Mitä kuntien asuntomarkkinoilla tapahtuu? Tilastofaktaa toimittajille kuntavaalien alla: asuminen 9.2.2021 1 9.2.2021 Paul...
2 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Paula Paavilainen Asuminen ja rakentaminen –ryhmän vetäjä paula.paavilainen@stat.fi​ puh. 029...
Tilastoja asunnon ja rakennuksen elinkaaresta – Asunnot ja asuinolot – Rakennukset ja kesämökit – Asunto-osakeyhtiöiden ta...
Tilastokeskuksen asuntotilastot – http://tilastokeskus.fi/til/asu.html – Kuukausi-, neljännes- ja vuositilastossa tietoa v...
Asumisen muutostekijät Kaupungistuminen Yksinasuvien määrä kasvaa Omistus- vai vuokra- asuminen 5 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.20...
6 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Väestönmuutos 2010-2019 Asuntotuotanto 2010-2020/marraskuu
7 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Eniten asuntoja rakentaneet kunnat 2010-2019 Suomen 15 suurinta kuntaa 2010-2019
Asuntokanta – 70-luvulla rakennettuja asuntoja edelleen eniten – Asunnot ja asuinolot tilasto kuvaa olemassa olevaa asunto...
9 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Statfin taulukko Asunnot talotyypin, käytössäolonja rakennusvuoden mukaan
Tyhjiä asuntoja eniten 70- ja 2010- luvun kerrostaloissa 10 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
Asuntokunnan koossa alueellista vaihtelua 11 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
Puolet yksin asuvista asuu vuokralla 12 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Statfin: 116e -- Asuntokunnat ja asuntoväestö hallintap...
Alueellinen asuntomarkkina Asuntotuotanto Asuntojen hintakehitys Asuntojen vuokramarkkina 13 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
Asuntorakentaminen keskittyy kerrostalorakentamiseen ja suurimpiin kaupunkeihin 14 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
Asuntojen pienentyminen pysähtynyt? 15 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 20...
Huonetyypeittäin keskimääräinen pinta- ala per asunto laskenut suhteellisesti eniten yksiöissä 16 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.20...
Asuntojen hintakehitys on alueellisesti jakautunut 17 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Vanhojen osakeasuntojenhintojen muutokset...
Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hinnat alueellisesti – Hintamuutokset vuoteen 2015 verrattuna, % – Alueelliset erot suuria – Hinna...
Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hinnat alueellisesti –Erot kaupunkien sisällä suuria, mutta myös kaupunkien keskustojen (alue 1) j...
Asuntojen vuokrien hintakehitys yhtälailla alueellisesti jakautunutta 20 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Vapaarahoitteistenvuok...
Vuokra-asuntojen tarjonnassa kasvua? –Vuokrien vuosinousut pienenemään päin kaikissa huonelukuluokissa, selvimmin pääkaupu...
Yhteenveto – Asuntokuntien koossa alueellista vaihtelua. Kaupungeissa on enemmän yksinasuvien asuntokuntia kuin maaseutuma...
Vinkkejä tietojen käyttöön 23 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
Hintatilastojen tulkinnasta: indeksi vs. keskihinnat/keskivuokrat –Indeksi kuvaa hintojen/vuokrien muutosta tiettyyn ajank...
Esimerkki indeksin ja neliöhintatiedon käytöstä – Alueiden hintatasojen vertailussa on suositeltavaa ottaa tarkasteluun pi...
Lisätietoa maksullisista palveluista 26 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 – Rakennettu ympäristö –palvelussa mm. – Alueellinen ja...
Kiitos 27 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
Paula Paavilainen Lisämateriaali
Rakennukset ja kesämökit – Tilasto kuvaa olemassa olevaa rakennus- ja kesämökkikantaa vuoden viimeisenä päivänä. – Rakennu...
Rakennus- ja asuntotuotantotilasto – Tilasto sisältää tiedot myönnetyistä rakennusluvista, aloitetuista ja valmistuneista ...
Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hinnat – Neljännesvuositietoja vuodesta 1988, kuukausitasolla vuodesta 2010 – Tietokantataulukot -...
Uusien osakeasuntojen hinnat – Indeksit suurimmista kaupungeista + suuraluetasolla – Neliöhinnat suurille kaupungeille ja ...
Kiinteistöjen hinnat Vanhat omakotitalot ja omakotitalotontit – Neljännesvuosittain hinta-indeksit, neliöhinnat, kauppojen...
Asuntokauppojen lukumäärät ja arvo 34 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 9,4 6,1 Asuntokaupanarvo ja senjakautuminen,miljardia eur...
Vanhojen osakeasuntojen myyntimäärät – Kuukausitilastossa julkaistaan kiinteistönvälittäjien kautta tehtyjen kauppojen mää...
Asuntojen vuokrat – Neljännesvuositilasto – Perustuu Kela:n asumistukirekisteriin ja vuokrataloyhtiöiden tietoihin – Aluee...
Kokeellinen tilasto: Asuntojen myynti- ja vuokrailmoitukset – Neljännesvuosittain – Kuvaa asuntojen tarjontaa ja alueellis...
Asunto-osakeyhtiöiden taloustilasto –Kuvaa asunto- osakeyhtiöiden tilinpäätöksiä, kustannuksia ja tuloja sekä näiden kehit...
  1. 1. Mitä kuntien asuntomarkkinoilla tapahtuu? Tilastofaktaa toimittajille kuntavaalien alla: asuminen 9.2.2021 1 9.2.2021 Paula Paavilainen
  2. 2. 2 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Paula Paavilainen Asuminen ja rakentaminen –ryhmän vetäjä paula.paavilainen@stat.fi​ puh. 029 551 3539 Twitter: @paavilainenpa Yhteispostit tietopalveluun: asuminen.hinnat@stat.fi asuminen@stat.fi rakennus.suhdanne@stat.fi Twitter: @asumisentilasto
  3. 3. Tilastoja asunnon ja rakennuksen elinkaaresta – Asunnot ja asuinolot – Rakennukset ja kesämökit – Asunto-osakeyhtiöiden talous – Asuntojen vuokrat – Kiinteistöjen hinnat – Osakeasuntojen hinnat – Rakennus- ja asuntotuotanto – Korjausrakentaminen – Rakennuskustannusindeksi – Maarakennuskustannusindeksi – Kiinteistön ylläpidon kustannusindeksi – Korjausrakentamisensuhdannekuvaaja – Asuntojen myynti- ja vuokrailmoitukset 3 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  4. 4. Tilastokeskuksen asuntotilastot – http://tilastokeskus.fi/til/asu.html – Kuukausi-, neljännes- ja vuositilastossa tietoa vanhojen osakeasuntojen hintakehityksestä, neliöhinnoista ja kauppojen lukumääristä – Neljännestietoa uusien osakeasuntojen hintakehityksestä ja neliöhinnoista – Vanhat omakotitalot ja omakotitalotontit neljänneksittäin: hinta-indeksit, neliöhinnat, kauppojen lukumäärät, jakaumat – Uusien omakotitalojen hintaindeksi neljänneksittäin koko maan tasolla – Asuntojen vuokrat neljänneksittäin: vuokraindeksi ja keskineliövuokrat koko vuokrakannasta, sekä uusista (6kk aikana solmitut) vuokrasuhteista – Vuositietoa olemassa olevasta asuntokannasta (asuntojen lkm, asuinolot) sekä rakennuskannasta (sis. kesämökit), asunto- osakeyhtiöiden asumiskustannuksista (tilinpäätöstiedot). 4 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  5. 5. Asumisen muutostekijät Kaupungistuminen Yksinasuvien määrä kasvaa Omistus- vai vuokra- asuminen 5 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  6. 6. 6 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Väestönmuutos 2010-2019 Asuntotuotanto 2010-2020/marraskuu
  7. 7. 7 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Eniten asuntoja rakentaneet kunnat 2010-2019 Suomen 15 suurinta kuntaa 2010-2019
  8. 8. Asuntokanta – 70-luvulla rakennettuja asuntoja edelleen eniten – Asunnot ja asuinolot tilasto kuvaa olemassa olevaa asuntokantaa, asuntojen lukumäärää ja asuntokuntien asuinoloja kunkin vuoden viimeisenä päivänä. – Sisältää:vakituisesti asutut asunnot että vailla vakinaisia asukkaita olevat asunnot. – Asuntoja kuvataan mm. asunnon hallintaperusteen, talotyypin, huoneluvun ja varusteiden mukaan sekä kaikilla kunta- ja koordinaattipohjaisilla aluejaoilla sekä postinumeroalueittain. – http://stat.fi/til/asas/index.html 8 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  9. 9. 9 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Statfin taulukko Asunnot talotyypin, käytössäolonja rakennusvuoden mukaan
