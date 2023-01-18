CAUSES OF MENTAL ILLNESS.pptx

6.
Biological factors cont….
Change in structure of the brain and diseases of the brain:
• Defects in or injury to certain areas of the brain have also been
linked to some mental conditions. This is caused by the following:
Infections e.g. Encephalitis, cerebral malaria.
Poor blood supply
Tumors
Nutritional deficiencies
Head injury
Prenatal damage e.g. trauma at birth.
Substance abuse e.g. alcohol, marijuana etc.
Exposure to toxins e.g. lead.
8.
3. Environmental factors(Factors around us).
Where someone lives and their living conditions along with family and
community support networks can play a part along with employment status
and work stresses. Factors such as socioeconomic status, culture,
technology, and religion can predispose one to mental illness.
Certain stressors can trigger an illness in a person who is susceptible to
mental illness. These stressors include:
• Death or divorce or ending a romantic relationship.
• A dysfunctional family life.
• Feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, anger, or loneliness.
• Changing jobs or schools.
• Social or cultural expectations (E.g. a society that associates beauty with
thinness can be a factor in the development of eating disorders.)
• Substance abuse by the person or the person's parents.