Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BẠN ĐÃ NGHE NÓI ĐẾN HAY BIẾT ĐẾN ?
Đây là nền tảng học trực tuyến với các chuyên gia sáng tạo hàng đầu
Gồm hàng loạt chủ đề thú vị Cooking Film&TV Music Lifestyle Fashion
giúp bạn tìm thấy con đường riêng của mình Nội dung vừa thực tế vừa trừu tượng
Đặc biệt phù hợp với người đam mê nghệ thuật, sáng tạo
Trung bình $90 cho một lớp học
WWW.CHIASEPREMIUM.COM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
7 views
Jun. 14, 2021

MasterClass la gi | Chiasepremium.com (part 1)

Chia se MasterClass mien phi, bao gom cac khoa hoc sau:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aaron Sorkin – Screenwriting
James Patterson – Writing
Werner Herzog – Filmmaking
Hans Zimmer – Filmscoring
Kevin Spacey – Acting
Deadmau5 – Electronic Music Production
Gordon Ramsay – I Cooking
Dustin Hoffman – Acting
Steve Martin – Comedy
Christina Aguilera – Singing
Usher – The Art of Performance
Reba McEntire – Country Music
Serena Williams – Tennis
Shonda Rhimes – Writing for Television
Annie Leibovitz – Photography
David Mamet Dramatic – Writing
Diane von Fürstenberg – Building a fashion brand
Frank Gehry – Design and Architecture
Jane Goodall – Conservation
Garry Kasparov – Chess
Herbie Hancock – Jazz
Martin Scorsese – Filmmaking
Judy Blume – Writing
Samuel L Jackson – Acting
Stephen Curry – Basketball
Wolfgang Puck – Cooking
Helen Mirren – Acting
Thomas Keller I – Cooking Techniques
Ron Howard – Directing
Marc Jacobs – Fashion Design
Bob Woodward – Investigative Journalism
Armin van Buuren – Dance Music
R.L. Stine – Writing for young audiences
Chris Hadfield – Space Exploration
Alice Waters – Home Cooking
Malcolm – Gladwell Writing
Judd Apatow – Comedy
Ken Burns – Documentary Filmmaking
Daniel Negreanu – Poker
Margaret Atwood – Creative Writing
Tom Morello – Electric Guitar
Dan Brown – Writing Thrillers
Gordon Ramsay – II Restaurant Recipes at Home
Spike Lee – Filmmaking
Mira Nair – Independent Filmmaking
Thomas Keller – II Meats, Stock and Sauces
Paul Krugman – Economics and Society
Carlos Santana – The Art and Soul of Guitar
Will Wright – Game Design and Theory
David Axelrod & Karl Rove – Campaign Strategy and Messaging
Dominique Ansel – French Pastry Fundamentals
Jimmy Chin – Adventure Photography
James Suckling – Wine Appreciation
Jodie Foster – Filmmaking
Howard Schultz – Leading a values-based Business
Neil Gaiman – The Art of Story Telling
Timbaland – Music Production
David Lynch – Creativity and Film
Natalie Portman – Teaches Acting

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MasterClass la gi | Chiasepremium.com (part 1)

  1. 1. BẠN ĐÃ NGHE NÓI ĐẾN HAY BIẾT ĐẾN ?
  2. 2. Đây là nền tảng học trực tuyến với các chuyên gia sáng tạo hàng đầu
  3. 3. Gồm hàng loạt chủ đề thú vị Cooking Film&TV Music Lifestyle Fashion
  4. 4. giúp bạn tìm thấy con đường riêng của mình Nội dung vừa thực tế vừa trừu tượng
  5. 5. Đặc biệt phù hợp với người đam mê nghệ thuật, sáng tạo
  6. 6. Trung bình $90 cho một lớp học
  7. 7. WWW.CHIASEPREMIUM.COM

×