  10. 10. Tyhjiä asuntoja eniten 70- ja 2010- luvun kerrostaloissa 10 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  11. 11. Asuntokunnan koossa alueellista vaihtelua 11 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  12. 12. Puolet yksin asuvista asuu vuokralla 12 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Statfin: 116e -- Asuntokunnat ja asuntoväestö hallintaperusteen ja asuntokunnan koon mukaan, 2005-2019
  13. 13. Alueellinen asuntomarkkina Asuntotuotanto Asuntojen hintakehitys Asuntojen vuokramarkkina 13 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  14. 14. Asuntorakentaminen keskittyy kerrostalorakentamiseen ja suurimpiin kaupunkeihin 14 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  15. 15. Asuntojen pienentyminen pysähtynyt? 15 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* Asuinkerrostalot m2 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 160 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* Erilliset pientalot m2 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* Rivi- ja ketjutalot m2
  16. 16. Huonetyypeittäin keskimääräinen pinta- ala per asunto laskenut suhteellisesti eniten yksiöissä 16 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Huone- tyyppi Muutos 2019- 2020* 1h -0,3% 2h -1,7% 3h -1,2% 4h+ -4,3%
  17. 17. Asuntojen hintakehitys on alueellisesti jakautunut 17 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Vanhojen osakeasuntojenhintojen muutokset vuodesta 2015 vuoteen 2019
  18. 18. Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hinnat alueellisesti – Hintamuutokset vuoteen 2015 verrattuna, % – Alueelliset erot suuria – Hinnat nousevat selkeästi vain muutamassa kaupungissa – Suuressa osassa maata hinnat laskevat – Vuoden 2020 lopussa hinnat eriytyivät Helsingin, Turun ja Tampereen kohdalla entisestään muista suurista kaupungeista 18 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 112k -- Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hintaindeksi (2015=100) ja kauppojen lukumäärät, neljännesvuosittain, 2015Q1-2020Q4*
  19. 19. Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hinnat alueellisesti –Erot kaupunkien sisällä suuria, mutta myös kaupunkien keskustojen (alue 1) ja kauempana olevien alueiden välillä –Kaupunkikeskustoissa hinnat laskevat selvästi vähemmän kuin keskustojen ulkopuolella –Postinumerotason tiedot statfinissa (lukumäärät ei vertailukelpoiset ennen 2019 aineistomuutosta) 19 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  20. 20. Asuntojen vuokrien hintakehitys yhtälailla alueellisesti jakautunutta 20 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 Vapaarahoitteistenvuokrayksiöiden kokonaisvuokrien mediaani 2020/Q4 Vapaarahoitteistenvuokrien vuosimuutokset 2016-2020, % - Vuokrat nousevat asuntojen hintojen lailla pääkaupunkiseudulla, Tampereella ja Turussa
  21. 21. Vuokra-asuntojen tarjonnassa kasvua? –Vuokrien vuosinousut pienenemään päin kaikissa huonelukuluokissa, selvimmin pääkaupunkiseudun kaksioiden kohdalla 21 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  22. 22. Yhteenveto – Asuntokuntien koossa alueellista vaihtelua. Kaupungeissa on enemmän yksinasuvien asuntokuntia kuin maaseutumaisissa kunnissa. Yhden hengen asuntokuntia on yli 1,2 miljoonaa. – Asuntorakentaminen keskittynyt viime vuodet kerrostalorakentamiseen ja suurimpiin kaupunkeihin, joiden väestökehitys myös positiivinen. – 2010-luvulla tyhjäksi on jäänyt eniten kerrostaloasuntoja sekä uudemmissa rakennuksissa että 1970-luvun rakennuksissa. Syyt ovat alueellisesti myös erilaisia. – Asuntomarkkinat ovat jakautuneet ja hinnat nousseet vuodesta 2015 vain muutamassa kaupungissa. Kasvukolmion Helsinki-Tampere-Turku alueella viimeaikainen hintakehitys eroaa muista kaupungeista. – Pääkaupunkiseudulla vuokrat kaksinkertaiset pieniin kuntiin verrattuna. Viimeaikainen kehitys viittaa vuokra-asuntotarjonnan kasvuun, PKS-alueen kaksioiden vuokrat laskenut. 