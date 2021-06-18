chi ag tc sdi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marco Conceptual y Operativo
Contenido 1. Introducción 5 2. Marco conceptual 9 2.1 ¿Qué es el AgTech Lab? 13 3. El ecosistema Agroemprendedoren Jalisco...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo E 1. Introducción l estado de Jalisco, ubicado en el occidente de la República Mexicana se ha...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo echar mano de aquellos instrumentos tecnológicos e innovadores que permitan la toma de decisi...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo productivo, variables clave para una planeación de la producción, transfor- mación, y comerci...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 9 E 2. Marco conceptual n esta sección se ha desarrollado un marco conceptual con el objetivo...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo De acuerdo con la Organización para la Cooperación y Desarrollo Económico (OCDE) el concepto ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 11 agroalimentario, respondiendo a la identificación de una necesidad en el sector. La formac...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo y centros de investigación, así como entidades públicas y de financiamiento, organismos inter...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 2.1 ¿Qué es el AgTech Lab? AgTech Lab es un laboratorio de Ideas, que nace como una iniciativ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 15 15 J 3. El ecosistema Agroemprendedor en Jalisco alisco es un estado clave en la producció...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 16 16 Ahora bien, además de ser uno de los principales productores de alimentos tanto de Méxi...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 17 17 La iniciativa propicia la vinculación, colaboración y coordinación entre los actores qu...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 18 18 3.2 Las principales áreas de oportunidad para fortalecer el agroemprendimiento Cada uno...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 19 19 E 4. El AgTech Lab: herramienta para el agroemprendimiento l objetivo general de AgTech...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 20 20 de agroemprendimiento, que detone negocios inteligentes a través de la implementación d...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 21 21 específicas, que a su vez se verán reflejadas en la plataforma como una serie de conten...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 22 22 1) Informar • Instrumentar una plataforma digital que sea referente de información y co...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 23 23 sas, instituciones y organizaciones de acuerdo con el perfil del actor y que respondan ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 24 24 • Diseñar una plataforma de información y conocimiento accesible y de fácil utilización...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 25 25 INICIO/HOME INFÓRMATE CONECTA TECNOLOGÍA E INNOVACIÓN ¿Qué es AgTech Lab? ¿Para qué? ¿Q...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 26 26 1) Inicio En esta sección se presentará una introducción de lo que integrará la plata- ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 27 27 4) Tecnología e innovación En esta sección se publicarán los contenidos relacionados co...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 28 28 4.4.2 Membresías y usuarios Aunque la plataforma AgTech lab estará disponible para el p...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 29 29 4.4.3 Estrategia de difusión La estrategia de difusión estará programada por etapas a l...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 30 30 5. Sistema de Información Agrologística del Estado de Jalisco (SIAJ) 5.1 Definición El ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 31 31 De manera específica, se consideran los siguientes objetivos: • Identificar los cultivo...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 32 32 5.4 Ejes temáticos – Contenidos generales del SIAJ Los contenidos generales del SIAgro ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 33 33 5.4.1 Eje 1. Análisis e identificación de los productos estratégicos estatales Esta pri...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 34 34 DIAGRAMA DE ESTIMACIÓN DEL “ÍNDICE DE SELECCIÓN” Criterios Productivos Criterios Comerc...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 35 35 COMERCIO No. Municipio Potencial alto ymedio(has) % del total con potencial 1º Teocalti...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 36 36 Potencial productivo Fuente: Elaboración propia, 2019.
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 37 37 5.4.2 Eje 2. Análisis de la demanda de los productos estratégicos Este eje temático pro...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 38 38 • Identificación y caracterización de los consumidores de los productos estratégicos ¿C...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 39 39 ¿Cuáles son las características de los regímenes arancelarios aplicados a las exportaci...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 41 41 Estrategias aplicables para: 1. Consolidar el producto 2. Expandir 3. Diversificar 5.4....
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 42 42 5.4.4 Eje 4. Análisis agrologístico de los productos estratégicos Una de las variables ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 43 43 5.5 Operatividad integral del SIAJ: información interactiva y personalizada Es importan...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 44 44 A continuación, se detalla en cada una de las secciones operativas de la pla- taforma, ...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 45 45 5.5.1 La plataforma La estructura genérica de la plataforma se visualiza de la siguient...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 46 46 Cada una de ellas con características específicas, entre las que se destacan: 1) Inicio...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 47 47 5) Agrologística Por su parte, la sección de agrologística presentará también dos nivel...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 48 48 2) Selección de productos Las búsquedas se basarán en productos específicos, de tal man...
Marco Conceptual y Operativo 49 49 3) Selección de variables de interés Una vez seleccionado el producto estratégico, el u...
  1. 1. Marco Conceptual y Operativo
  2. 2. Contenido 1. Introducción 5 2. Marco conceptual 9 2.1 ¿Qué es el AgTech Lab? 13 3. El ecosistema Agroemprendedoren Jalisco 15 3.1 Los actores clave 16 3.2 Las principales áreas de oportunidad para fortalecer el agroemprendimiento 18 4. El AgTech Lab: herramienta para el agroemprendimiento 19 4.1 Definición 19 4.2 Objetivos 20 4.3 Líneas de acción del AgTech Lab 20 4.4 La operatividad de AgTech Lab 23 4.4.1 La plataforma 23 4.4.2 Membresías y usuarios 27 4.4.3 Estrategia de difusión 28 5. Sistema de Información Agrologística del Estado de Jalisco (SIAJ) 29 5.1 Definición 29 5.2 Objetivos 29 5.3 Población objetivo 30 5.4 Ejes temáticos – Contenidos generales del SIAJ 31 5.4.1 Eje 1. Análisis e identificación de los productos estratégicos estatales 32 5.4.2 Eje 2. Análisis de la demanda de los productos estratégicos 35 5.4.3 Eje 3. Análisis de la oferta de los productos estratégicos 38 5.4.4 Eje 4. Análisis agrologístico de los productos estratégicos 39 5.5 Operatividad integral del SIAJ: información interactiva y personalizada 40 5.5.1 La plataforma 41 5.5.2 Consultas y reportes dinámicos personalizados 43
  3. 3. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 4
