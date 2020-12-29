Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROAD TO CREANDO EXPERIENCIAS DE USUARIO DESDE LA COMUNICACIÓN UX WRITING
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial 6 ¿Cómo comunicamos eﬁcazmente? 7 Buyer Persona | System Persona 8 10 Regla...
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial El proceso de crear las palabras de la experiencia del usuario. Los títulos...
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE UX WRITING? Es necesario llevar...
UX WRITING CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL 1. EL CONTENIDO DEBE SER: Claro: Sin jerga técnica, con lenguaje simple. Conciso: Con lengu...
EL ROLInformación general sobre la tarea de un/a UX Writer ROAD TO UX WRITING | EL ROL
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial CONTENT? ¿POR QUÉ Entregar cada mensaje de manera eﬁcaz es una parte fundam...
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial 8 Previo a la creación del contenido hay una mirada más estratégica, llevad...
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZHerramientas para comunicar de una mejor manera ROAD TO UX WRITING | COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | ¿CÓMO COMUNICAMOS EFICAZMENTE? ¿CÓMO COMUNICAMOS Ser c...
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial Es importante deﬁnir qué tipo de persona será nuestra compradora. Esta tare...
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | 10 REGLAS HEURÍSTICAS DE NIELSEN Existen muchas herram...
TRABAJO EN EQUIPOExperiencia interdisciplinaria ROAD TO UX WRITING | TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial “Hay que permitir que todos opinen sobre el proyecto en sus etapas más inic...
Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial 15 ROAD TO UX WRITING | HERRAMIENTAS ÚTILES HERRAMIENTAS ÚTILES BENCHMARK G...
CONTENIDO UX Writing Essentials RECOMENDADO UX Writers Collective Bobbie's slide deck UX Writing Hub podcast Microcopy - T...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ux writing

