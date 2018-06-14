201 5 man handling

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 13
  1. 1. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 1 Handling materials and equipment safely 5.1 5.2 5.3 Unit 201/601: Health, Safety and Welfare in Construction
  2. 2. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 2 Objectives To be able to: 5.1 Identify legislation relating to safe handling of materials and equipment 5.2 State procedures for safe lifting and manual handling activities in accordance with guidance and legislation 5.3 State the importance of using lifting aids when handling materials and equipment.
  3. 3. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 3 What is manual handling? The transportation or movement of a load from one place to another by lifting, handling, pushing, pulling or bodily force
  4. 4. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 4 Why is correct manual handling important? • Lifting and moving loads manually is a frequent cause of injury at work. • 56,000 musculo-skeletal injuries in construction every year resulting from manual handling incidents: spinal (back) injury is most common but crushed fingers, toes and limbs is common, too. • 16Kg for women? 25Kg for men? There is no truly ‘safe’ weight for manual handling operations so try to find alternatives.
  5. 5. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 5 5.1 Legislation relating to safe handling of materials The Manual Handling Operations Regulations 2002 places the following duties on employers: • Whenever possible, employers should arrange work systems to avoid having employees do any manual handling operations that could pose a risk to health and safety • Employers must carry out risk assessments to record and evaluate risk • Employers must take steps to remove or reduce the risk of injury as far as possible • Employers must provide employees with adequate information (training) to carry out manual handling operations safely
  6. 6. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 6 5.1 Legislation relating to safe handling of materials The Manual Handling Operations Regulations 2002 places the following duties on employees: • You must follow the safe systems of work that your employer has put in place • You must make proper use of the equipment provided by your employer (and only use it if you are trained to do so) • You must make sure that your activities do not endanger others • You must stop and assess each manual handling operation before you begin it:
  7. 7. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 7 Every time you assess a manual handling task, you must take into account these factors: • The load: bulk, size and weight • The distance to travel: plan your route, including… • The environment: work space obstacles, weather conditions, other staff and the public • Your individual capability • Can a load be reduced in weight by breaking it down into smaller loads? • Is assistance available and appropriate: can you work with another person or use a lifting aid such as a trolley or pulley? 5.2 Procedures for safe lifting and manual handling
  8. 8. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 8 Clockwise from top left: • Lift mates and grab lifters • Pulley/hoist • Wheelbarrow • Platform trucks, various • Pallet truck 5.3 Lifting aids For use only if you are trained, competent and authorised to use them
  9. 9. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 9 A sack barrow makes a great lifting aid Hey smiler! Don’t forget to look where you’re going!
  10. 10. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 10 If working together, make sure you both stand on the same side of the load, like this:
  11. 11. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 11 5.2 Kinetic lifting technique • Place your feet shoulder-width apart, giving a balanced and stable base for lifting • When lifting from a low level, bend your knees, but do not kneel • Keep your back straight (tucking in your chin helps) • Keep the heaviest side of the load closest to your body • Don't twist your body when turning to the side: reposition your feet instead
  12. 12. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 12 Can’t he read the sticker? I’m off to get my overalls stuck in some machinery
  13. 13. Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery 13