22 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  23. 23. Vinkkejä tietojen käyttöön 23 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  24. 24. Hintatilastojen tulkinnasta: indeksi vs. keskihinnat/keskivuokrat –Indeksi kuvaa hintojen/vuokrien muutosta tiettyyn ajankohtaan verrattuna –Neliöhintojen avulla saadaan kuvaa alueiden hinta- ja vuokratasoeroista. –Indeksi huomioi myytyjen asuntojen laatuerot. Neliöhinnoissa laatueroja ei oteta huomioon. 24 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  25. 25. Esimerkki indeksin ja neliöhintatiedon käytöstä – Alueiden hintatasojen vertailussa on suositeltavaa ottaa tarkasteluun pidempi ajanjakso (vuosi) niin, että havaintoja on enemmän. Esimerkiksi postinumerotason tiedot! – Indeksiä ei myöskään voida laskea etenkään kuukausitasolla kovin tarkalla aluejaolla, koska indeksin laskemiseen tarvitaan kuhunkin luokkaan tarpeeksi havaintoja. – Kuviosta nähdään, että laatuerot eivät näy niin voimakkaasti neliöhinnoissa, kun tarkasteluna on esimerkiksi koko vuoden keskiarvo, eikä yhden neljänneksen kauppojen vertaaminen toisen neljänneksen kauppoihin. – Myös neliöhinnoista siis saa viitettä hintatason muutoksista, kun tarkastelua tekee riittävän pitkällä aikajänteellä (esim. yli 10 vuotta) ja käyttää vuosikohtaisia tietoja (havaintoja enemmän) eikä kuukausi- tai neljännestietoja. – Lisätietoa indeksin ja neliöhinnan tulkinnasta Tilastokeskuksen Tieto & trendit –blogista Miksi neliöhinta nousee,mutta hintaindeksilaskee? 25 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  26. 26. Lisätietoa maksullisista palveluista 26 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 – Rakennettu ympäristö –palvelussa mm. – Alueellinen ja rakennusluokittainen tieto rakennustuotannosta (myönnetyt luvat, aloitetut ja valmistuneet rakennushankkeet) sekä vuositasolla rakennuksen ominaisuustietoja – Pitempiä aikasarjoja, esim. asuntojen neliöhinnat vuodesta 1990 (neljännesvuositilaston alueluokitus) – Maakunnat, ilman maakuntakeskusta –indeksit ja neliöhinnat – Omakotitalojen neliöhinnat ja kauppamäärät (kuntaluokitus on vuodelta 2018) kunnittain palvelussa vuodesta 2015 lähtien – https://www.stat.fi/tup/rakennettuymparisto/index.html – Väestötilastopalvelu – Asunnot, rakennukset ja kesämökit -tietokannasta tietoja asunnoista mm. talotyypin, hallintaperusteen, käytössäolotilanteen, asumisväljyyden ja pinta-alan mukaan, rakennuksista mm. käyttötarkoituksen, rakennusvuoden, varusteiden ja lämmitystavan mukaan sekä kesämökeistä sijaintikunnan, omistajan kotikunnan ja rakennusvuoden mukaan. – https://www.stat.fi/tup/vaestotilastopalvelu/index.html
  27. 27. Kiitos 27 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  28. 28. Paula Paavilainen Lisämateriaali
  29. 29. Rakennukset ja kesämökit – Tilasto kuvaa olemassa olevaa rakennus- ja kesämökkikantaa vuoden viimeisenä päivänä. – Rakennukset ja kesämökit -tilaston lähdeaineistona on Digi- ja väestötietoviraston väestötietojärjestelmän rakennuksia ja asuntoja koskevat tiedot kuten Rakennus- ja asuntotuotantotilastossa. – Tilastokeskuksen rakennuskantatilaston ja rakennustuotantotilaston uudistuotantoa kuvaavien lukujen erot johtuvat mm. eri poiminta- ajankohdista ja tilastoitavasta yksikkötiedosta. – Rakennushanketiedot vs. rakennus ja sen ominaisuustiedot – Rakennuskantaa voidaan kuvata mm. rakennuksen käyttötarkoituksen, rakennusvuoden, kerrosalan, rakennusaineen ja sijainnin mukaan. – http://tilastokeskus.fi/til/rakke/index.html 29 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 Ahvenanmaa Keski-Pohjanmaa Etelä-Pohjanmaa Kainuu Etelä-Karjala Pohjois-Karjala Lappi Etelä-Savo Pohjanmaa Kanta-Häme Kymenlaakso Pohjois-Pohjanmaa Päijät-Häme Satakunta Keski-Suomi Pohjois-Savo Pirkanmaa Varsinais-Suomi Uusimaa 1970-luvulla valmistuneet kerrostalot (lkm) Kunta Kesämökkejä Kuopio 10 847 Mikkeli 10 558 Parainen 8 904
