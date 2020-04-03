Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
23 TIPS TO CURE DIABETES FASTER Free ebook/Third edition/David Ngo FEBRUARY 17, 2020 HealthHandbook365.com
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 1 First edition: Dec 15th 2018 Second edition: Jun 10th 2019 Third edition: Ja...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 2 1. Maintain Your Weight: You should use BMI index to control your weight: Ac...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 3 Useful resource: + BMI source from U.S. Department of Health & Human Service...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 4 • Insoluble Fibre Both are good for health but it has been shown that solubl...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 5 Cortisol causes the body to flood itself with glucose, which might sound lik...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 6 • Cinnamon is actually well researched for helping the body better respond t...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 7 in the pancreas responsible for producing insulin. Aloe can be drunk in juic...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 8 • Muesli • Sweet Potato • Corn • Most Fruits • Carrots etc… 15. Eat Chromium...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 9 • Heart and Kidney Diseases • Ulcers etc… 17. Garlic, Ginger, Mint, and Anar...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 10 18. Cinnamon Cinnamon has amazing properties to reduce blood sugar level an...
Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 11 these include bread, pasta, cereals and also rice. These are high in carboh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

23 tips to cure diabetes faster

39 views

Published on

23 tips to cure diabetes faster

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

23 tips to cure diabetes faster

  1. 1. 23 TIPS TO CURE DIABETES FASTER Free ebook/Third edition/David Ngo FEBRUARY 17, 2020 HealthHandbook365.com
  2. 2. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 1 First edition: Dec 15th 2018 Second edition: Jun 10th 2019 Third edition: Jan 17th 2020 Pls check updated version here
  3. 3. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 2 1. Maintain Your Weight: You should use BMI index to control your weight: According to a study alone in the US, diabetes affects nearly every 1 in 10 adults and more than 90% of them have type 2 diabetes. If you’re overweight, you’ve probably thought about shedding some pounds. If you have diabetes or are at risk for getting it, you should stop thinking and start doing - - now. Why? Because excess weight puts a strain on your body in all sorts of ways. “If I suddenly take a bunch of gravel and throw it in the back of your car, you can still probably make 70 mph on the interstate. But you’re going to make the engine work a little harder. If I put 1,000 pounds in your car, that effect increases. I can probably put enough weight in so, eventually, your car no longer can perform like it needs to,” says David Marrero, PhD, president of health care and education for the American Diabetes Association. It sounds harsh, but the truth is, that extra weight in your trunk? It can lead to a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer, and diabetes, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Your engine already is whining. Ditch the gravel. You might be surprised at how dropping just a few pounds can make a dramatic difference. “What we know in diabetes prevention, and in prediabetes, is that a very modest amount of weight loss has this huge reduction in risk,” Marrero says. “You lose 7% of your body weight, you cut your risk [of developing diabetes] by 60%. And, in fact, if you’re over 65, it’s over 70%." But how do you not just lose weight, but keep it off? Through a combination of exercise and watching what you eat.
  4. 4. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 3 Useful resource: + BMI source from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm + Weigh loss methods: http://www.fitnesstips777.club/2020/04/best-5-ways-to- lose-your-weight-faster.html 2. Do Not Consume Sugar If you have diabetes, then this is a very crucial step for you. As your body has stopped utilizing or digesting sugar, so you also have to stop consuming it. It is advisable that you completely stop eating sugar but if it is not possible then reduce the amount of sugar in your daily life as much as you can or you can also use sugar-free tablets. 3. Exercise Regularly Everyone who has diabetes or not must do regular exercise. It will not only maintain your sugar level but also makes you fit and healthy and you’ll feel fresh and energetic. Exercise increases insulin sensitivity and improves the metabolism of the body. You can do the gym, jogging, cycling or anything you want to maintain your health. Resources: best free and paid diabetes training programs: http://www.healthhandbook365.com/2020/04/top-5-diabetes-training- programs.html 4. Increase Fiber Intake Trust me, your diet has a great impact on your health. So, if you want to maintain the glucose level then increase the intake of fiber-rich food. There are 2 types of fibers: • Soluble Fibre
