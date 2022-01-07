Distinguishing Features of Tate Builders

Since the creation of Tate Builders in 1983, Thomas "Tom" E. Tate has served as the company’s president. Building custom homes for clients in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, Thomas Tate involves clients in every step of the process and strives to build homes that serve the client’s well-being. Tate Builders centers its business around transparent relationships with clients, employees, and contractors. From proposing an idea to the completion of the build, the company bonds with the client and collects data on how the homes they build uphold over time. Similarly, all Tate Builders construction sites contain offices open to everyone, including subcontractors. In addition to creating homes that fulfill clients’ stated needs, Tate Builders incorporates biophilic design principles, so the home contributes to the client’s wellbeing. This involves more than just using natural materials as much as possible and utilizing architecture that harnesses local weather to create a better environment within the home. Tate Builders takes extensive measures to construct the home without disrupting the local ecosystem, and that once completed, the home continues to harmonize with the natural environment.