switch of a bunch of one-off integrations Save money and time: Avoid developing expensive, time- intensive, and complicated integration code and get to the analytics and insights quickly with a single API for disparate IoT data. All for $1/device/month. Do more: Easily expand use cases and add more sensors and networks with no custom work, ensuring you meet your ROI
  4. 4. LORAWA N NETWORK HOW IT WORKS Ingestion SECURE WAREHOUSE ALIGN CONTEXTUALIZE ACTIVATE MEASURES ADD ALERTS API Standards-based 3rd party LoRa devices validated on software platform Super scalable open API with tools. Built plug-ins for popular analytic apps. Plug and play cloud software. Sensor power to API in minutes. LOW POWER, WIRELESS SENSORS 1 1 2 3 INFISENSE2 ANALYTICS ENABLEMENT 3 CONFIGURE
  5. 5. What You Can Do for $1 Impact on Your Business Ingest, index, and parse sensor readings any LoRa device Immediately start working with clean data from any device with no custom integration Add contextual data (tagging) to your and archive everything Create an enriched data set that you can return to. Easily run real-time, near-time and retrospective analyses. Integrate through an open API Frees your business to use your data in any tool or application you choose. Configure, manage and track your fleet of devices Gives you control and peace of mind for every Enable email/text alerts Manage health of your devices and deploy event- based alerts PRICING $1/DEVICE/MONTH
  6. 6. ADDITIONAL SERVICES • <$0.50 - $6/device/month* • Includes cloud software PLUS carrier-grade LoRaWAN network connectivity with SLAs • *Dependent on messaging frequency & network provider LoRaWAN Network Bundle * If you have an existing LoRaWAN network, network bundle is not required LoRa Devices • InfiSense will source and sell qualified LoRaWAN devices and gateways from 3rd party manufacturers as needed • You are free to bring your own LoRa devices • Pricing quotes based on manufacturer, available upon request Data-to- Cloud (Backhaul) • If you purchase our approved gateways, simply pay our low monthly cell cost ($5) with no need to set up your own account. Or use ethernet and pay no monthly fee.
  7. 7. USE CASE EXAMPLES The following are examples of use cases and devices our customers are deploying today. Note: we can simply add qualified devices upon demand to meet your needs.
  8. 8. ILLUSTRATIVE USE CASES AND APPLICATIONS Energy and Resource Efficiency/ Management Circuits, submetering, equipment loads, lights, run-time, temp water flow, occupancy, on/off Indoor Agriculture Optimization Temp, RH, light, Co2, soil moisture, equipment on/off Mission Critical Temp, RH, on/off, power supply, pressurization, open/close, leaks Predictive Maintenance Vibration, movement, run-time, leak detection Indoor Air Quality CO2, VOC, occupancy, OA flushes, pressurization
  9. 9. PREVENT MOLD, MILDEW AND LEAKS UNOCCUPIED ROOM MONITORING Temperature, humidity, leak detection, occupancy, accel, magnetometer all-in-one  Tektelic Smart Room Sensor  Base (no occupancy): $66/device  With Occupancy: $75/device Plug loads: on/off, power, current, energy, remote on/off  Netvox Power Plug Meter  $155/device Base With Occupancy Link to Datasheet Link to Datasheet *IP67 devices available for wet, outdoor or extreme temperature conditions
  10. 10. NEGATIVE PRESSURE AND INDOOR AIR QUALITY CO2, VOC, Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, Occupancy (PIR), Light  DecentLab Indoor Ambiance Monitor  $495/device PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity  Netvox RA0716/R72616A  $175 and up [varies by option (batt/DC/solar)] Link to DatasheetLink to Datasheet
  11. 11. ENERGY USAGE, EQUIPMENT OPERATION MONITORING Current Metering  Netvox 1-phase or 3-phase Current Meters  75A, 150A, 250A, 630A  Configurable reporting Intervals  1-Phase ($120 - $140)  3-Phase ($185 - $250) Plug loads: on/off, power, current, energy, remote on/off 3-PhaseDatasheet 1-PhaseDatasheet  Netvox Power Plug Meter  $155/device Link to Datasheet
  12. 12. DIGITIZE EXISTING SENSORS WITH ANALOG INPUTS AND PULSE METERING Analog, pulse, 4-20mA, RS-232, RS- 422 or RS-485  Tektelic Industrial Transceiver  Tie into existing equipment or external sensors  IP-rated and Temp/RH down to - 40°C  $145 Link to Datasheet Pulse input plus temperature, humidity, leak detection, occupancy, accel, magnetometer all-in-one  Tektelic Smart Room Sensor  Base (with pulse input): $66/device Base with Pulse Input Link to Datasheet
  13. 13. INDOOR AGRICULTURE MONITORING AND YIELD OPTIMIZATION  Tektelic Smart Room Sensor  Base (no occupancy): $66/device  With Occupancy: $75/device -Soil moisture and electrical conductivity -Co2 Monitoring  DecentLab  Soil Moisture and EC: $850  Co2: $645 Base With Occupancy Link to Datasheet EC Datasheet Co2 Datasheet *IP67 devices available for wet, outdoor or extreme temperature conditions Temperature, humidity, leak detection, occupancy, accel, magnetometer all-in- one
  14. 14. Device List (Page 1) Item Image Device Name Description / Datasheet Price* Netvox 1-Phase CT • 1-phase Current Meter • Options: 75A, 150A, 250A, 630A • All reporting intervals configurable • Datasheet $120 (75A) $125 (150A) $135 (250A) $140 (630A) Netvox 3-Phase CT • 3-phase Current Meter • Options: 75A, 150A, 250A, 630A • Note: 3 phase device can be used for (3) 1- phase circuits • All reporting intervals configurable • Datasheet $185 (75A) $205 (150A) $230 (250A) $250 (630A) Netvox Power Plug Meter • Useful sensor for plug load equipment • All reporting intervals configurable • Datasheet $155 *Prices subject to change. Volume discounts are available and are specific to manufacturer and device
  15. 15. Device List (Page 2) Item Image Device Name Description / Datasheet Price* Tektelic Industrial Transceiver • This can take analog, pulse, 4-20mA, 232, RS-422 or RS-485 • Great for tying into existing equipment external sensors • IP-rated and Temp/RH down to -40°C • Datasheet $145 Tektelic Smart Room Sensor • Temp, RH, light, PIR (occupancy) or input, magnetometer (door open/close), accelerometer, leak detection • Datasheet Base (w/ Pulse): $66 PIR: $75 Decentlab CO2 Sensor (DL-LP8P) • Co2, Temp, RH, barometric pressure • IP-rated and Temp/RH down to -40°C • Datasheet $645
  16. 16. Device List (Page 3) Item Image Device Name Description / Datasheet Price* Decentlab Indoor Ambiance Monitor • Co2, VOc, Temp, RH, PIR (occupancy), light, barometric pressure • Datasheet $495 Soil Moisture / Electrical Conductivity • Volumetric water content, temperature, bulk electrical conductivity • Datasheet $850 Laird Temperature/RH (for extreme conditions) • IP67 -Perfect for cold chain or • Options with external temp probe • Datasheet $110 - $130 (depends on options selected) **We are constantly adding devices and suppliers. For current suppliers see Decentlab products or Tektelic products, or Netvox products**

×