  4. 4. Marco Conceptual y Operativo E 1. Introducción l estado de Jalisco, ubicado en el occidente de la República Mexicana se ha consolidado como el estado líder en producción agropecuaria en México, aportando el 12% del Producto Interno Bruto1 del país y produciendo 28% del total de los alimentos de su canasta básica. Dentro de sus produc- tos destacados del sector agro se encuentran el tequila (agave), el maíz de grano, la caña de azúcar, el arándano, frambuesa y zarzamora; del sector pecuario figura su producción de carne de cerdo y bovino además de pollo, huevo y leche y en la producción de pesca el guachinango, mojarra y carpa.2 Además, Jalisco también ha aumentado el valor de su producción agríco- la, sobresaliendo por el posicionamiento de sus productos en el mercado internacional y por la diversificación de sus relaciones comerciales con 24 países con quienes exporta más de 40 productos del sector dentro de los que destacan las berries y el Tequila.3 Sin embargo, los retos globales no son ajenos a los desafíos que enfrenta el Estado a nivel local. El sector agroalimentario representa un área estratégica para el desarrollo económico del Jalisco, pero para poder responder a las demandas del sector, surge la necesidad de encontrar soluciones analíticas y 1 Monitoreo de Indicadores del Desarrollo de Jalisco MIDE. (Encontrado en: https://seplan.app.jalisco.gob.mx/mide/panelCiudadano/busqueda?temaElemental=1) 2 https://www.jalisco.gob.mx/prensa/noticias/96058/Ley Agroalimentaria de Jalisco 3 https://sader.jalisco.gob.mx/prensa/noticia/2801/Ley Agroalimentaria de Jalisco 5
  5. 5. Marco Conceptual y Operativo echar mano de aquellos instrumentos tecnológicos e innovadores que permitan la toma de decisiones informadas y la incursión en negocios inteligentes. El emprendimiento en AgTech ofrece oportunidades de inclusión y desarrollo económico que trae consigo un impacto positivo, no sólo en aspectos econó- micos, sino también en aspectos sociales y ambientales. A través de acciones colaborativas deben formularse políticas públicas adecuadas a las necesida- des contemporáneas del sector agroalimentario, fomentando mecanismos de colaboración público privado, mejorar la gestión de recursos e incrementar la inversión en infraestructura para el desarrollo de modelos de negocios innovadores basados en nuevas tecnologías. Además, se deberá fomentar la transferencia de conocimiento mediante pro- gramas de capacitación para productores y emprendedores, responsables de satisfacer las necesidades de un consumidor más exigente y mantener la competitividad en los mercados internacionales. Con el fin de promover el desarrollo productivo y sostenible del sector agroa- limentario en el Estado de Jalisco, se ha diseñado AgTech Lab, propuesta que plantea la implementación de un Laboratorio de Ideas enfocado en acciones para mejorar la competitividad empresarial y el emprendimiento a través de la adopción de tecnología e innovación. AgTech Lab es una plataforma que conjunta los esfuerzos de los actores es- tratégicos que conforman el sector agroalimentario para crear un espacio de análisis y discusión que conecta la información y el conocimiento con las tendencias en tecnología e innovación y los negocios, enfocado a la consoli- dación de un ecosistema de agroemprendimiento en México. A través de AgTech Lab se obtendrán soluciones para aquellos desafíos que emanan de la industria agroalimentaria estatal. Por medio de la disrupción y la asimilación de innovaciones tecnológicas y de una manera innovadora y creativa. Se evolucionará a un nuevo sistema alimentario que se caracterice por ser eficiente, sostenible, inclusivo, competitivo y saludable. Por otro lado, a través del AgTech Lab, se tendrá acceso a la operatividad del Sistema de información Agrologística (SIAgro) que le permitirá a los usuarios contar con información estratégica y oportuna para la toma de decisiones en cada una de las etapas del proceso productivo, siendo los mercados, las condiciones de producción, su infraestructura y las condiciones de potencial
  6. 6. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 6
  7. 7. Marco Conceptual y Operativo productivo, variables clave para una planeación de la producción, transfor- mación, y comercialización que consolide calidad, eficiencia y rentabilidad a la cadena en su conjunto. De esta manera, el AGtech Lab integra de manera estratégica las condiciones y variables de producción con la totalidad de los factores de innovación y actores del ecosistema agromeprendedor, permitiendo así al sector agroclaimentario del Estado de Jalisco consolidarse a la vanguardia de la agricultura inteligente. 7
  8. 8. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 8
  9. 9. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 9 E 2. Marco conceptual n esta sección se ha desarrollado un marco conceptual con el objetivo de homologar y precisar los conceptos y términos a los que se hará referencia y comprender de manera general las implicaciones que conlleva el diseño de un Laboratorio de Ideas como AgTech Lab. La Real Academia de la Lengua Española define el concepto de tecnología como el conjunto de teorías y técnicas que permiten el aprovechamiento práctico del conocimientos científicos. Existen las tecnologías de la informa- ción y de la comunicación también conocidas como TIC relacionadas hoy en día con la práctica utilización de Internet. Durante la última década se ha experimentado un aumento significativo y acelerado de la utilización de la tecnología y la ciencia aplicada a diferentes sectores económicos, incluyendo el de la agricultura y el de la alimentación, la llamada Cuarta Revolución Industrial (Industria 4.0). A la transformación digital en la industria alimentaria derivada de la incorpo- ración de procesos y tecnologías de la información y comunicación para la recoleción y aprovechamiento de grandes volúmenes de datos se le conoce como Agricultura 4.0 o Agricultura Inteligente y sus prácticas tendrán el potencial de brindar beneficios económicos, sociales y ambientales en toda la cadena productiva del sector. La innovación y las tecnologías digitales jugarán un rol fundamental para la adopción de nuevas formas de produc- ción, procesamiento, distribución y consumo de alimentos de una manera sostenible, enfocándose a contribuir a dietas más saludables y accesibles.
  10. 10. Marco Conceptual y Operativo De acuerdo con la Organización para la Cooperación y Desarrollo Económico (OCDE) el concepto de Innovación puede comprenderse como la concepción e implantación de cambios significativos en un producto, en un proceso, en un servicio, en el marketing o en la organización de la em- presa con el propósito de mejorar los resultados. Es importante resaltar que Innovación no se relaciona únicamente con la industria de la tecnología, sino con cambios estructurales incluidos en la cadena de valor, considerando también a aquellas acciones o elementos que optimizan productos y procesos ya existentes. Por ejemplo, la modificación de formas de organización y ope- ración, enfocados principalmente a aumentar la eficacia, la productividad, la competitividad y la sostenibilidad generalmente mediante emprendimiento. Existe también el término de innovación social que hace referencia a aquellos modelos de negocios enfocados en satisfacer una necesidad local y de resol- ver problemas sociales y ambientales de manera eficiente, empoderando a una comunidad e involucrando trabajo colaborativo. Ahora bien, de acuerdo al Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), al conjunto de innovaciones y tecnologías que buscan proveer soluciones a los desafíos que enfrenta la industria de la agricultura y la alimentación se le conoce como AgTech. Las innovaciones en AgTech buscarán satisfacer las demandas del sector en diferentes dimensiones de los ciclos de producción. Por ejemplo, las tendencias AgTech como el Internet de las Cosas (IoT), la Biotecnología y la Inteligencia Artificial (IA) concebirán nuevas oportunida- des de negocios. Para poder alcanzar la seguridad alimentaria y los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible que plantea la Organización de las Naciones Unidas se requerirán propuestas disruptivas y apostar por negocios inteligentes en un ecosistema de agroemprendimiento incorporado las tendencias globales en Agtech. Se requieren agroemprendedores, actores clave enfocados al pro- ceso de crear, desarrollar o consolidar una empresa rentable en el sector 10
  11. 11. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 11 agroalimentario, respondiendo a la identificación de una necesidad en el sector. La formación de un ecosistema agroemprendedor hace referen- cia a una comunidad o a un cluster que incluye a todas aquellas entidades y actores que se relacionan de forma dinámica para fomentar e impulsar el de- sarrollo de nuevos productos y servicios y que resuelven aquellas necesidades y demandas del sector agroalimentario a través de tecnología e innovación. INVERSIONISTAS UNIVERSIDADES EMPRENDEDORES CADENAS ALIMENTICIAS ECOSISTEMA AGROEMPRENDEDOR GOBIERNO El ecosistema agroemprendedor fomenta y propicia la vinculación, colaboración y coordinación de esfuerzos y de información oportuna para potenciar los sistemas de producción alimentaria con un impacto positivo económico y social. Un ecosistema agroemprendedor está integrado por una comunidad interdis- ciplinaria de startups, productores, empresarios y otros proveedores de ser- vicios, investigadores y científicos, incubadora y aceleradoras, universidades
