MasterClass la gi | Chiasepremium.com (part 1)

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Join 1+ million members and get unlimited* access to books, audiobooks.
Cancel anytime.
Chia se MasterClass mien phi, bao gom cac khoa hoc sau:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aaron Sorkin – Screenwriting
James Patterson – Writing
Werner Herzog – Filmmaking
Hans Zimmer – Filmscoring
Kevin Spacey – Acting
Deadmau5 – Electronic Music Production
Gordon Ramsay – I Cooking
Dustin Hoffman – Acting
Steve Martin – Comedy
Christina Aguilera – Singing
Usher – The Art of Performance
Reba McEntire – Country Music
Serena Williams – Tennis
Shonda Rhimes – Writing for Television
Annie Leibovitz – Photography
David Mamet Dramatic – Writing
Diane von Fürstenberg – Building a fashion brand
Frank Gehry – Design and Architecture
Jane Goodall – Conservation
Garry Kasparov – Chess
Herbie Hancock – Jazz
Martin Scorsese – Filmmaking
Judy Blume – Writing
Samuel L Jackson – Acting
Stephen Curry – Basketball
Wolfgang Puck – Cooking
Helen Mirren – Acting
Thomas Keller I – Cooking Techniques
Ron Howard – Directing
Marc Jacobs – Fashion Design
Bob Woodward – Investigative Journalism
Armin van Buuren – Dance Music
R.L. Stine – Writing for young audiences
Chris Hadfield – Space Exploration
Alice Waters – Home Cooking
Malcolm – Gladwell Writing
Judd Apatow – Comedy
Ken Burns – Documentary Filmmaking
Daniel Negreanu – Poker
Margaret Atwood – Creative Writing
Tom Morello – Electric Guitar
Dan Brown – Writing Thrillers
Gordon Ramsay – II Restaurant Recipes at Home
Spike Lee – Filmmaking
Mira Nair – Independent Filmmaking
Thomas Keller – II Meats, Stock and Sauces
Paul Krugman – Economics and Society
Carlos Santana – The Art and Soul of Guitar
Will Wright – Game Design and Theory
David Axelrod & Karl Rove – Campaign Strategy and Messaging
Dominique Ansel – French Pastry Fundamentals
Jimmy Chin – Adventure Photography
James Suckling – Wine Appreciation
Jodie Foster – Filmmaking
Howard Schultz – Leading a values-based Business
Neil Gaiman – The Art of Story Telling
Timbaland – Music Production
David Lynch – Creativity and Film
Natalie Portman – Teaches Acting
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment