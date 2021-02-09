Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kuka äänestää? Sami Fredriksson 9.2.2021 1 9.2.2021 Tilastokeskus
Sami Fredriksson Vaalitilastot, yksityishenkilön velkajärjestelyt Sami.fredriksson@stat.fi 029 551 2696 2 Tilastokeskus 9....
Vaalitilastot 3 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 –Tilastot valtakunnallisista vaaleista –Tiedot OM:stä, sisältää vaalitiedot ja ääni...
Äänestäminen Kuntavaaleissa, taustaa 4 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 Äänestysprosentti kuntavaaleissa 1950-2017 Vaasan vaalipiiri...
Äänestysaktiivisuus iän mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 5 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Aktiivisimmat äänestäjät 70 ikävuoden ...
Äänestysaktiivisuus iän ja sukupuolen mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 6 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Naisten äänestysaktiivis...
Äänestysaktiivisuus koulutusasteen mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 7 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Korkeasti koulutetut matala...
Äänestysaktiivisuus koulutusasteen ja iän mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 8 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 Perusaste Toinen aste ...
Äänestysaktiivisuus tulodesiileittäin 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 9 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Valtionveronalaiset tulot vaali...
Lopuksi 10 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 –Kuntavaalit 2021, katsauksia: – Ehdokkaat 9.4. – Tietoa ehdokkaiden taustatekijöistä,mm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Äänestäminen kuntavaaleissa – kuka äänestää? Sami Fredriksson, Tilastokeskus

10 views

Published on

Faktaa kuntavaalikeskusteluihin 9.2.2021, Tilastokeskus

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Äänestäminen kuntavaaleissa – kuka äänestää? Sami Fredriksson, Tilastokeskus

  1. 1. Kuka äänestää? Sami Fredriksson 9.2.2021 1 9.2.2021 Tilastokeskus
  2. 2. Sami Fredriksson Vaalitilastot, yksityishenkilön velkajärjestelyt Sami.fredriksson@stat.fi 029 551 2696 2 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021
  3. 3. Vaalitilastot 3 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 –Tilastot valtakunnallisista vaaleista –Tiedot OM:stä, sisältää vaalitiedot ja äänioikeusrekisterin – Täydennetään Tilastokeskuksen tilastoaineistoista –Tietoja mm. ehdokkaista, vaalituloksesta, äänestysaktiivisuudesta – Sähköinen äänioikeusrekisteri mahdollistaa äänestysaktiivisuuden yksityiskohtaisen tarkastelun. Tietoja julkistettu vuoden 2017 kuntavaaleista lähtien – Ei kata koko maata – Esityksen tiedot perustuvat tähän aineistoon – Rekisteriaineiston perusteella ei mahdollista tietää (suoraan) eri väestöryhmien puoluekannatuksesta (http://pxnet2.stat.fi/PXWeb/pxweb/fi/StatFin/StatFin__vaa__kvaa__2017_06/810_kvaa_2017_tau_150.px/) –https://www.stat.fi/til/vaa.html
  4. 4. Äänestäminen Kuntavaaleissa, taustaa 4 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 Äänestysprosentti kuntavaaleissa 1950-2017 Vaasan vaalipiiri 63,8 Helsingin vaalipiiri 61,8 Varsinais-Suomen vaalipiiri 60,1 Pirkanmaan vaalipiiri 60,1 Satakunnan vaalipiiri 59,9 Manner-Suomi 58,9 Keski-Suomen vaalipiiri 58,0 Lapin vaalipiiri 58,0 Hämeen vaalipiiri 57,9 Uudenmaan vaalipiiri 57,8 Oulun vaalipiiri 56,9 Kaakkois-Suomen vaalipiiri 56,4 Savo-Karjalan vaalipiiri 54,8 Äänestysprosentti kuntavaaleissa 2017 vaalipiireittäin
  5. 5. Äänestysaktiivisuus iän mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 5 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Aktiivisimmat äänestäjät 70 ikävuoden tienoilla - Suurimmat ikäryhmät myös aktiivisimpien äänestäjien joukossa - Erityisesti nuorissa ikäryhmissä äänestysaktiivisuus matalampaa kuntavaaleissa
  6. 6. Äänestysaktiivisuus iän ja sukupuolen mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 6 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Naisten äänestysaktiivisuus korkeampaa noin 70 ikävuoteen asti - Ero suurin nuorimmissa ikäluokissa
  7. 7. Äänestysaktiivisuus koulutusasteen mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 7 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Korkeasti koulutetut matalasti koulutettuja aktiivisempia äänestäjiä - Eri taso eri vaaleissa, mutta vaikutus sama - Kuviossa Suomen kansalaiset - Huom. Alimmankorkea- asteen koulutusryhmässä poikkeava ikärakenne
  8. 8. Äänestysaktiivisuus koulutusasteen ja iän mukaan 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 8 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 Perusaste Toinen aste Alempi korkeakouluaste Ylempi korkeakouluaste, tutkijakoulutus
  9. 9. Äänestysaktiivisuus tulodesiileittäin 2017 ja 2019 vaaleissa, % 9 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 - Valtionveronalaiset tulot vaalivuotta edeltävältä vuodelta (31.12.) - Ylemmissä tuloluokissa äänestäminen säännönmukaisesti yleisempää - Edellisissäeduskuntavaaleissa ylimpään tulodesiiliin kuuluvista äänesti yli 85 prosenttia, alimpaan kuuluvista alle 55 - Naisten korkeampi äänestysaktiivisuus kaikissa tuloryhmissä
  10. 10. Lopuksi 10 Tilastokeskus 9.2.2021 –Kuntavaalit 2021, katsauksia: – Ehdokkaat 9.4. – Tietoa ehdokkaiden taustatekijöistä,mm. sukupuoli, ikä koulutus, työmarkkina- ja perheasema jne. – Ehdokkaat ja valitut 7.5. – Ehdokaskatsaustäydennettynä valittujen kunnanvaltuutettujen tiedoilla – Äänestäminen 28.5. – Tietoa äänestämisestäyksilötason taustatekijöiden mukaan, mm. ikä, koulutus, pääasiallinen toiminta, tulot jne.

×