  12. 12. Marco Conceptual y Operativo y centros de investigación, así como entidades públicas y de financiamiento, organismos internacionales, sociedad civil, todos motivados por encontrar soluciones a los desafíos del sector agroalimentario. El término startup derivado del inglés que se traduce como “poner en mar- cha”, se considera como una empresa emergente, normalmente con un alto componente tecnológico o innovador, con grandes posibilidades de creci- miento y que, por lo general, respalda una idea con un diferenciador que sobresale de la línea general del mercado. Sus principales características son que representan un negocio que puede ser escalable de manera rápida y fácil, haciendo uso de tecnologías digitales. Por su parte, la planeación estratégica se refiere a un proceso sistemático para la toma de decisiones que consiste en la elaboración, implementación, y evaluación de acciones y estrategias hacia metas y objetivos específicos. Dichas estrategias deberán estar basadas en información y análisis que re- presenten las fortalezas y áreas de oportunidad. Es por ello, que para una eficiente planeación y toma de decisiones de alto impacto, es indispensable contar con una base de información con estadísticas y proyecciones que permitan la eficiencia operativa, económica y social en la implementación de acciones y proyectos para cada uno de los actores de las cadenas. 12
  13. 13. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 2.1 ¿Qué es el AgTech Lab? AgTech Lab es un laboratorio de Ideas, que nace como una iniciativa pro- movida por el Gobierno de Jalisco enfocada al análisis y discusión de las tendencias globales en materia de Agricultura Inteligente. AgTech Lab par- ticipará en el diseño de estrategias y políticas públicas que impulsen una Agricultura Inteligente y sustentable mediante la aplicación de modelos dis- ruptivos en AgTech. Se materializará como una herramienta enfocada a la generación de la in- formación, el análisis y la búsqueda de soluciones en materia tecnológica para el sector agroalimentario del Estado de Jalisco, a través de acciones y estrategias que permitirán no solo la toma de decisiones oportunas, sino la generación de redes y estrategias conjuntas en las que el ecosistema agroemprendedor se consolide y potencialice la competitividad del sector agroalimentario. 13
  14. 14. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 14
  15. 15. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 15 15 J 3. El ecosistema Agroemprendedor en Jalisco alisco es un estado clave en la producción agroalimentaria de México, con una agroindustria de un valor de más de sesenta millones de pesos. El estado lidera en la producción de huevo, aceite comestible, salsas, suplemen- tos alimenticios, carne, lácteos, berries, agave tequilero y bebidas. Además, también destaca en su producción de caña de azúcar, tomate verde, maíz, aguacate y miel, aportando el 12% del PIB a nivel nacional en el sector agroalimentario.4 En lo que respecta al comercio internacional, Jalisco se caracteriza por la ex- portación de alimentos con valor agregado tales como el tequila, el vinagre y el tabaco, salsas, confitería, granos semillas y hortalizas. El estado es re- conocido por su impulso a la diversificación en su producción, adecuándose rápidamente a las exigencias de los consumidores en el mercado global. Un ejemplo de esto es el desarrollo y consolidación de una industria de alimentos funcionales y orgánicos que sobresalen por su inocuidad y calidad. 4 Monitoreo de Indicadores del Desarrollo de Jalisco MIDE. (Encontrado en: https:// seplan.app.jalisco.gob.mx/mide/panelCiudadano/busqueda?temaElemental=1
  16. 16. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 16 16 Ahora bien, además de ser uno de los principales productores de alimentos tanto de México como a nivel internacional, Jalisco también es un estado que se caracteriza por estar a la vanguardia en la ciencia y la tecnología, alojan- do en su territorio a los principales Hubs de emprendimiento tecnológico del país. Debido a sus dinámicas actividades económicas, el Estado se ha vuelto atractivo para potencial inversión en diversas ramas. De acuerdo con sus características geográficas y clima, las condiciones de seguridad, el poder adquisitivo de su población y su nivel educativo, así como la vocación de la región, tanto para el desarrollo de la agroindustria, como para el desarrollo de infraestructura en tecnología y comunicaciones, el estado de Jalisco cuenta con las condiciones necesarias para la conforma- ción de un ecosistema sólido de agroemprendimiento. Jalisco reconoce la relevancia de la correlación que existe entre la producción agroalimentaria y la ciencia y la tecnología y la trascendencia que tiene para la seguridad alimentaria del Estado el fomentar una Agricultura Inteligente. Durante la actual administración, el gobierno del Estado se ha destacado por su liderazgo en la implementación de políticas públicas que incentiven la innovación y la competitividad del sector agropecuario y alimentario, procu- rando un desarrollo sostenible. Siendo pionero en promover la creación de una Ley Agroalimentaria, el Gobierno de Jalisco además de buscar aumentar las exportaciones e impulsar programas que garanticen la calidad, sanidad e inocuidad de los alimentos que se producen en el Estado a través de la creación de una Agencia, tam- bién busca fomentar la formación y capacitación de los productores rurales para su inclusión en el mercado y la creación de nuevas oportunidades de trabajo, así como la sustentabilidad y salud ambiental. 3.1 Los actores clave AgTech Lab estará integrado por una comunidad interdisciplinaria de star- tups, productores y empresarios, investigadores y científicos, incubadoras y aceleradoras, proveedores de servicios, universidades, empresas tecnológi- cas y el sector público motivados por encontrar soluciones a los desafíos de la Agricultura.
  17. 17. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 17 17 La iniciativa propicia la vinculación, colaboración y coordinación entre los actores que conforman el ecosistema de agroemprendimiento a nivel nacio- nal e internacional para transformar los sistemas de producción alimentaria con un impacto positivo. ACTORES CLAVE DEL ECOSISTEMA DE AGROEMPRENDIMIENTO PRODUCTORES Aquellos actores, encargados de las decisiones y utilización de los recursos disponibles, ejerciendo el control administrativo de las operaciones de explotación agropecuaria. Serán los beneficiarios de las nuevas tecnologías disponibles. GOBIERNO Actor responsable de la formulación de políticas públicas tanto para el sector agroalimentario como el desarrollo de ciencia y tecnología, y funge como vinculo y mediador entre todos los actores del ecosistema. EMPRESAS Actores responsables no sólo de conectar sus problemáticas con startups, sino que fungirán como mentores y muchas veces serán responsables del financiamiento y conexión con aceleradoras y fondos. INCUBADORAS Y ACELERADORAS Son actores fundamentales para proveer capital y financiamiento, y al mismo tiempo fungen como instancias de formación y evaluación de resultados. STARTUPS Y EMPRENDEDORES Son aquellos actores responsables de transformar el planteamiento de soluciones innovadoras en modelos de negocios, otorgándole valor económico. UNIVERSIDADES Y CENTROS DE INNOVACIÓN Son los actores responsables de la creación de conocimiento y la aplicación de la investigación, la ciencia y la tecnología. ORGANISMOS INTERNACIONALES Y FUNDACIONES Aquellos actores que porveen de recursos financieros, técnicos y humanos locales o internacionales, promoviendo emprendimientos en un marco institucional y confiable e impulsando el desarrollo de nuevas ideas y nuevos negocios. BANCOS Son aquellos actores que otorgan crédito y financiamiento, asumiendo el rol transformador a través de capital para emprendedores avalando iniciativas de escalabilidad y rentabilidad.
