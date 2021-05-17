Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prepared by Hot Dog Marketing Key Strategies for Business Growth
When to Grow? • When you know you can handle it • You have the people, time, and resources to sustain more business • When...
Market Change Example The Pandemic: • The pandemic forced everyone to stay at home, closing gyms and fitness centers • Pel...
Where to Grow? 4 Areas of Business Growth • Market Penetration • Market Development • Product Development • Diversification
Market Penetration Gain more market share • You are currently in a market, but want to grow your share of the whole market...
Market Penetration Example Winning e-commerce: • To gain market share, targeted competitors and outpriced them • Even sold...
Market Development Expand your product into new markets • You are currently in a single market, but want to expand to anot...
Market Development Example Expanding to Small Business: • Served the general population with peer-to-peer payment transfer...
Product Development New products for the same markets • You are currently in a market and want to capture more value from ...
Product Development Example Creating an ecosystem: Apple • Created a better product than the competition • Expanded into m...
Diversification New product for a new market • You are serving an audience within a market but want to branch out into com...
Diversification Example New territory: Facebook • Acquired Oculus, a virtual reality gaming device • Announced plans to me...
How to Grow? Create product development and marketing strategies
Market Analysis Are you expanding into a new market or gaining more market share? • Who are the customers? • What are the ...
Depending on which growth strategy, your interviews may go broad or deep. • By phone? In-person? Online Survey? Focus grou...
Competitor Research Through interviews or other research, identify who will be your main competitors • Is it a single indu...
What assumptions are you bringing into this venture? Validate those assumptions. • Ask the market if this is product they ...
Growth Plan Identify Audience Channels Find the channels that the target market currently uses. Engagement should be tailo...
Execute the Plan Put the marketing plan into action and adjust as you go.
Thank You! These are only some ideas for business growth. What other ideas are there? Want to learn more about Marketing G...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
46 views
May. 17, 2021

Key Strategies for Business Growth

4 Basic Strategies for Business Growth plus how to build a growth marketing plan around your strategy.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Key Strategies for Business Growth

  1. 1. Prepared by Hot Dog Marketing Key Strategies for Business Growth
  2. 2. When to Grow? • When you know you can handle it • You have the people, time, and resources to sustain more business • When you have the systems to scale • Resources may be easy to acquire with scalable systems • When stakeholders demand it • Investors demand growth or clients demand more/better services • Opportunity/changes in the market or partnerships • A competitor has exited • Market demand has changed • New/more resources have become available
  3. 3. Market Change Example The Pandemic: • The pandemic forced everyone to stay at home, closing gyms and fitness centers • Peloton is a stationary bike with a “boutique fitness class”-like experience • Peloton seized this opportunity to grow and boomed in popularity
  4. 4. Where to Grow? 4 Areas of Business Growth • Market Penetration • Market Development • Product Development • Diversification
  5. 5. Market Penetration Gain more market share • You are currently in a market, but want to grow your share of the whole market • Focus on customer acquisition • Winning customers over from competitors
  6. 6. Market Penetration Example Winning e-commerce: • To gain market share, targeted competitors and outpriced them • Even sold some anchor items at a loss to win over customer loyalty • Now, Amazon.com is the biggest online retailer and one of the most valuable companies in the world
  7. 7. Market Development Expand your product into new markets • You are currently in a single market, but want to expand to another • Focus on customer acquisition in the new market • New market may be geographic or elsewhere in the supply chain
  8. 8. Market Development Example Expanding to Small Business: • Served the general population with peer-to-peer payment transfers • Expanded system to allow small businesses to charge and receive online payments
  9. 9. Product Development New products for the same markets • You are currently in a market and want to capture more value from the customer base • Focus on creating an ecosystem of supporting products • New products can include creating your own solution where customers have historically purchased through third- parties
  10. 10. Product Development Example Creating an ecosystem: Apple • Created a better product than the competition • Expanded into more electronic consumer products that made integration simple and easy
  11. 11. Diversification New product for a new market • You are serving an audience within a market but want to branch out into completely new territory • Focus on where you can utilize current operations, systems, or partnerships • Diversification can be the beginning of a bridge between currently unrelated markets and products. It can also be a hedge against significant market changes
  12. 12. Diversification Example New territory: Facebook • Acquired Oculus, a virtual reality gaming device • Announced plans to merge Oculus use with Facebook accounts, bringing device users into their social media ecosystem
  13. 13. How to Grow? Create product development and marketing strategies
  14. 14. Market Analysis Are you expanding into a new market or gaining more market share? • Who are the customers? • What are the customers’ buying habits? • How large is the target market? • How much are customers willing to pay? • Who is the competition? • What are the competitors’ strengths and weaknesses?
  15. 15. Depending on which growth strategy, your interviews may go broad or deep. • By phone? In-person? Online Survey? Focus group? Maybe all of them • Consider asking the following: • What did you like or dislike about the product or service? • What do you wish was different about the experience? • What would make it better? • Why did you choose our company? • Why was ____ feature important? • What questions do you have for me? Customer Interviews
  16. 16. Competitor Research Through interviews or other research, identify who will be your main competitors • Is it a single industry leader or many smaller competitors? • What are the competitor’s strengths and weaknesses? • What partnerships do competitors have? • What are their marketing channels? • How long have they been in the industry? • What is the public perception of the industry leader?
  17. 17. What assumptions are you bringing into this venture? Validate those assumptions. • Ask the market if this is product they need and how much they would pay for it • Do your assumptions align with the responses? • What needs to change? • Is this venture still viable? Validation
  18. 18. Growth Plan Identify Audience Channels Find the channels that the target market currently uses. Engagement should be tailored to the platform. Identify Current Channels Decide whether you can reach your new target audience through channels currently in use. Although don’t assume you can. Plan the Engagement Engage the audience through digital ads, organic content, email, events, print ads, radio or podcast ads, or a mix. Engagement should align with how the audience uses the channels. Whether expanding market share, entering a new market, or launching a new product, develop a plan for engaging the target audience
  19. 19. Execute the Plan Put the marketing plan into action and adjust as you go.
  20. 20. Thank You! These are only some ideas for business growth. What other ideas are there? Want to learn more about Marketing Growth Strategies? Check out: https://hotdogmarketing.net/growth- strategy/

×