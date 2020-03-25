Distribuições Linux - Kali

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• O Linux, da mesma forma que o Windows (Microsoft) e o Mac OS (Apple), é um sistema operativo baseado em Unix criado para...
• Kali Linux é uma distribuição GNU/Linux baseada no Debian, considerado o sucessor do Back Track, desenvolvido primariame...
  1. 1. • O Linux, da mesma forma que o Windows (Microsoft) e o Mac OS (Apple), é um sistema operativo baseado em Unix criado para desktops, mas que também é usado em servidores, smartphones, tablets e outros tipos de dispositivos. • Foi desenvolvido pelo programador finlandês Linus Torvalds, inspirado no sistema Minix. O seu código fonte está disponível sob a licença GPL para que qualquer pessoa o possa utilizar, estudar, modificar e distribuir livremente de acordo com os termos da licença.
  2. 2. • Kali Linux é uma distribuição GNU/Linux baseada no Debian, considerado o sucessor do Back Track, desenvolvido primariamente para testes de penetração e forense digital. • É desenvolvido e mantido pela Offensive Security Ltd. • O Kali Linux dispõe de diversos softwares pré-instalados, incluindo o Nmap (port scanner), Wireshark (IP sniffer), John the Ripper (crackeador de password) e Aircrack-ng (software para testes de segurança em redes sem fios). O sistema pode ser utilizado a partir de um Live CD* ou Live USB*, além de poder ser instalado como sistema operativo principal. • É distribuído através de imagens e pode ser encontrado em todas as arquiteturas. *Live USB ou Live CD é um dispositivo contendo um sistema operativo, a partir do qual se pode usar (arrancar) um computador.

