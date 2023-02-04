SYMPTOMS OF MENTAL ILLNESS.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This PPT describes the various sign and symptoms of mental illness.
Note that:
1. These symptoms can exist in other conditions, what matters is the duration and severity of the symptoms.
2. In mental illness, the symptoms are continuous for along time ranging from 1 week, months or years.