  18. 18. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 18 18 3.2 Las principales áreas de oportunidad para fortalecer el agroemprendimiento Cada uno de los actores que conformarán el ecosistema de agroempren- dimiento se enfrenta a una serie de áreas de oportunidad o barreras para su desarrollo individual particular, su identificación permitirá enfocar los esfuerzos a acciones específicas que permitan fortalecer y/o reorientar sus acciones hacia su integración, complementariedad y eficiencia operativa en beneficio de las cadenas agroalimentarias del Estado. A continuación, se especifica cada una de las áreas de oportunidad por cada uno de los perfiles de actores. ÁREAS DE OPORTUNIDAD Productores Empresa P1. Existencia de pocos incentivos y motivación para la adopción de tecnología. P2. Limitado acceso a un mercado de financiamiento y crédito para la adquisición de tecnología. P3. Falta de Acceso a información oportuna para la toma de decisiones informadas. P4 Insuficiente infraestructura para la conectividad. P5. Poca disponibilidad en procesos de capacitación para la adopción y utilización de la tecnología disponible. P1. Falta de Acceso a información oportuna para la toma de decisiones y la reducción de costos. P2. Insuficiente Infraestructura para la conectividad. P3. Escasa disponibilidad de recursos humanos capacitados P4. Falta de soluciones para sus necesidades (mejora de producción, tecnología, etc.) Startups P1 Limitado acceso a un mercado de financiamiento y crédito. P2. Falta de Acceso a un mercado de capital de riesgo, haciendo complejo la consolidación del negocio. P3 Ausencia de condiciones para acceso a crédito. P4. Falta de orientación y acompañamiento. Universidades P1. Falta de Acceso a información clave de tendencia e innovación para complementar y adaptar planes de estudios para la formación de recursos humanos. P2. Limitada disponiibildad de colocación de recursos humanos especializados con capacidades competitivas en el mercado labora. P3. Nula vinculación internacional y acceso a programas. Centros de Investigación Banca de desarrollo Gobierno P1. Condiciones deficientes para la vinculación del conocimiento con oportunidades en el mercado. P2. Falta de incentivos para la investigación y publicación. P3. Falta de Financiamiento para la investigación. P4. Falta de información relevante y accesible. P1. Falta de productos adecuados para las necesidades del mercado emprendedor. P2. Nula colocación de crédito por ausencia de estategias de comunicación y difusión adecuada. P2. Existencia de Cartera vencida y desconfianza. P1. Falta de Acceso a información oportuna para la toma de decisiones informadas. P2. Falta de Implementación de una política transversal para el desarrollo de negocios inteligentes. P3. Existencia de reducción de amenazas y riesgos fitosanitarios para la colocación de prouctos. P4. Falata de un marco legal adecuado: Regulación y Legislación: marco legal (Ej. impuestos, tecnología y comunicaciones, inversión privada, exportaci
  19. 19. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 19 19 E 4. El AgTech Lab: herramienta para el agroemprendimiento l objetivo general de AgTech Lab es convertirse en una herramienta que detone un ecosistema de agroemprendimiento, capaz de escalar aquellas tecnologías innovadoras con potencial de tener impacto positivo en los sis- temas de alimentos, mediante el acompañamiento de alianzas estratégicas y redes de diferentes actores que conforman el ecosistema, así como la dis- posición de recursos de información e infraestructura que genere negocios inteligentes y competitivos. 4.1 Definición AgTech Lab es un laboratorio de ideas, que nace como una iniciativa promo- vida por el Gobierno de Jalisco enfocada al análisis, discusión y aplicación de las tendencias globales en materia de Agricultura Inteligente. AgTech Lab participa en el diseño de estrategias y políticas públicas que impulsen una Agricultura Inteligente y sustentable mediante la aplicación de modelos disruptivos en AgTech. AgTech Lab fomentará la creación de un ecosiste
  20. 20. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 20 20 de agroemprendimiento, que detone negocios inteligentes a través de la implementación de estrategias de innovación y tecnología, propiciando la generación de información y creación colaborativa de conocimiento, y esca- lando las condiciones de productividad, competitividad y valor agregado de los productos agroalimentarios del Estado de Jalisco. 4.2 Objetivos La implementación del AgTechLab se enfoca a 5 objetivos específicos: 1) Ofrecer información y conocimiento: Elementos y herramientas para la toma de decisiones informadas sobre la oferta y demanda de innovación en AgTech, así como de los productos estratégicos del Estado. 2) Articular Redes de Cooperación: Desarrollo de alianzas estratégicas entre diversos actores. (nacionales e internacionales) comercial 3) Impulsar e Incorporar Tecnología e Innovación Abierta: Mejorar el acceso a la información relevante disponible, para la mejora de decisiones en el sector, optimización de procesos y desarrollo de nuevos negocios de base tecnológica. 4) Generar Desarrollo de Capacidades: Desarrollar programas de formación y capacitación de acuerdo con las necesidades de los actores que inter- viene en el sector agroalimentario de cara a la aplicación de tendencias tecnológicas y al emprendimiento. 5) Impulsar Negocios y Emprendimiento (Ecosistema Agroemprendimiento): Desarrollo de negocios inteligentes basados en innovación y en las nue- vas tendencias de los consumidores reflejado en un aumento de empresas agroalimentarias, aumento de exportaciones y atracción de inversión. 4.3 Líneas de acción del AgTech Lab Con el fin de dar cumplimiento a sus objetivos, el AgTech Lab se basa en cinco grandes líneas de acción, donde cada una comprende una serie de acciones
  21. 21. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 21 21 específicas, que a su vez se verán reflejadas en la plataforma como una serie de contenidos y/o funcionalidades. LÍNEAS DE ACCIÓN DEL AGTECHLAB Línea de Acción Objetivo Acciones específicas Contenidos y/o funcionalidades en Plataforma 1. Informar Sistematizar la información y el conocimiento de la oferta y demanda de innovación, así como de los principales cultivos. • Mapear innovaciones-agro • Mapear agro emprendedores • Mapear regiones productivas • Crear directorios • Crear contenidos • Difundir contenidos • Mapas • Directorio de empresas • Directorio de startups • Videos • Noticias • Bigdata del agro 2. Vincular y conectar Vincular las Redes de Cooperación entre los diferentes actores del ecosistema agroemprendedor. • Generar directorio de socios • Hacer eventos locales • Organizar un encuentro Nacional • Organizar un encuentro internacional • Organizar cooperativas de productores • Organizar visitas técnicas • Directorio de Socios • Perfiles de socios • (fotos, logos, vínculos) • Fotografías de eventos • Reseñas de eventos • Visitas Técnicas Virtuales 3. Impulsar la innovación abierta Generar espacios y acciones para promover, difundir y transferir innovación abierta. • Organizar Hackathon • Organizar Retos Locales • Organizar visitas técnicas para investigadores • Generar Contenidos visuales (videos, webinars) visitas virtuales • Fotografías y reseñas de eventos • Videos y Webinars 4. Desarrollar capacidades Desarrollar Capacidades de los actores dentro del ecosistema. • Hacer Talleres de capacitación para productores • Hacer talleres de capacitación para emprendedores • Hacer Webinars • Organizar visitas técnicas • Convocatoria de Talleres • Webinars 5. Expandir agronegocios Expandir Agro Negocios y el emprendimiento. • Atraer socios mediante reuniones face to face • Crear directorio de inversores • Crear directorio de bancos • Fotografías y reseñas de eventos A continuación, se detalla en los alcances de cada una de las Líneas de Acción:
  22. 22. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 22 22 1) Informar • Instrumentar una plataforma digital que sea referente de información y conocimiento, que promueva un espacio de análisis, reflexión, diálogo y debate de las tendencias y experiencias globales en el panorama AgTech. • Identificar buenas prácticas tecnológicas, digitales y de emprendimiento aplicables a las necesidades de los actores del ecosistema agroempren- dedor en Jalisco. 2) Vincular y conectar • Incorporar a aquellos actores públicos y privados para influir en directri- ces y acciones que conlleven a la construcción y ejecución de acciones concretas que impacten positivamente el sector agroalimentario. • Estimular la consolidación de un ecosistema de emprendimiento • Favorecer el desarrollo de ecosistemas innovadores de emprendimiento que fomenten el intercambio de experiencias y la colaboración entre los actores que componen el mismo ecosistema tanto en lo público como en lo privado. 3) Impulsar innovación abierta • Generar conocimiento colectivo y buenas prácticas del agro junto con las prácticas tecnológicas. • Fomentar el desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías y aplicaciones inteligentes que agreguen valor a la cadena agroalimentaria y la transformación de los sistemas de producción agrícola. • Contribuir con mecanismos e incentivos que garanticen la colaboración institucional educativa y técnica para fomentar las transferencias tecnoló- gicas al sector agroalimentario. 4) Desarrollar capacidades • Identificar las habilidades necesarias para llevar a cabo funciones esen- ciales, resolver problemas, definir y alcanzar objetivos y responder prag- máticamente a las demandas específicas del ecosistema agroalimentario. • Diseñar programas de capacitación (talleres, seminarios, asesorías, con- sultorías, foros, procesos participativos) para individuos, startups, empre-
  23. 23. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 23 23 sas, instituciones y organizaciones de acuerdo con el perfil del actor y que respondan a las demandas del ecosistema de agroemprendimiento.
  24. 24. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 24 24 • Diseñar una plataforma de información y conocimiento accesible y de fácil utilización para la formación técnica en línea. (webinars, visitas técnicas virtuales) 5) Expansión de negocios • Extensión de mecanismos de innovación y digitalización en el ámbito empresarial del sector agroalimentario. • Adopción de tecnologías en los modelos de negocios para mejorar pro- ductividad, competitividad, rentabilidad y sostenibilidad en startups. • Impulsar a aquellos emprendimientos y startups con potencial a través de vinculación con actores estratégicos, financiamiento y colocación en mercado. 4.4 La operatividad de AgTech Lab La operatividad del AgTech Lab se basa en una plataforma virtual vinculada en la pagina del Gobierno del estado Se considera de uso publico/ privado, es decir, contará con información diferenciada según el tipo de usuario y privilegios adquiridos mediante la compra de membresías (ver apartado de membresías) 4.4.1 La plataforma La estructura genérica de la plataforma se visualiza con los siguientes con- tenidos genéricos, donde a cada uno de ellos le corresponde una línea de acción, objetivos y contenidos específicos.
  25. 25. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 25 25 INICIO/HOME INFÓRMATE CONECTA TECNOLOGÍA E INNOVACIÓN ¿Qué es AgTech Lab? ¿Para qué? ¿Quién lo conforma? ¿Cómo opera? Mapa de Productos Estratégicos Mapa AgTech Mapa Agro Emprendedores Directorio de Empresas Directorio de Startups Eventos Convocatorias Directorio de Socios Meet up Face to Face Noticias Hackaton Retos Locales Visitas Técnicas DESARROLLA CAPACIDADES SIAGRO CONTACTO Talleres de Capacitación Webinars Sistema de Información Agrologística de Jalisco *Plataforma de paga Información de contacto Visitas Técnicas Virtuales Trazabilidad
  26. 26. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 26 26 1) Inicio En esta sección se presentará una introducción de lo que integrará la plata- forma AgTech Lab, definiendo lo qué es, quién lo conforma y cómo opera, así como cuales serán sus alcances en el acompañamiento de una red de innovación agropecuaria que da pie al agroemprendimiento liderado por la Secretaría de Agricultura del Gobierno del Estado de Jalisco. La sección de inicio contará con un video del ecosistema de agroemprende- dores de Jalisco mostrando las AgTech en la región y resaltando la relevancia de respaldar una iniciativa de esta naturaleza que promueve la adopción de tecnología e innovación en un sector económico estratégico para el Estado. Una de las principales características de este apartado consiste en repre- sentar la entrada a funcionalidades y disponibilidad de la información, ya que mediante una clave de usuario se podrá tener acceso a secciones y apartados específicos. 2) Infórmate En esta sección se visualizará información relevante del sector agroalimenta- rio del Estado, disponible para todo el público, compuesta por indicadores económicos y datos duros actualizados, mapas interactivos y dinámicos de las tecnologías disponibles, mapas de las empresas innovadoras del sector agroalimentario, oportunidades existentes para el ecosistema AgTech Local, y los directorios de emprendedores y startups Agtech. 3) Conecta Este apartado presentará la oferta de actividades enfocadas en promover la conexión y el establecimiento de redes entre innovadores, investigadores, star- tups y empresas, organizaciones, productores y cooperativas y otros líderes en AgTech, todos aquellos actores interesados en propiciar el fortalecimiento de una cultura de emprendimiento e innovación en el sector agroalimentario. Además, también se integrarán las convocatorias abiertas, los incentivos y las oportunidades de financiamiento disponibles para aquellos emprendimientos disruptivos e innovadores basados en tecnologías enfocadas a soluciones para el sector agroalimentario.
  27. 27. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 27 27 4) Tecnología e innovación En esta sección se publicarán los contenidos relacionados con noticias de actualidad para el análisis y exploración constante de las nuevas herramien- tas AgTech disponibles, así como también la oferta de actividades locales y convocatorias que promuevan la innovación y el desarrollo de soluciones tecnológicas para el sector agroalimentario local, motivando la consolida- ción y participación de una comunidad dinámica y resiliente a los retos de la industria. 5) Desarrolla capacidades Aquí se mostrará la oferta de actividades disponibles, tanto de manera física como virtual, relacionadas con la sensibilización, capacitación y formación en tecnologías disruptivas, así como otros requerimientos particulares, ade- cuado a los perfiles de los diferentes actores que componen el ecosistema de agroemprendimiento en el Estado. Además se contará con información sobre programas de acompañamiento y desarrollo de emprendimientos dinámicos e innovadores. 6) SIAJ En esta sección se alojará una plataforma digital de paga, que incluirá con- tenidos y herramientas para la planeación y toma de decisiones oportunas y eficientes, integrando aquellos indicadores esenciales para la identificación de oportunidades en la demanda, la oferta y la agro-logística de los produc- tos estratégicos del estado, procurando la competitividad y las condiciones de seguridad e inocuidad. 7) Contacto En este apartado estarán disponibles los datos de contacto de quienes lidera- rán y operarán la plataforma AgTech Lab que estará vinculada a la página de la Secretaría de Agricultura del Gobierno del Estado de Jalisco.