  5. 5. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 4 • Insoluble Fibre Both are good for health but it has been shown that soluble fibers are more effective in lowering the blood glucose level. Following are some of the high fiber foods: • Fruits • Vegetables • Whole Grains • Nuts • Potatoes with skin 5. Drink Tons of Water Daily Water is one of the basic stuff to treat almost every disease. Drink as much water as you can daily to keep your blood sugar level normal. According to experts, one must drink a minimum of 3 to 4 liters of water daily. Here I mean plain water and no soft drinks and juices. 6. Avoid Stress Most people ignore this step but it has been proven that stress can affect the sugar level. One should change his lifestyle to avoid the stress level. For example, you can do exercise, yoga or something else to suppress the stress level. Basically, there some hormones like cortisol and glucagon which are secreted during stress and elevate the sugar level in the body. Stress is a silent killer. When your body enters a fight or flight zone, it ups the production of a hormone called cortisol. Cortisol is nicknamed the “stress hormone” and it can wreak havoc on the body when left unchecked. Cortisol spikes can cause hormonal imbalances when they happen consistently, and interfere with insulin levels, which is especially concerning for people with diabetes.
  6. 6. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 5 Cortisol causes the body to flood itself with glucose, which might sound like a good thing for people who struggle with deficiency. But constant flooding and withdrawal of glucose can be especially damaging to people with diabetes during the withdrawal state since they struggle to meet the body’s minimum requirements in the first place. This can create severe hormonal imbalances and extra storage of glucose in the body which can make you fat. Cortisol spikes also increase a person’s cravings for sugary foods, which when acted upon, can also contribute to excessive weight gain. 7. Avoid Alcohol Alcohol is also very harmful to diabetics as the consumption of it increases the blood sugar level dangerously and causes liver toxicity. Research has shown that heavy consumption of Alchohol is also one of the reasons for an increase in the number of diabetic patients. 8. Take Adequate Sleep Proper sleep is another important component of the proper functioning of the body. According to Doctors, one must take 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily. At rest, our body performs such functions which help in curing many diseases. Similarly, if we take proper sleep then the function of insulin also improves which ultimately helps in keeping the sugar level normal. 9. Get diabetes testing kit You should always know what your blood sugar levels are. Knowing the levels will help you to see how your body is reacting to the food that you are eating and help you to make adjustments accordingly. The testing kit I use is The Bayour Contour Next Diabetes Testing Kit, especially because it comes with all the supplies needed and lasts for a while. 10. Take a supplement There are a lot of “natural remedies” claiming to help reverse type 2 diabetes. Every claim doesn’t have the research to back it up, but some do.
  7. 7. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 6 • Cinnamon is actually well researched for helping the body better respond to insulin. In some studies, it was found to decrease a person’s blood sugar levels by 20 percent. You can start by simply adding more cinnamon to your diet. Add organic, unprocessed cinnamon to oatmeal, curries or drink it as a tea. Cinnamon can also be taken as a supplement. • Studies on probiotics have found that their anti-inflammatory effects can actually actually decrease blood sugar levels. One report even found that probiotics like L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus and B. bifidum could actually prevent damage to the pancreas caused by diabetes. • Vitamin D deficiency is believed to cause a higher risk of a person developing type 2 diabetes. Vitamin D supports the pancreas and its production of insulin, so by taking a Vitamin D supplement, you can further support your body’s natural production of insulin. Get more Vitamin D by getting more sun (during safe times and with the right protection), from foods or from a supplement. • Some studies have found that low Magnesium levels and type 2 diabetes are often correlated. Magnesium is involved in the body’s production of insulin, specifically how it moves and functions within the tissue. Taking a magnesium supplement can help motivate the body’s natural system. Magnesium comes in many forms, but one of the most popular is via powder that’s mixed with a drink. It often comes in fruity flavors and has a distinctive taste. • Green tea contains an antioxidant called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that has many health benefits. For people with diabetes, it’s specifically believed to help the body better manage glucose levels and improve insulin activity. You can simply drink organic green tea, or take it as a supplement. • Resveratrol has been popular in anti-aging products, due to its unique antioxidant make-up. But another benefit is that it can actually help decrease blood sugar levels. Resveratrol can be taken as a supplement, or found naturally in grapes and wine • Aloe Vera is one of nature’s miracle plants. It’s used in everything from skincare, to medicinal purposes and aiding with digestion. However, newer studies point to the succulent having specific benefits for people with type 2 diabetes. Some research found that Aloe can protect and actually fix the cells
