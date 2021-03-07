⚡PDF⚡ Anatomy of the Digestive System (Quick Study Academic) kindle

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States⭐ and will soon overtake heart disease as the #1 killer. This year alone in the United States⭐ there will be 1.7 million new cancer cases⭐ and over 600⭐000 cancer deaths. The lifetime risk of developing cancer is now 1 in 3 people⭐ and is quickly approaching 1 in 2. Despite billions of dollars devoted to cancer research⭐ we are no closer to a cure. Sadly⭐ we are losing the war on cancer.Patients diagnosed with cancer⭐ as well as their family and friends⭐ are left with a difficult decision: do I follow the standard of care⭐ consisting of chemotherapy⭐ radiation⭐ and surgery⭐ or do I seek alternative treatments on my own? Do I listen to my doctor⭐ or do I follow advice from the internet? Who do I listen to? Who can I trust?Until now⭐ cancer patients and their families did not have a reliable resource for optimally treating cancer. In this breakthrough book⭐ Cancer Secrets⭐ you will learn critical information about what cancer is (and is not) and how to best treat it using the best that both modern medicine and alternative medicine have to offer.Integrative oncologist⭐ Jonathan Stegall⭐ MD⭐ provides a long-awaited and much-needed remedy for our cancer problem. Dr. Stegall has a successful integrative oncology practice in Atlanta⭐ GA⭐ and has seen firsthand what works and what doesn't when it comes to cancer treatment. This book is a "must have" if you or a loved one is fighting cancer!