  28. 28. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 28 28 4.4.2 Membresías y usuarios Aunque la plataforma AgTech lab estará disponible para el público en ge- neral, los gastos de su operación requerirán de la articulación de membre- sías anuales por parte de aquellos actores estratégicos comprometidos con detonar un ecosistema dinámico de agroemprendimiento y motivados por impulsar el desarrollo económico, social y sostenible del estado de Jalisco a través de la búsqueda en conjunto de soluciones para el sector. Se han determinado 3 modalidades de membresías anuales que contarán con beneficios particulares de acuerdo a su nivel, pero también coincidirán en un paquete de beneficios comunes. Oro $65,000 • Co-inversión para fondo de emprendimiento agtech y operación de Agtech Lab • Acceso a la plataforma SIAJ • Presencia de marca en plataforma y eventos de networking • Miembro del Consejo Agtech Lab • Acceso a Talleres • Aceso a Eventos • Acceso a Red Innovagro • Acceso a Smart Agrifood Summit Plata $30,000 • Co-inversión para fondo de emprendimiento agtech y operación de Agtech Lab • acceso a la plataforma SIAgro • Presencia de marca en plataforma y eventos de networking • Acceso a Talleres • Acceso a Eventos Bronce $10,000 • Operación de Agtech Lab • Acceso a Talleres Determinados • Acceso a Eventos Determinados • Acceso a Reuniones Meet to Meet con Socios • Acceso a Asesorías • 50% de descuentro en acceso a plataforma SIAgro
  29. 29. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 29 29 4.4.3 Estrategia de difusión La estrategia de difusión estará programada por etapas a lo largo de la con- sultoría con le propósito de crear contenidos eficientes y precisar y enfatizar un mensaje asertivo y empática con el contexto actual del sector, comuni- cando efectivamente el objetivo de la AgTech Lab y alcanzando el público deseado. 1. Elaboración del Plan de Comunicación (Definiición de objetivos, tono, público y tipo de medios) 2. Revisión y Validación del Plan de Comunicación (Validar con SADER) COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA 3. Diseño de Material de Comunicación (Crear los contenidos ) 4. Revisión y Validación de Material de Comunicación (Validar los contenidos) 5. Lanzamiento de la Comunicación 6. Seguimiento a la Comunicación 7. Actualización y mantenimiento de la Comunicación
  30. 30. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 30 30 5. Sistema de Información Agrologística del Estado de Jalisco (SIAJ) 5.1 Definición El SIAgro es una plataforma de información agro tecnológica que constituye una base integral de contenidos estratégicos para la planeación y toma de decisiones oportunas y eficientes, ya que incorpora e integra elementos de demanda, oferta y agrologística que permiten, no solo analizar las condi- ciones actuales del sector, sino identificar brechas y oportunidades hacia la competitividad de los productos y regiones. 5.2 Objetivos El objetivo general del SIAgro es consolidarse como la base de información estratégica para la toma de decisiones hacia la competitividad del sector agroalimentario del Estado.
  31. 31. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 31 31 De manera específica, se consideran los siguientes objetivos: • Identificar los cultivos estratégicos del Estado, es decir, a aquellos cultivos que actualmente representan un producto con una aportación económica significativa, social y/o productiva, o bien, aquellos produc- tos en los que el Estado tenga un potencial crecimiento y/o desarrollo para consolidarlo como un motor del sector agroalimentario. • Generar herramientas para que los usuarios puedan identificar los merca- dos actuales y potenciales, sus fortalezas y sus áreas de oportunidad, lo que les permitirá diseñar y operar estrategias puntuales y eficientes hacia un mayor posicionamiento de los productos regionales. • Identificar, analizar y georreferenciar las principales zonas de produc- ción, así como las zonas con potencial para el establecimiento de los productos. • Analizar la cadena integral y su movilidad agrologística. 5.3 Población objetivo En el marco de AgTech Lab, los usuarios potenciales de esta plataforma son considerados de acuerdo con los siguientes perfiles: a) Productores y/o actores de la cadena de producción b) Empresas / Startups/ Industria de la transformación c) Universidades / Centros de investigación d) Gobierno y tomadores de decisiones Cabe destacar que cada uno de ellos encontrará información clave de acuer- do con su perfil y su entorno, sin embargo, cada uno de ellos tendrá la posibilidad de generar un reporte específico y personalizado basado en sus intereses y/o variables de decisión.
  32. 32. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 32 32 5.4 Ejes temáticos – Contenidos generales del SIAJ Los contenidos generales del SIAgro se agrupan en cuatro grandes ejes temá- ticos en el que cada Eje aborda de manera específica un módulo de informa- ción para la toma de decisiones de los usuarios, de tal manera que cada una de las consultas pueda ser específicamente dirigida y/o personalizada a las necesidades puntuales del usuario. Eje 1. Análisis e identificación de los productos estratégicos estatales Eje 2. Análisis de la demanda de los productos estratégicos Eje 3. Análisis de la oferta de los productos estratégicos Eje 4. Análisis agrologístico de los productos estratégicos Cabe señalar, que la totalidad de las fuentes de información contenidas en los ejes temáticos son oficiales y públicas, siendo el elemento estratégico su análisis y sistematización integral. Algunas de las fuentes más relevantes son: • Servicio de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera (SIAP) • Sistema de Información Comercial Via Internet (SIAVI) de la Secretaría de Economía (SE) • UN Comtrade Database • Encuesta Nacional del Ingreso Gasto de los Hogares (ENIGH) del INEGI • Consejo Nacional de Población (CONAPO) A continuación, se desarrollan de manera más específica cada uno de los ejes temáticos que comprende el SIAgro
  33. 33. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 33 33 5.4.1 Eje 1. Análisis e identificación de los productos estratégicos estatales Esta primera etapa identificará de manera objetiva y sistemática los produc- tos. Como se mencionó anteriormente, se considera: Un cultivo estratégico del Estado es aquel que actualmente representa un producto con una significativa aportación económica, social y/o produc- tiva, o bien, aquellos productos en los que el Estado tenga un potencial crecimiento y/o desarrollo para consolidarlo como un motor del sector agroalimentario. Con el objetivo de identificar los cultivos estratégicos estatales se requiere de las siguientes acciones específicas: a) Construcción del modelo de selección b) Integración de la base de información básica c) Selección de los cultivos estratégicos d) Diseño y elaboración de fichas técnicas por cultivo A continuación, se detalla en cada uno de ellos: a) Construcción del modelo de selección El elemento clave para la selección de los cultivos estratégicos consiste en la definición de la totalidad de los parámetros de selección, es decir, la construc- ción del modelo implica la selección de las variables y las ponderaciones que cada uno de los elementos tendrá para definir a un cultivo como estratégico. De esta manera, en coordinación con el Gobierno del Estado se definirá un set de variables por cada una de las categorías de evaluación, mismo que deberá ser normalizado o homologado (estadísticamente hablando) permi- tiendo así la estimación de un “Índice de selección” que permita priorizar de manera sistemática y objetiva los cultivos estratégicos.