  8. 8. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 7 in the pancreas responsible for producing insulin. Aloe can be drunk in juice or gel form or taken as a supplement. 11. Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV): Effects seen: Within several hours Apple cider vinegar has been shown to help control blood sugar levels in both pre- diabetic and Type II diabetics. If you don't want to drink a couple tablespoons of it, it also comes in an extract, which can be easier to tolerate. Note that apple cider vinegar takes longer to lower blood sugar levels than other supplements, and may be more effective as a preventative measure than as a reactive one. ACV benefits and recipes: http://www.healthhandbook365.com/2020/04/apple- cider-vinegar-ebook.html 12. Follow Keto Diet (High Fat Low Carb). Using this diet I was able to limit the number of carbohydrates that I consumed. The keto diet encourages the use of healthy fats and these fats do not convert easily to sugar. I used avocado oil, olive oil, and coconut oil in my foods. Avocado and eggs are a good source of healthy fats and can easily be incorporated into any meal. 13. Intermittent Fasting I would fast every other day by skipping breakfast on the days that I fasted. So if I ate three meals on Monday, then I would not eat anything again on Tuesday until 11 am. This practice of intermittent fasting has been proven to reduce sugar in the blood and give the pancreas time to heal in order to make insulin function the way it is supposed to. 14. Eat Foods with Low Glycemic Foods which are high in glycemic cause a fast increase in blood sugar level compared to low glycemic foods (6). The reason behind this is the foods with high glycemic digested and converted to sugar faster than the low glycemic foods. Low Glycemic foods include: • Oatmeal
  9. 9. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 8 • Muesli • Sweet Potato • Corn • Most Fruits • Carrots etc… 15. Eat Chromium and Magnesium Rich Foods Both these elements are very important and beneficial in lowering the blood glucose level and decreasing the risk of diabetes. Make sure you add them in your daily eating for better health. Research has shown that foods containing chromium naturally helps in maintaining blood sugar level. Foods high in Chromium include: • Meat • Egg Yolks • Broccoli etc… Foods rich in magnesium include: • Nuts and seeds • Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale • Seafood etc… 16. Stop Smoking Smoking is not only bad for the lungs but it also has been seen that it causes diabetes. According to CDC.GOV, smokers are 30-40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The more you smoke the more you are at risk of developing: • Type 2 Diabetes
  10. 10. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 9 • Heart and Kidney Diseases • Ulcers etc… 17. Garlic, Ginger, Mint, and Anarchy Here, I would like to mention one of the most effective home remedies for diabetes (100% safe to use for both types). To prepare it, you need: • 100-gram Garlic • 100 gram Ginger • 100-gram Mint • 100-gram Anardana (dry pomegranate seeds) All the things are easily available at home or at stores, use them fresh. How to prepare it? Mix all the things without adding anything else to a sauce. Note: You can only store the sauce (mixture) for 1-2 weeks after that you have to prepare a new one. How to use? • Take almost 200 to 250-gram yogurt and add one teaspoon of the mixture that you have prepared. • After adding the mixture in yogurt mix it thoroughly and then eat it. • Each day you have to repeat the process and make sure you eat it once a day. You can consume it anytime, but it is highly recommended that you use it early in the morning without eating anything else and I guarantee you that you’ll see improvement day by day.
  11. 11. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 10 18. Cinnamon Cinnamon has amazing properties to reduce blood sugar level and to increase the activity of insulin. If you use it on a regular basis you will definitely see good results. How to Use? • Take 1 cup of water and add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder into it • Mix it properly and boil for about 3-5 minutes • Use this drink minimum once a day for at least 2 weeks With regular use of it, you will see day by day a great improvement in your sugar level. 19. Green Onion Green onion is a rich source of sulfur and it has been seen that sulfur is very good at increasing the production of insulin. Please keep in mind that you have to use it with roots and it is beneficial in both types of diabetes. How to Use? • Take the green onion and cut it into half • Now, put the half with roots into a glass of water • Leave it overnight and drink the water in the morning This remedy is very effective and could work as a wonder in your life. It is also recommended that you add green onions into your daily diet. 20. Add a protein. Protein + Carb = <3. Include a protein with meals and snacks. Like fiber, protein can prevent spikes in blood sugar by slowing digestion and serves to keep you fuller, longer too! Choose lean cuts of meat and seafood for animal protein. For meat-free options, you get protein from legumes, nuts, seeds, eggs, low-fat dairy, and soy products. 21. Cut out anything made with flour
  12. 12. Free ebook: 23 tips to cure diabetes faster 11 these include bread, pasta, cereals and also rice. These are high in carbohydrates and converts very fast to sugar in your blood creating spikes. If you are like me and love bread a lot, you may be asking yourself how you are going to do this. Trust me it wasn’t easy but you definitely can do. When you have an aversion to taking medication for the rest of your life you will be able to do anything. The eggplant was my go-to food when I felt I needed bread. I would cut it in slices and use as sliced bread. Eventually I found low carb recipes using coconut flour and almond flour. 22. Eat vegetables that are grown above ground These include lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, ochroes, broccoli, and cauliflower. These contain very little carbohydrates and would not convert into sugar as fast as vegetables like potatoes. There are various recipes that show how to prepare vegetables such as broccoli for an entire meal. My favourite is zucchini which I would spiralize and use in place of noodles in pasta. 23. Use herbal teas When I say herbal teas I mean using the leaves from various fruit trees to make a tea. My favourite to use were the leaves from the soursop, guava and raspberry tree. I would simply boil some water and pour over the leaves in the cup. I would also add a stick of cinnamon to get a sweet taste.

×