17 views

Published on

sa

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ux writing

  1. 1. ROAD TO CREANDO EXPERIENCIAS DE USUARIO DESDE LA COMUNICACIÓN UX WRITING
  2. 2. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial 6 ¿Cómo comunicamos eﬁcazmente? 7 Buyer Persona | System Persona 8 10 Reglas Heurísticas 9 Experiencia de trabajo colaborativa 10 Herramientas útiles 11 Contenido recomendado 1 ¿Qué es UX Writing? 2 ¿Por qué es importante UX Writing? 3 Características del UX Writing 4 ¿Por qué Content? 5 Roles Generales Contenido
  3. 3. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial El proceso de crear las palabras de la experiencia del usuario. Los títulos, botones, etiquetas, instrucciones, descripciones, notiﬁcaciones, advertencias y controles que las personas ven”. “ UX WRITING? ¿QUÉ ES Torrey Podmajersky Autora de “Strategic Writing for UX” ROAD TO UX WRITING | ¿QUÉ ES UX WRITING?
  4. 4. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE UX WRITING? Es necesario llevar adelante una profesionalización de la generación del contenido. El User Experience debe ser un proceso integral. El objetivo es generar experiencias signiﬁcativas y de valor a la persona y el negocio a partir de una experiencia transversal pero personalizada al mismo tiempo. Las palabras ayudan a las personas a entender de mejor manera una interfaz, a sentirse guiados en un proceso y a bajar su incertidumbre frente a algo nuevo. Participar en una etapa temprana del diseño de productos o servicios Generar contenido complementario al diseño visual Idear el “cómo” se le habla al cliente desde la interfaz Crear contenido inteligente, con un objetivo/propósito UX WRITING? ¿Por qué es importante BUSCAMOS:
  5. 5. UX WRITING CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL 1. EL CONTENIDO DEBE SER: Claro: Sin jerga técnica, con lenguaje simple. Conciso: Con lenguaje directo y sin redundancias. Útil: Orientado a la acción y que entregue soluciones. 3. EFICIENCIA Ayuda a guiar de forma más eﬁciente a los usuarios obteniendo mejores resultados en la navegación. Permite la ﬁdelización de los visitantes, generando comunidad y conversiones signiﬁcativas. 2. EMPATÍA Los textos deben ser capaces de empatizar con el target al que van enfocados los servicios que la plataforma busca entregar. A diferencia del copy, en UX Writing se aplica el microcopy en donde se piensa en las experiencias de usuario. ROAD TO UX WRITING | CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL UX WRITING
  6. 6. EL ROLInformación general sobre la tarea de un/a UX Writer ROAD TO UX WRITING | EL ROL
  7. 7. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial CONTENT? ¿POR QUÉ Entregar cada mensaje de manera eﬁcaz es una parte fundamental de cualquier proyecto. Para lograrlo hay que mantener un balance entre los usuarios y las organizaciones a través del uso del lenguaje. Cada día las personas le ponen más atención a cómo la comunicación digital afecta nuestras vidas. Sin ella, muchas herramientas, objetos y servicios que visualizamos en nuestra cotidianeidad no serían posibles. Esta es un área que no puede olvidarse y por ello, impacta con mayor profundidad cada nuevo día. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | ¿POR QUÉ CONTENT? ¿Qué aportamos al proceso de UX desde Content?“An experience with broken words is a house with broken walls. Fix the words as you would repair the walls.” “El diseño no es sólo cosa de diseñadores.” “Writing digital content is a skill. People won’t ﬁnd your website because your design is funky.”
  8. 8. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial 8 Previo a la creación del contenido hay una mirada más estratégica, llevada adelante por los Content Strategists. UX Strategist Deﬁne criterios Establece voz y tono Propone objetivos y toma decisiones de optimización UX Writer Aplica los criterios Escribe microcopies Estandariza los contenidos UX en todas las interfaces UX Tech Writer Traduce el contenido técnico ROLES GENERALES LUEGO DE LA ESTRATEGIA, COMIENZA LA CREACIÓN DE LA EXPERIENCIA DE USUARIO ROAD TO UX WRITING | ROLES GENERALES @uxwritinges
  9. 9. COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZHerramientas para comunicar de una mejor manera ROAD TO UX WRITING | COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
  10. 10. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | ¿CÓMO COMUNICAMOS EFICAZMENTE? ¿CÓMO COMUNICAMOS Ser capaces de combinar en formatos breves, elementos como la información y la identidad de marca. De esta forma nos aseguraremos que nuestro producto sea coherente, tanto en lo visual como en lo textual. Nos dirigimos a personas con necesidades que debemos ayudar a resolver. Nuestro trabajo debe disminuir la incertidumbre y generar conﬁanza en el accionar del usuario. Seamos claros, pero no planos. Es posible integrar la personalidad y voz de una marca en cada producto. Conseguiremos ﬁdelizar a los clientes y crear una comunidad que posteriormente se reﬂejará en conversiones. ELEMENTOS ● Calls to action (CTA) ● Instructivos ● Botones ● Errores 404 ● Mensajes de conﬁrmación y de error ● Disclaimers de privacidad y seguridad de datos personales EFICAZMENTE?
  11. 11. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial Es importante deﬁnir qué tipo de persona será nuestra compradora. Esta tarea debe tener mayor valor para el equipo de ventas y de servicios y es lo que permitirá generarle una buena experiencia al futuro usuario. ● ¿Quién debe crearla? → Equipo de Marketing, ventas y servicios al cliente. ● ¿Cómo crearla? → Entrevistas a diferentes personas (mínimo 15) que ayuden a deﬁnir características como su data histórica, personalidad y gustos, entre otros. ● El trabajo de construir a la Buyer Persona no ﬁnaliza nunca. ROAD TO UX WRITING | BUYER PERSONA - SYSTEM PERSONA BUYER PERSONA SYSTEM PERSONA El System Persona se deﬁne como aquella que nos habla, quien nos quiere transmitir la información del producto y lo que necesitamos saber para su uso. ● El caso más conocido de un SP es un ChatBot ● Los pasos recomendados a realizar para la creación del SP son los siguientes: → Hacer un brainstorming de adjetivos en los cuales nos queremos enfocar → Selección de adjetivos: elegir entre 4 y 6 del paso 1 → “This is NOT a statement”: de los adjetivos anteriores, aclarar hasta que punto se llega. Ejemplo: amistoso NO chistoso. → Personaje: por último, describimos cómo es la persona que queremos que personiﬁque a nuestro bot.
  12. 12. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial ROAD TO UX WRITING | 10 REGLAS HEURÍSTICAS DE NIELSEN Existen muchas herramientas para diseñar, programar (incluso sin saber código) y documentar que ayudan en el lanzamiento de un producto. Pero, ¿qué pasa si no podemos hacer tests con usuarios? Difícilmente podamos detectar algún problema de usabilidad en lo que se está diseñando. De esta forma, estas 10 reglas nos permitirán detectar una gran cantidad de errores de usabilidad sin necesidad de tener usuarios probando nuestro producto. DE NIELSEN Las 10 Reglas Heurísticas
  13. 13. TRABAJO EN EQUIPOExperiencia interdisciplinaria ROAD TO UX WRITING | TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  14. 14. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial “Hay que permitir que todos opinen sobre el proyecto en sus etapas más iniciales, que el equipo se sienta más dueño de su propio trabajo.” 14 Jeff Gothelf & Josh Seiden Autores de Lean UX ┃ Interacción limitada entre los equipos del proyecto ┃ Equipos aislados que derivan en entregas arriesgadas ┃ Ideas fragmentadas en todos los equipos ┃ Colaboración en equipo que atraviesa las áreas de trabajo ┃ Educación en equipo en lugar de entrenamiento individual ┃ Compromiso de todo el equipo TRADITIONAL AGILE CO-DE AGILE ROAD TO UX WRITING | EXPERIENCIA DE TRABAJO COLABORATIVA COLABORATIVA EXPERIENCIA DE TRABAJO
  15. 15. Propiedad de Globant | Información conﬁdencial 15 ROAD TO UX WRITING | HERRAMIENTAS ÚTILES HERRAMIENTAS ÚTILES BENCHMARK GUÍA DE ESTILO TEST DE USABILIDAD MANUAL DE TONO
  16. 16. CONTENIDO UX Writing Essentials RECOMENDADO UX Writers Collective Bobbie's slide deck UX Writing Hub podcast Microcopy - The complete guide The Content Strategy Podcast Strategic Writing for UX The UX Writing library Storytelling canvas Best practices checklist ROAD TO UX WRITING | CONTENIDO RECOMENDADO Improving UX Writing Blog IDA
  17. 17. GRACIAS

×