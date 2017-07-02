2nd July 2017 - Self Esteem

Self-esteem– 2nd July 2017 “But he gives us more grace. That is why Scripture says: “God opposes the proud but shows favor...
  1. 1. Self-esteem– 2nd July 2017 “But he gives us more grace. That is why Scripture says: “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.”(James 4:6). Your self-esteemishowyou feel aboutyourself.Forexample,if youhave low self-esteem,youdonot like yourself,youdonot think that youare a valuable person,andtherefore youdonot behave confidently.Poorself-esteemisatthe centre of manyof the difficultiespeople experience intheir relationships. Manydefineself-esteemas“feelingsof worthbasedontheirskills,accomplishments, status,financial resources,orappearance.”Thiskind of self-esteemcanleadapersonto feel independentandprideful andtoindulge inself-worship,whichdullsourdesire forGod. The bible tellsusthat “God opposesthe proudbutgivesgrace to the humble.” We canread this from James 4:6, But he gives us more grace. That is why Scripture says:“Godopposesthe proud but shows favorto the humble.” If we onlytrust inour earthlyresources asopposedtoheavenlyresources,we will inevitablybe leftwithasense of worthbasedonpride beingthe inherithumantendency .We can learnwhere Jesustoldus inLuke 17:10 ,“Soyou also,when you have doneeverything you were toldto do, shouldsay,‘Weare unworthyservants; we have only doneour duty.” The problemis thatwe don’t thinkthiswayand do as advised!Foralmosteverythingthatwe do,we seekappreciation whichcan take differentforms.This addstoa degree of pride thatinturn fuelsonesself-esteemwhichmaydefer inits intensity fromone toanother. But thisdoesnotmean thatChristiansshouldhave low self-esteem.Itonlymeansthatoursense of beinga God lovingpersonshouldnotdependonwhatwe do, butrather on whowe are inChrist.He is our mightysaviourandwe needtohonourHim and humble ourselvesbeforeHim. We can learnwhen the Psalmistsays:“Isay to the LORD, “Youare my Lord; apart from you I have nogood thing.”(Psalm 16:2). As Christians we should attainself-worthandesteembyhavinga‘RightRelationship’ withGod. Firstand foremostwe needtoknowthatwe believe inanall mightyGodwhoisway beyondour comprehension. ButHe lovesusand desirestohave an ongoingrelationshipwithus.We know this because he sentHisownson as an atoningsacrifice tosave us andHe didthisevenwhile we were still sinners. “ButGoddemonstrates hisown love for usin this: Whilewe were still sinners,Christdied for us.” (Romans5:8). Therefore we knowthatwe are valuable toHimbecause of the highprice God paid for usthrough the bloodof HisSon, JesusChrist tosave us… The worldtoday isso complex thatinone sense,low self-esteemisthe opposite of pride.Inanother sense,low-self-esteemisaformof pride.Some people have low self-esteembecausetheywantpeople to feel sorryforthem,to payattentiontothem, to comfortthem.Low self-esteemcanbe a declaration of “lookat me”justas muchas one’s pride demandsit.Itsimplytakesadifferentroute togetto the same destination,thatis,self-absorption,self-obsession,andselfishness.Instead,we are tobe selfless, to die to self,andtodeflectanyattentiongiventoustothe greatGod whocreatedand sustainsus.As Christianswe needtobearinmind that: “The LORD sustainsthehumble but caststhe wickedto the ground.”(Psalm147:6).
  2. 2. Furthermore,the Bible tellsusthatGodgave us ‘worth’whenHe purchasedus.He sentHis sonto save us withthe message of salvationandforthose whobereavedandhadfaithin JesusChristasone’s saviour;we receive the indwellingof the HolySpirit…adepositguaranteeingourinheritance untilthe redemptionof those whoare God’spossession.We canlearnfrom Ephesians1:13-14, “And youalso were includedinChrist whenyou heard the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation. Whenyou believed,you were marked in himwith a seal,the promised HolySpirit, 14 whois a deposit guaranteeingour inheritanceuntil the redemption ofthose who are God’spossession—tothepraise of hisglory.” Therefore asChristianswe needtobear inmindthat JesusChrist savedusand He is worthyof honor and praise.Because,asun-repentedsinnerswithout Hisfree offerof salvationavailed to us throughGods grace, we would have to face an eternityof suffering! Whenwe have healthyself-esteem, we will valueourselvesenoughtonotbecome involvedinsinthat enslavesus. We are warnedbyPeterwhenhe says: “Be alert and of sober mind.Yourenemy the devil prowlsaroundlike a roaring lionlookingforsomeoneto devour.” (1 Peter 5:8). Therefore we needto take care and shouldconductourselveswithhumility,thinkingof others even betterthan we thinkof ourselves.We canlearnfrom Philippians2:3,“Do nothingoutof selfishambitionorvainconceit. Rather, in humilityvalueothers above yourselves…” We can alsoreadof a warninggivenbythe apostle Paul as statedin Romans 12:3, “For by the grace given me I say to every one ofyou: Do not think of yourselfmore highlythan youought,but rather thinkof yourselfwith sober judgment,inaccordance with the faithGodhas distributedto each of you...”

