No nonsense guide to meditation

If you’re keen to try meditation, having heard how popular and beneficial it can be, here is a list of things you’ll need to help you get started:

• You

• Time

Small list, isn’t it? Surprisingly, you don’t need to wrap yourself up in a pair of curtains. You don’t need to get into the lotus position. You don’t need a fancy yoga mat or a book of mantras. As long as you’ve got a couple of minutes to spare and you’re still breathing, you’ve got everything you need to start meditating right now.

