IMPRESS YOUR PERSONALITY ON “JOB INTERVIEW” Presented by: Tien Yulianti Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 1
The Objective • Gives your impression professionally; attractive, authoritative, and competent through appearance, attitud...
Suatu dedikasi terhadap pekerjaan yang ditekuni dengan keahlian dan penuh tanggung jawab disertai garansi mengenai apa yan...
 Personal Image is an image is what people see of you visually. The way you talk, walk, dress and eat; those sorts of thi...
PREPARATION Appearance, Facial Expression, Body Language Performance01 Application Letter, Academic Transcripts, CV, Certi...
Performance Kemeja resmi Celana bahan dasar Sepatu pantovel berwarna gelap Ekspresi wajah menyenangkan Rambut tertata rapi...
Interview Outfit for Men Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 7
Interview Outfit for Women Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 8
DOCUMENTS Curriculum Vitae Application Letter Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 9
JOBAPPLICATIONVIA EMAIL The purpose of sending the email Attachment Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 10
COMPANY KNOWLEGE Company Image Organization Product Future View Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 11
INTERVIEWETIQUETTE https://www.elearners.com/education-in-the-news/admissions-interview-etiquette-every-candidate-should-k...
https://www.zyoin.com/interview-etiquette/ Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 13
Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 14 Most Asked Job Interview Questions1.Can you tell me about yourself? 2.What interests you...
CONCLUSION • Impress others by professional communication; performance, ethic, etiquette, and ICT skills Daengtien's 2020 ...
Love, Daengtien’s Daengtien's 2020 Job Interview 16
Job Interview Tips & Tricks