  34. 34. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 34 34 DIAGRAMA DE ESTIMACIÓN DEL “ÍNDICE DE SELECCIÓN” Criterios Productivos Criterios Comerciales Criterios Sociales Sistematización de variables representativas -Matriz de variables- Parámetros de las variables Construcción de un índice -Matriz de decisiones- Priorización y selección de los productos estratégicos Fuente: Elaboración propia Este proceso estadístico para la identificación de los productos estratégicos se consolida mediante una metodología objetiva y sistemática. b) Integración de la base de información básica Como se puede observar, la identificación de los productos es el resulta- do de la selección de las variables representativas y la definición de las ponderaciones específicas que le otorgarán “un peso” a cada una de las variables que representen fortalezas actuales y/o potenciales. Es por ello que, la integración de la base de información básica representará el primer elemento de diseño específico orientado identificar a las ventajas competiti- vas y potenciales de los productos del Estado.
  35. 35. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 35 35 COMERCIO No. Municipio Potencial alto ymedio(has) % del total con potencial 1º Teocaltiche 1276 6.7% 2º Encarnación de Díaz 1203 6.3% 3º Lagos de Moreno 650 3.4% 4º Colotlán 515 2.7% 5º Guachinango 428 2.3% 55 º Tala 111 0.6% 62 º Teuchitlán 97 0.5% 102 º Tuxpan 44 0.2% 116 º Zapotlán el Grande 28 0.1% 117 º Zapotiltic 25 0.1% México 41,130,069 13,803,006.781 kgs más que el mismo período del 2019 Chile 38,154,481 7,806,302.462 kgs menos que el mismo periodo del 2019 Perú 30,380,846 10,781,935.994 kgs menos que el mismo periodo del 2019 Georgia 10,993,252 1,996,233.712 kgs menos que el mismo periodo del 2019 Michigan 9,626,441 3,864,434.627 kgs más que el mismo periodo del 2019 California central 7,513,051 3,396,083.269 kgs más que el mismo periodo del 2019 Florida 7,380,308 2,612,137.761 kgs menos que el mismo periodo del 2019 Oregon 6,914,484 672,981.392 kgs mas que el mismo periodo del 2019 Argentina 6,242,991 2,822,680.825 kgs menos que el mismo periodo del 2019 Canada 5,483,700 2,586,874.934 kgs menos que el mismo periodo del 2019 Importaciones 0 -- c) Selección de los cultivos estratégicos Como resultado de una base de información representativa eficiente, la selección de los cultivos estratégicos será el resultado de la aplicación de una matriz de decisión basada en variables estadísticamente normalizadas y ponderadas de acuerdo con los criterios de valoración de los cultivos. Los cultivos estratégicos seleccionados serán el objetivo de análisis del resto de los módulos de información del SIAJ, además de representar los cultivos prioritarios en los que tanto el sector gubernamental, como el sector privado, deberían alinear esfuerzos para el impulso del sector agroalimentario en su conjunto. d) Diseño y elaboración de fichas técnicas por cultivo Finalmente, para cada uno de los cultivos estratégicos se diseñará y elabora- rá una ficha técnica genérica que representa los elementos clave de informa- ción de las condiciones actuales, tales como producción, comercialización, precios, competidores, entre otros. En el Anexo 1 se muestra un ejemplo de los elementos considerados en la ficha técnica. A N Á L I S I S D E B L U E B E R R I E S Arándanos POTENCIAL PRODUCTIVO* PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS El estado cuenta con EN EL MERCADO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS TEMPORADA 1 AGO 2019-31 MAY 2020 18,963 has con potencial alto y/o medio para la producción de arándano • El 99% es de potencial medio • Están principalmente ubicadas en la regióncentro ynores- te del estado • Los 5 municipios que representan en 80% de la produc- ción, cuentan únicamentecon el 1.6% de las hectáreas con potencial productivoalto y/o medio • Establecer áreas demostrativas con sistemas tecnificados de riegopara capacitar a agentes técnicos en el manejo eficiente de agua. • Instrumentar un programa de culturización al productor. • Desarrollar un programa de capacitación so- bre procesos de producción intensiva en el campo. • Crear un centro de vinculación y transferencia tecnológica. • Desarrollar estrategias de financiamiento para la adquisición de equipos de agricultura prote- gida al campo, así como la capacitación nece- saria para su uso. • Desarrollar una alternativa de secado para fru- tillas,moras y bayas . • Aplicar el pretratamiento osmótico, de presión y concentración al vacío para obtener polvo y hojuelas. El arándano es uno de los principales productos de ex- portación hacia Estados Unidos por su alto valor. En los últimos 7 años ha tenido un incremento de dos dígitos. Actualmente en la temporada de Agosto 2019 a Mayo 2020, las exportaciones de México a E.E.U.U represen- taron el 24.1% del total del mercado de 170.6 mil tone- ladas. En segundo lugar Chile con el 22.3% y Perú con el 17.8%. En este periodo México reportó un crecimien- REPORTE DE VOLUMEN TOTAL DEL MERCADO (CONVENCIONAL) *Se refiere a la existencia de las condiciones agroclimáticas (precipitación, temperatura y altitud) ideales para el desarrollo del cultivo. Parámetros definidos por el inifap. POTENCIAL PRODUCTIVO COMERCIO EXTERIOR FRACCIÓN ARANCELARIA: 08104001 EXPORTACIONES NACIONALES 2019 IMPORTACIONES to en volumen de 5.0% sobre el año anterior. RANGO: 2019-08-01 A 2020-05-31 Otros 4% México 24% Y PRODUCCIÓN EN EL ESTADO Productores principales Tala Teuchitlán Tuxpan Zapotiltic Zapotlán el Grande Productores de Arándano 44.85 MILLONES DE TONELADAS NACIONALES 2019 122 MIL DE TONELADAS Mic higa n 6% Georgia 7% Perú 18% Chile 22% MAYO 2020 EXTERIOR MENSUAL (TON) * Tasa de crecimiento con respecto al mismo mes del año anterior. Fuente: siavi, mayo, 2020.
  36. 36. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 36 36 Potencial productivo Fuente: Elaboración propia, 2019.
  37. 37. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 37 37 5.4.2 Eje 2. Análisis de la demanda de los productos estratégicos Este eje temático proveerá a los usuarios de la plataforma de información clave sobre los consumidores y mercados meta de los productos estratégicos. Dichos elementos son insumo estratégico para la toma de decisiones tanto de producción, como de presentación y/o distribución de los productos enfoca- da a los requerimientos y/o tendencias de consumo. El análisis de la demanda de los productos estratégicos se basa en cinco líneas de estudio. A continuación, se describen algunos campos de infor- mación clave, además de presentarse un ejemplo gráfico de los contenidos propuestos. • Identificación de los mercados destino de los productos estratégicos ¿Quiénes son los principales importadores? ¿Cuál es la temporalidad de esas exportaciones a los mercados destino?
  38. 38. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 38 38 • Identificación y caracterización de los consumidores de los productos estratégicos ¿Cuáles son los países con mayor importación de este producto? (Mercados potenciales) ¿Cómo ha sido el comportamiento dinámico de los consumidores? ¿Cuánto es el consumo en el Estado? • Identificación de tratados comerciales y barreras arancelarias ¿Cuáles son los tratados comerciales y sus respectivos aranceles en la comercialización de este producto?
