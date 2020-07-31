Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tihomir Dovramadjiev Wikipedia August 2020

Tihomir Atanassov Dovramadjiev (Bulgarian: Тихомир Доврамаджиев; born May 22, 1979 in Varna; also known as Tihomir Titschko; "Titschko" is a short form of "Tihomir" and as TigerTAD on the Playchess server) is a Bulgarian chess FIDE Master and chess boxer. He is the first European ChessBoxing Champion [1][2]. He hold international FIDE Master title of the World Chess Federation from 2004 [3] [4] [5] [6]. Before taking up chessboxing, Dovramadjiev won the Bulgarian national chess championship in his age group multiple times and he has played in international chess tournaments [7]. On the November 2011 FIDE list his Elo rating was 2356. He is the national youth chess champion of Bulgaria for: 1991 (classic), 1993 (classic), 1997 (blitz) and 1998 (classic) [8]. Participates in a number of European and world championships, achieving success at: 1991 - European Championship in Mamaia (Romania) - 5 place, U12; World Championship in Warsaw (Poland) - 3-4 place, U12; European Chess (Rapid) Championship in Paris (France) - 2-3 place, U14. In 1997 he won 1 place with the team of "Kaisa" (Varna) at the championship in Plovdiv U20. He competes for the teams of "Kaissa" (Varna, Bulgaria), "Lokomotiv" (Plovdiv, Bulgaria) and SV Nashuatec (Berlin, Germany), with which won the German Landesliga for the 2003/2004 season, defeating the team of "Gillette" in the decisive match [9]. For the team of "Nashuatec" recorded a result of 22 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats.
He has successfully participated in a number of online championships, repeatedly ranking in the top 3 of tournaments held by ChessBase [10] / Playchess [11] [12] [13] [14] [15] [16]. In the period 2003/4 he was invited by the World Chess Boxing Organisation (WCBO) [17] [18], as result of this he became the champion of the first European Chess Boxing Championship in October 2005. Titschko defeated Andreas Schneider (Germany) in the event.[7] The event was covered by a number of world media, which were subsequently featured in an official trailer (WCBO Media Trailer 2005 [19]) and a video report by German television RBB [20] [21]. The sport of chess boxing, which combines chess and boxing, was created by the Dutchman Iepe Rubingh [22]. According to the rules, rounds of chess must be turned with rounds of boxing (11 rounds in total / 6 chess and 5 boxing) [23] [24]. The first World Chess Championship was held in 2003 in Amsterdam, and the first European Championship was held in Berlin (Germany) on 1 October 2005. Currently, the sport of ChessBoxing is actively developing, competitions are held, and federations are officially registered in a number of countries such as: China, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, USA, and other [25-47].

  Tihomir Dovramadjiev (https://ratings.fide.com/card.phtml?event=2903482) rating card at FIDE |} Retrieved from "https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Tihomir_Dovramadjiev&oldid=970545890" This page was last edited on 31 July 2020, at 23:08 (UTC). Text is available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License; additional terms may apply. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Wikipedia® is a registered trademark of the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization.

