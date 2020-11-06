Successfully reported this slideshow.
VENTURIMETER
  1. 1. VENTURIMETER
  2. 2. Pengertian Venturimeter  Venturimeter merupakan alat kelajuan (V) aliran zat cair  Alat ini merupakan salah satu dari penerapan prinsip bernouli
  3. 3. Bagian Bagian Venturimeter a. Bagian Inlet Bagian yang berbentuk lurus dengan diameter yang sama seperti diameter pipa atau cerobong aliran. b. Inlet cone Bagian yang berbentuk seperti kerucut. c. Throat (leher) Bagian yang berbentuk bulat datar
  4. 4. Cara Kerja Venturimeter  Ketika fluida melewati bagian pipa yang penampangnya kecil (A2), laju fluida akan meningkat.  Menurut prinsip bernoulli, jika laju (V) fluida meningkat, maka tekanan (P) fluida menjadi kecil.  Jadi tekanan fluida pada penampang besar lebih besar dari tekanan fluida pada penampang kecil (P1 > P2).  Dan sebaliknya Laju aliran fluida di penampang besar lebih kecil dari pada laju aliran fluida fi penampang kecil. (V1<V2)
  5. 5. Cara Perhitungan / Pengkukuran  Bila sudah di ketahui kecepatan awal fluida masuk maka bisa di gunakan persamaan Kontinuitas :
  6. 6.  Bila tidak di ketahui kecepatan awal maka bisa mencari/menghitung dengan Persamaan Bernaulli :  Dari persamaan bernoulli bisa di uraikan dan mendapat rumus untuk mencari kecepatan aliran.  Setelah mendapat salah satu kecepatan aliran(V1) kita bisa menghitung kecepatan aliran lain (V2) dengan menggunakan persamaan kontinuitas.
  7. 7. Kekurangan  Tidak tersedia pada ukuran pipa dibawah 6 inches.  Harga relatif mahal
  8. 8. Kelebihan  Dapat di gunakan untuk mengukur cairan yang mengandung endapan padat (solids)  Bila kalibrasi dan pemasangannya tepat, venturi meter ini mempunyai ketelitian yang paling tinggu di antara semua alat pengukur aliran fluida berdasarkan beda tekanan.  Jauh dari kemungkinan terseumbat kotoran  Rugi tekanan(pressure loss) premanen relatif rendah.
  9. 9. SEKIAN DAN TERIMA KASIH

