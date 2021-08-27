Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cheddar v Wincanton Town Toolstation Western League Division One
Toolstation Western League First Division Table - Saturday 21st August 2021 Team P W D L GD Points Welton Rovers 7 6 1 0 1...
INNOVATORS IN WATER TECHNOLOGY 5
2021/22 Fixtures & Results 31/07/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Tytherington Rocks 1 - 2 03/08/21 Tue 19:45 Cheddar VS Gillingham...
2014/15 saw Wincanton finish a creditable 4th place, in 2015/16 Wincanton took part in the FA Cup for the first time finis...
Wincanton Town FC Cameron Allen Jack Atkins Harry Barnes Nathan Ball Gary Chapman Toby Cole Brett Cotterill Tom Frampton M...
Programme wincanton 28 aug 21

  Cheddar FC - proudly sponsored by Cheddar v Wincanton Town Toolstation Western League Division One TheCheeseMen Page 3 - League Table Page 7 - Fixtures & Results Page 9 - Club Histories Page 11 - Today's Squads Cheddar Football Club Match Day Programme 28th August 2021
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. Toolstation Western League First Division Table - Saturday 21st August 2021 Team P W D L GD Points Welton Rovers 7 6 1 0 10 19 Cheddar 6 5 0 1 8 15 Sherborne Town 5 4 1 0 16 13 Bishop Sutton 6 4 1 1 10 13 Odd Down (BATH) 6 4 1 1 7 13 Oldland Abbotonians 7 4 1 2 3 13 Warminster Town 6 3 2 1 5 11 AEK Boco 5 2 3 0 3 9 Radstock Town 7 2 3 2 -2 9 Longwell Green Sports 5 2 2 1 2 8 Lebeq United 7 2 2 3 -3 8 Portishead Town 5 2 1 2 -1 7 Tytherington Rocks 7 2 1 4 -7 7 Bristol Telephones 5 2 0 3 -1 6 Wells City 6 1 2 3 -4 5 Hengrove Athletic 6 1 2 3 -5 5 Wincanton Town 4 1 1 2 4 4 Gillingham Town 5 0 2 3 -8 2 Devizes Town 7 0 2 5 -20 2 Almondsbury 6 0 1 5 -8 1 Bishops Lydeard 6 0 1 5 -9 1 Details correct at time of going to press. 3 2021/22 League Table League Noticeboard ... Social Networking We would like to remind all participants that any comment which they make which is offensive, threatening, racist violent or that is deemed to have brought the game into disrepute will result in action being taken against them by the County FA. To clarify, a participant is a player, referee, coach, parent, spectator, club official or any other individual who has an active involvement with football. Participants are responsible for any comments or posts that are associated with their accounts, and if comments cannot be traced back to the individual the club will be held accountable for them. Several serious charges have been raised against individuals and clubs in recent times. Free Admission for all serving HM Forces The current men and women of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces are doing such an exceptional job both at home and abroad during these difficult times. The Toolstation Western Football League is proud to offer all current serving members of HM Forces FREE ADMISSION to all League matches. Proof of ID will be all that is required at the turnstile. Toolstation Western League.
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. INNOVATORS IN WATER TECHNOLOGY 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 2021/22 Fixtures & Results 31/07/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Tytherington Rocks 1 - 2 03/08/21 Tue 19:45 Cheddar VS Gillingham Town 3 - 2 07/08/21 Sat 15:00 Bristol Telephones VS Cheddar 1 - 4 10/08/21 Tue 19:45 Cheddar VS Bishop Sutton 2 - 0 14/08/21 Sat 15:00 Devizes Town VS Cheddar 0 - 1 17/08/21 Tue 19:30 Hengrove Athletic VS Cheddar 2 - 4 28/08/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Wincanton Town 30/08/21 Mon 12:00 Welton Rovers VS Cheddar 04/09/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Oldland Abbotonians 14/09/21 Tue 19:30 Bishop Sutton VS Cheddar 18/09/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Sherborne Town 02/10/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Wells City 08/10/21 Fri 19:30 Longwell Green VS Cheddar 16/10/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Almondsbury 30/10/21 Sat 15:00 Tytherington Rocks VS Cheddar 02/11/21 Tue 19:45 Cheddar VS Longwell Green 06/11/21 Sat 15:00 AEK Boco VS Cheddar 13/11/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Welton Rovers 20/11/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Portishead Town 27/11/21 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Odd Down 04/12/21 Sat 15:00 Wincanton Town VS Cheddar 18/12/21 Sat 15:00 Sherborne Town VS Cheddar 26/12/21 Sun 15:00 Cheddar VS Bishops Lydeard 01/01/22 Sat 15:00 Gillingham Town VS Cheddar 08/01/22 Sat 15:00 Lebeq United VS Cheddar 22/01/22 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Bristol Telephones 29/01/22 Sat 15:00 Radstock Town VS Cheddar 05/02/22 Sat 15:00 Portishead Town VS Cheddar 12/02/22 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS AEK Boco 19/02/22 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Lebeq United 26/02/22 Sat 15:00 Warminster Town VS Cheddar 05/03/22 Sat 15:00 Almondsbury VS Cheddar 12/03/22 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Devizes Town 19/03/22 Sat 15:00 Oldland Abbotonians VS Cheddar 26/03/22 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Radstock Town 09/04/22 Sat 15:00 Cheddar VS Hengrove Athletic 15/04/22 Fri 15:00 Bishops Lydeard VS Cheddar 18/04/22 Mon 15:00 Cheddar VS Warminster Town 23/04/22 Sat 15:00 Wells City VS Cheddar 30/04/22 Sat 15:00 Odd Down VS Cheddar P - P Postponed TBA To be arranged * FA Cup ** FA Vase *** Les Phillips Cup **** Somerset Premier Cup ***** Friendly Details correct at time of going to press. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 2014/15 saw Wincanton finish a creditable 4th place, in 2015/16 Wincanton took part in the FA Cup for the first time finishing the season in 16th place, and in 2016/17 the side started well before eventually finishing in 13th position. In the 2018/19 season Wincanton had to settle for a 14th placed finish, and 2019/20 they were in 8th position when the season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Wincanton Town FC Wincanton Town was founded in 1890 and played most of its football in the Yeovil and District League at Dancing Lane on West Hill. In the mid to late 1990s the West Hill ground was sold to fund the new sports ground at Moor Lane, where the club now play. In the club's recent history they progressed significantly in the late 80's as they won the Yeovil & District Division 2 in 1988/89 before lifting the Division 1 title the following season and finishing a notable hat-trick in 1990/91, becoming Yeovil & District Premier Champions. Following their 2002/03 Yeovil & District Premier runners-up spot, Wincanton were promoted to the Somerset County League and progressed again in their first season after securing second place in Division Three when they scored over 100 goals. After two seasons finishing mid table of Somerset Senior Division Two, in 2006 the club made the decision to move over the border to play in the Dorset County League and in their first year of Dorset football won the Senior League by a clear ten points to gain promotion to the Dorset Premier League. 2012/13 was the most successful season in the clubs history, with promotion to the Toolstation Western League after finishing second in the Dorset Premier league and winning the Somerset senior cup. History of the Clubs Cheddar FC Cheddar Football Club was established in 1892, playing at the local cricket ground near the then Cheddar railway station on the Strawberry Line. The Cheddar Valley League, of which the Cheesemen were one of the founders, was formed in the 1900’s. A couple of years after winning the league in 1911, the club joined the Western & District League and moved to a new ground where the Kings of Wessex Academy playing fields are now situated. A historic £1500 investment in 1952 allowed the club to relocate to the current ground, Bowdens Park, after re-joining the Cheddar Valley League shortly after the Second World War. The ‘shack’, as it was affectionately known opened in 1981 as a licensed facility providing the foundation for future Somerset County League success, and was converted into the current clubhouse in 1987. To coincide with the centenary year in 1992, the club built new changing rooms and installed flood lights, allowing evening matches to be hosted. Cheddar FC then advanced to Somerset County League Premier Division in 2004 and in 2011 achieved promotion to the Western League Division 1 for the first time in its history, finishing in third place in 2016/17, fourth place in 2017/18 and second place in 2018/19, just missing out on promotion to the Western League Premier Division. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. Wincanton Town FC Cameron Allen Jack Atkins Harry Barnes Nathan Ball Gary Chapman Toby Cole Brett Cotterill Tom Frampton Matt Garner Danny Golden Max Hinds Jamie Irwin Louis Irwin Gabriel Mariusz Nitecki Tom Richardson Mike Taylor Jamie Thompson Harry Turner Connor Williams Dan Wise Manager: Chris Wise Assistant: Adi Adams Cheddar FC Kristian Bell Ricky Bennett Finlay Biggs George Booth © Alex Brandrick Dean Chrisostomou Christopher Coombes Thomas Davies Ryan Eardley Steven Holland Oliver Hucker Reece John Adam Jones Toby Jones Callum Laird Jamie Laird Connor Linham Robbi Maggs Simon McElroy Ethan Reed Kyle Sampson Ryan Sandford Daniel Smith Ethan Streeter Harry Taylor Kieran Webster Joseph Woodley Manager: Craig Mawford Assistant: Mike Dangerfield Coaches: Shaun Lambert Kane Leahy Physios: Trevor Harvey Gareth O’Neil Today’s Squads Match Officials: Richard Salvage | Mark Vipond | Brian Bishop 11 Supporters Notice Supporters are reminded that FOUL, ABUSIVE and RACIST language will NOT be tolerated at Bowden’ Park. Offenders will be asked to leave and may be permanently banned from the premises. Offending members may be banned for life. Thank you for your co-operation and enjoy the game. Cheddar Football Club Committee
