A volume in Contemporary Perspectives in Early Childhood EducationSeries Editors Olivia N. Saracho and Bernard SpodekThe purpose of the book series is to present reviews of current research in specific areas of earlychildhood education. Each volume is devoted to a particular area of the field. Within each volumescholars present reviews of research on particular aspects of the field of early childhood education.Each chapter summarizes the current research and provides an extended set of references whichwill facilitate readers in furthering their inquiries into research in that area. All contributions toeach volume are juried, with an Editorial Board and additional scholars reviewing the draftchapters, suggesting ways that the chapters could be improved , and finally recommending themfor publication. This process insures the quality of the contributions to the chapter and avoids the possibility of bias in the work,Recent findings suggest that young children s learning experiences are critical to their learning development, which has attracted theattention of researchers, scholars, and policy makers. Interest has focused on the early childhood policy and practice that can helpimprove the academic paths of children in poverty. Many of these children are from linguistically and culturally diverse families. Thepurpose of this volume is to review and summarize the current state of knowledge related to linguistically and culturally diversechildren. It expanded cultural diversity to include social justice which can contribute knowledge in providing effective teacherpreparation programs and high quality programs for linguistically and culturally diverse children.

