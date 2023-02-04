Successfully reported this slideshow.
SYMPTOMS OF MENTAL ILLNESS.pptx

Feb. 04, 2023
SYMPTOMS OF MENTAL ILLNESS.pptx

Feb. 04, 2023
Healthcare

This PPT describes the various sign and symptoms of mental illness.
Note that:
1. These symptoms can exist in other conditions, what matters is the duration and severity of the symptoms.
2. In mental illness, the symptoms are continuous for along time ranging from 1 week, months or years.

Healthcare
SYMPTOMS OF MENTAL ILLNESS.pptx

  1. 1. Owondo Thomas Bwindi Community Hospital © 2017 Thomas Owondo. All rights reserved.
  2. 2. Symptoms of mental illness  These are divided into 3 categories:  Physical symptoms  Mental symptoms  Behavioral symptoms  Note: 1. These symptoms can exist in other conditions, what matters is the duration and severity of the symptoms. 2. In mental illness, the symptoms are continuous for along time ranging from 1 week, months or years. © 2017 Thomas Owondo. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. A. Physical symptoms Increased heart rate Elevated blood pressure Hyperventilation Dizziness Tingling sensation Sweating  Muscle contractions that cause pain Headache Tremors Migraine Gastric ulcers Nausea Frequent urination Diarrhea Physical illnesses like:  Asthma  Skin rashes  Cancer  Etc. © 2017 Thomas Owondo. All rights reserved.
  4. 4. B. Mental Symptoms. Difficulty in concentrating Difficulty in making decisions Impaired memory (forgetfulness) Increased negative self critical thoughts o Unworthiness o Hopelessness Distorted irrational ideas i.e. delusions, illusions, etc. Catastrophic thinking © 2017 Thomas Owondo. All rights reserved.
  5. 5. C. Behavioral Symptoms Avoidance of anxiety provoking situations Social withdrawal Disturbed sleep Increased aggression and/ or irritation Accident proneness Increased obsession tendencies Loss of sexual interest Alteration in food intake i.e. increased or reduced appetite. Refraining from activities of daily living. © 2017 Thomas Owondo. All rights reserved.