  30. 30. Rakennus- ja asuntotuotantotilasto – Tilasto sisältää tiedot myönnetyistä rakennusluvista, aloitetuista ja valmistuneista rakennuksista, asuntojen lukumääristä ja uudisrakentamisen volyymi-indeksin sarjasta. – Rakennus- ja asuntotuotantotilastossa määräyksikkönä on rakennusten lukumäärä, tilavuus,kerrosala, kokonaisala, asuntojen lukumäärä ja tuotannon volyymi. Volyymin indeksisarjat, rakennustuotannon kuutiomäärätiedot ja asuntojen kappalemäärät julkaistaan rakennustyypeittäin. – Tilastoon sisältyy luvanvarainen uudisrakentaminen, laajennukset ja muu uudelleen rakentamiseen verrattava muutostyö, mutta ei lupaa edellyttävät muutostyöt ja korjaukset (=korjausrakentaminen). – Tietoja vuodesta 1995 lähtien kuukausittain. – http://tilastokeskus.fi/til/ras/index.html 30 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  31. 31. Vanhojen osakeasuntojen hinnat – Neljännesvuositietoja vuodesta 1988, kuukausitasolla vuodesta 2010 – Tietokantataulukot - Kuukausitilaston julkaisutaso neljännesvuositilastoa karkeampi - Neljännesvuositilastossa alin indeksien julkaisutaso maakuntakeskukset ja suurimmat kehyskunnat - Neljännesvuositilastossa neliöhinta- ja kauppojen lukumäärätiedot myös postinumeroalueittain ja rakennusvuosittain vuodesta 2010 - Ketjutetut vanhat indeksisarjat (1970=100, 1983=100, 2000=100, 2005=100, 2010=100) - Vuositasolla neliöhinnat ja kauppojen lukumäärät kunnittain vuodesta 2006 – Tiedot tarkentuvat kuukausittain / neljänneksittäin aina seuraavan vuoden toukokuuhun asti – Hintatilasto perustuu Verohallinnon huoneistotietoihin. Kuukausitilastossa julkaistavat lukumäärät ja myyntiajat KVKL:n hintaseurantapalveluun. 31 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  32. 32. Uusien osakeasuntojen hinnat – Indeksit suurimmista kaupungeista + suuraluetasolla – Neliöhinnat suurille kaupungeille ja suuralueille ilman suuria kaupunkeja – omalla vs. vuokratontilla sijaitseville – kaupunkien osa-alueille (esim. Helsinki 1, 2) – suuralueille kaupunki-maaseutuluokituksella (esim. Länsi-Suomi ilman Tamperetta, kaupunkimaiset alueet). – Tiedot vuodesta 2015 alkaen – Mahdollista verrata uusien ja vanhojen osakeasuntojen hintakehitystä keskenään (uusien ja vanhojen neliöhinnat eivät vertailukelpoisia). – Kiinteistönvälitysalan keskusliiton aineistosta + oma tiedonkeruu – Aineiston kattavuus noin 70 % kuluttajamyynnissä olevista ja siinä on alueellisia eroja 32 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  33. 33. Kiinteistöjen hinnat Vanhat omakotitalot ja omakotitalotontit – Neljännesvuosittain hinta-indeksit, neliöhinnat, kauppojen lukumäärät, jakaumat – Maanmittauslaitoksen kauppahintarekisteristä (rakennus- ja huoneistorekisteri) – Julkaisutaso (NUTS 2) – Tietokantataulut – Kunnittaisia neliöhintoja saatavissa rakennettu ympäristö -palvelusta Uudet omakotitalot – Neljännesvuosittain hintaindeksi – Koko maan tasolla – Selvityksessä, voitaisiinko Verohallinnon rakentamisilmoitukset – aineistoa hyödyntää 33 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  34. 34. Asuntokauppojen lukumäärät ja arvo 34 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 9,4 6,1 Asuntokaupanarvo ja senjakautuminen,miljardia euroa,2019 Suuret kaupungit (yhteensä) Muu Suomi (koko maa pl. Suuret kaupungit) 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 Asuntokauppojenlukumäärä pääkaupunkiseudulla Vanhat omakotitalot, omalla tontilla Vanhat kerros- ja rivitaloasunnot Uudet omakotitalot ja paritalot (myönnetyt rakennusluvat) Uudet kerros- ja rivitaloasunnot (70%) •Asuntokauppojen lukumääräindikaattori osana Osakeasuntojen hinnat –tilastoa elokuusta 2020 alkaen (statfin 12r3)​. Neljännestietoa, joka päivittyy kuukausittain •Kokoaa yhteen uusien ja vanhojen asuntojen kauppamäärät ja arvon. Lisätietoa artikkelista!