  39. 39. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 39 39 ¿Cuáles son las características de los regímenes arancelarios aplicados a las exportaciones mexicanas? • Elaboración de recomendaciones y estrategias de comercialización Con base en las características comerciales aplicables y el comportamiento histórico de los flujos de los productos estratégicos se identificarán cuatro po- sibles escenarios para el establecimiento de estrategias y recomendaciones.
  40. 40. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 40 40
  41. 41. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 41 41 Estrategias aplicables para: 1. Consolidar el producto 2. Expandir 3. Diversificar 5.4.3 Eje 3. Análisis de la oferta de los productos estratégicos ¿Cuáles son los municipios productores y cuáles son sus características principales? (hectáreas, rendimiento) De la frontera agrícola estatal, ¿Qué municipios cuentan con potencial productivo? Nota: cabe destacar que la interacción de las dos variables previas permitirá identificar los municipios que actualmente producen con condiciones de potencial productivo o no, así como identificar las áreas susceptibles a impulsar la producción en caso de no haberla. Este apartado considera el comportamiento actual e histórico de cada una de las variables seleccionadas de producción estatal.
  42. 42. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 42 42 5.4.4 Eje 4. Análisis agrologístico de los productos estratégicos Una de las variables clave para el desempeño agrologístico se refie- re a la infraestructura disponible. Se destacan las principales variables georreferenciadas: Georreferenciación de infraestructura de: • Almacenamiento (fijo y temporal) • Comercialización local (centros de distribución minoristas y mayoristas) • Comercialización internacional (Aduanas y exportadoras) Adicionalmente, se considera la georreferenciación y análisis de los flujos de comercialización, así como de infraestructura carretera disponible para la movilización agrologística del Estado.
  43. 43. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 43 43 5.5 Operatividad integral del SIAJ: información interactiva y personalizada Es importante acentuar que la operatividad del SIAJ, al igual que el AgTech Lab, se basa en una plataforma digital de consulta, donde el usuario podrá navegar en los diferentes ejes temáticos desarrollados previamente. Se destacan tres niveles de consulta e interacción en la plataforma: 1) Consulta estática y descarga La totalidad de los usuarios podrá navegar en la plataforma y hacer consulta de la información básica disponible, así como descargar las fichas técnicas de los productos estratégicos. El resto de la información será posible consultar, aunque sin posibilidad de descarga más que para ciertos usuarios con membresía AgTech Lab (más información en secciones posteriores) 2) Consulta interactiva En particular, para las secciones de mapas, se considera la interacción del usuario en la generación de consultas. Es decir, el usuario podrá personalizar las variables que desee visualizar de manera simultanea con base en los objetivos de su análisis específico. Este servicio será exclusivo para usuarios con cualquier nivel de membresía. 3) Consulta interactiva y descarga Esta modalidad considera la posibilidad de generar reportes específicos y personalizados con base en las variables de interés del usuario. Dicho repor- te descargable incluye gráficos y estadísticas que el usuario seleccione de manera interactiva en la plataforma. Este servicio es exclusivo para usuarios con membresía no básica.
  44. 44. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 44 44 A continuación, se detalla en cada una de las secciones operativas de la pla- taforma, donde cada una corresponde a un grupo específico de eje temático, así como a niveles de consulta e interacción particulares.
  45. 45. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 45 45 5.5.1 La plataforma La estructura genérica de la plataforma se visualiza de la siguiente manera:
  46. 46. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 46 46 Cada una de ellas con características específicas, entre las que se destacan: 1) Inicio En el apartado de inicio se presentará información genérica sobre la plata- forma integral, sus alcances y beneficios, además de representar el acceso al resto de las funcionalidades mediante el uso de un usuario y contraseña específico que determinará el nivel de interacción del resto de las secciones. 2) Productos estratégicos Este apartado expondrá de manera general las condiciones actuales del sector agroalimentario en el Estado, es decir, presenta de manera gráficas las principales variables sectoriales. Finalmente, incluirá la definición, nota metodológica y archivos descargables de las fichas técnicas de los productos estratégicos definidos previamente. 3) Demanda Esta sección presentará gráficos y tablas que caracterizan los mercados y los consumidores de los productos estratégicos. Asimismo, también se presenta- rán de manera esquemática los principales acuerdos y condiciones comercia- les aplicables en la movilización agrologística de los productos. Finalmente, se propone una serie de estrategias puntuales con base en la información disponible. La información de este apartado es de consulta estática. 4) Oferta Esta sección incorporará dos niveles de consulta. Un primer nivel pone en evidencia la información estadística básica de la oferta de los productos estratégicos, es decir, producción, hectáreas, rendimientos, entre otras. Mientras que un segundo nivel se mostrará información georreferenciada de dichas variables, es entonces que, a través de mapas dinámicos, el usuario podrá visualizar de manera personalizada la “distribución” y /o concentra- ción de los municipios productores, así como de los municipios con potencial productivo en el Estado.
  47. 47. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 47 47 5) Agrologística Por su parte, la sección de agrologística presentará también dos niveles de consulta. Uno estático de las variables más representativas de este rubro, así como la posibilidad de generar mapas personalizados en los que el usuario selecciones sus variables de análisis, tales como almacenes, comercializado- ras, carreteras, entre otras. Para más información consultar el apartado de reportes y consultas dinámicas. 6) Contacto Finalmente, este apartado pondrá a disponibilidad de los usuarios los datos de contacto para cualquier consulta referente a la utilización de la plataforma. 5.5.2 Consultas y reportes dinámicos personalizados Como se ha mencionado previamente, hay secciones específicas en las que el usuario podrá personalizar y seleccionar las variables de su interés para generar reportes personalizados descargables. Cabe destacar que el uso de estas funcionalidades será exclusivo para aquellos usuarios de la plataforma AgTech Lab con membresía. A continuación, se detalla en los alcances y elementos de dicha funcionalidad. 1) Niveles de visualización La plataforma tendrá tres niveles de visualización de las variables en los mapas dinámicos: vista simple, satelital y satelital con etiquetas. Y podrá ser modificada de acuerdo con las preferencias del usuario.
  48. 48. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 48 48 2) Selección de productos Las búsquedas se basarán en productos específicos, de tal manera que el usuario seleccionará su cultivo de interés y sobre ese se desplegará la totali- dad de las variables disponibles L istadod eX cultivos estratég icos
  49. 49. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 49 49 3) Selección de variables de interés Una vez seleccionado el producto estratégico, el usuario podrá seleccionar las variables de producción, infraestructura y/o comercialización de interés para visualizar su interacción. Cabe destacar que el numero de variables simultaneas a visualizar dependerá de la “densidad” de las unidades, ya que no es recomendable la generación de saturaciones que dificulten el análisis integral. Ejemplode selecciónsimultanea decentros de acopioy beneficioseco Ejemplode zoomin convis Cabe destacar que en la plataforma será posible realizar el “zoom” de tal manera que sea factible una visualización puntual del elemento de análisis. 4) Generación de reportes Con base en la totalidad de las variables, gráficas y o mapas seleccionados, será posible integrar un reporte personalizado, mismo que estará disponible en versión PDF para su descarga.
  50. 50. Marco Conceptual y Operativo 46

