Nguyên nhân cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không http://taidienlanh.com/cuc-nong-dieu-hoa-luc-chay-luc-khong/ Trong những ...
Trong trường hợp nếu máy lạnh hoạt động, cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không nhưng nhiệt độ trong phòng lại không lạnh th...
Nếu việc lắp đặt máy lạnh sai kỹ thuật, nối ống dẫn gas không đúng, máy đặt không cân bằng, khoảng cách giữa 2 dàn không p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không vì lý do gì

40 views

Published on

Cục nóng máy lạnh lúc chạy lúc không là một trong những hư hỏng khá phức tạp, cần phải được kiễm tra và sửa chữa bởi kỹ thuật viên có tay nghề chuyên môn cao

Published in: Business
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không vì lý do gì

  1. 1. Nguyên nhân cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không http://taidienlanh.com/cuc-nong-dieu-hoa-luc-chay-luc-khong/ Trong những ngày gần đây, các kỹ thuật viên của chúng tôi đã nhận được khá nhiều câu hỏi của khách hàng xoay quanh thắc mắc vì sao cục nóng điều hòa (máy lạnh) lúc chạy lúc không Đây là một trong những trường hợp đặc biệt mà chúng ta cần phải phân tích rỏ ràng thì mới có thể giải thích một cách hợp lý Do đó trong bài viết này, chúng tôi sẽ giúp khách hàng hiểu hơn về lý do vì sao cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không, để quý khách có thể hiểu rỏ hơn tình trạng máy lạnh của mình đang gặp phải TRƯỜNG HỢP 1: NẾU MÁY VẪN LÀM LẠNH BÌNH THƯỜNG Đối với một số dòng máy có chức năng tiết kiệm điện thì khi máy lạnh đạt đến độ lạnh nhất định thì rơ le cảm biến nhiệt sẽ tự động ngắt máy lạnh để giúp tiết kiệm điện Khi máy lạnh ở trạng thái nghĩ thì cục nóng sẽ ngưng hoạt động cho đến khi nào nhiệt độ phòng tăng lên thì máy lạnh sẽ hoạt động trở lại Đây là dấu hiệu hết sức bình thường của những dòng máy lạnh, nên quý khách hãy yên tâm mà sử dụng thiết bị, không hư hỏng gì đâu nhé TRƯỜNG HỢP 2: NẾU MÁY KHÔNG LÀM LẠNH
  2. 2. Trong trường hợp nếu máy lạnh hoạt động, cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không nhưng nhiệt độ trong phòng lại không lạnh thì đây mới là vấn đề nghiêm trọng Lúc này thì có thể máy lạnh của gia đình bạn đang gặp phải vấn đề hư hỏng nào đó bên trong, dưới đây là một số nguyên nhân thường gặp Trước tiên hãy kiễm tra lại dàn lạnh máy lạnh có quá dơ bám nhiều bụi bẩn khiến cho hệ thống tản nhiệt bị cản trở, làm cho máy lạnh tự tắt Để khắc phục trường hợp này bạn chỉ cần liên hệ đơn vị bảo trì máy lạnh đến để vệ sinh máy lạnh Tham khảo dịch vụ vệ sinh máy lạnh uy tín tại đây: http://taidienlanh.com/bao-tri-ve-sinh-may-lanh-gia-re-tai-nha/ Rơ le ngắt nhiệt của máy lạnh bị hư, tự động đóng ngắt liên tục khiến cho cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không Nếu như máy lạnh mới được lắp đặt thì có thể là do vị trí đặt cục nóng máy lạnh không thích hợp, khiến cho cục nóng máy lạnh không tản nhiệt được lúc này cục nóng sẽ tự động tắt ngưng hoạt động Có một số quan điểm cho rằng máy lạnh hoạt động ổn định thì nhờ vào chất lượng máy 3 phần, còn 7 phần là tùy thuộc vào quá trình lắp đặt phải đúng kỹ thuật
  3. 3. Nếu việc lắp đặt máy lạnh sai kỹ thuật, nối ống dẫn gas không đúng, máy đặt không cân bằng, khoảng cách giữa 2 dàn không phù hợp sẽ khiến cho máy lạnh hoạt động không hiệu quả và tự động tắt một cách bất chợt Trường hợp cuối cùng cần phải kiễm tra đó chính là quạt dàn nóng, tụ điện và các sợi dây điện trong dàn nóng, hãy nhờ đến kỹ thuật viên có tay nghề chuyên môn giúp bạn làm việc này nhé Tham khảo dịch vụ sửa máy lạnh tại TPHCM ở đây nhé: http://taidienlanh.com/sua-chua-may-lanh-gia-re-tai-nha-tphcm/ LỜI KHUYÊN CỦA CHÚNG TÔI Nếu như cục nóng điều hòa của gia đình bạn lúc chạy lúc không hoặc hoạt động không ổn định thì tốt hơn hết bạn nên liên hệ kỹ thuật viên có tay nghề đến giúp bạn kiễm tra để có thể đưa ra chẩn đoán chính xác nguyên nhân máy lạnh đang gặp phải Việc sửa chữa cục nóng máy lạnh đòi hỏi phải có đồ nghề chuyên dụng và tay nghề chuyên môn, do đó chúng tôi khuyến cáo bạn không nên tự ý tháo rời cục nóng để kiễm tra vì có thể gây ảnh hưởng nghiêm trọng đến máy lạnh Nếu trường hợp cục nóng máy lạnh bị hư hỏng cần phải thay thế linh kiện, hãy yêu cầu kỹ thuật viên sử dụng các linh kiện chính hãng để thay thế, vì điều này sẽ tốt cho máy lạnh của bạn hơn Bài viết Nguyên nhân cục nóng điều hòa lúc chạy lúc không thuộc quyền sở hữu của Tài Điện Lạnh.

×