  35. 35. Vanhojen osakeasuntojen myyntimäärät – Kuukausitilastossa julkaistaan kiinteistönvälittäjien kautta tehtyjen kauppojen määrät – nopea arvio asuntokaupan aktiivisuudesta 1. Tuoreimmat lukumäärätiedot Verohallinnon huoneistotiedoista eivät kerro kaupankäynnin aktiivisuudesta vaan hintaindeksien laadusta! 2. Aineiston täydennyttyä huoneistotiedoista saadaan kokonaiskuva vanhojen osakeasuntojen kauppamääristä ja arvosta -> tiedot eivät täysin vertailukelpoiset 2019 syksystä alkaen (aineistonmuutos) 35 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 Asuntokauppojen lukumäärät Verohallinnon ja KVKL:n mukaan Kauppojen lukumäärä, varainsiirtoverotiedot Kauppojen lukumäärä, kiinteistönvälittäjät aineistonmuutos tieto tarkentuu
  36. 36. Asuntojen vuokrat – Neljännesvuositilasto – Perustuu Kela:n asumistukirekisteriin ja vuokrataloyhtiöiden tietoihin – Alueellisesti vertailukelpoinen osakeasuntojen hintojen neljännesvuositietoihin – keskineliövuokrat koko vuokrakannasta, sekä uusista (6kk aikana solmitut) vuokrasuhteista – Yksi yhtenäinen informaatio vuokrien kehityksestä, käytetään myös osana kuluttajahintaindeksiä – Yhden lukuarvon sijasta kolme näkökulmaa vuokrien kehitykseen – Indeksi: laskennassa vuokratieto seuraa samaa asuntoa – Koko kannan keskivuokratasot alueittain – Viiteajankohdasta 6 kk sisällä solmittujen uusien vuokrakohteiden vuokratasot – Yhtenäinen aikasarja vuodesta 2015 eteenpäin 36 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  37. 37. Kokeellinen tilasto: Asuntojen myynti- ja vuokrailmoitukset – Neljännesvuosittain – Kuvaa asuntojen tarjontaa ja alueellisia markkinointiaikoja – Perustuu Oikotien aineistoon – Vertailutiedot toistaiseksi vähäiset, mutta aineiston kerryttyä arvokasta läpinäkyvyyttä markkinoihin! – Seuraava julkistus helmikuussa 2021, myös vuosi 2019 – Ilmoitusmääriäkannattaa käyttää omina muuttujinaan, eikä verrata keskenään esim. tulleita ja poistuneita ilmoituksia – https://www.stat.fi/tup/kokeelliset- tilastot/asuntojen-myynti-ja- vuokrailmoitukset/index.html 37 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021
  38. 38. Asunto-osakeyhtiöiden taloustilasto –Kuvaa asunto- osakeyhtiöiden tilinpäätöksiä, kustannuksia ja tuloja sekä näiden kehitystä –Perustuu isännöitsijöille kerran vuodessa tehtävään kyselyyn –Julkaistaan kerran vuodessa –Tietokantataulukot 38 Paula Paavilainen 9.2.2021

