Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Well Drilling Dayton Ohio 1111 East 5th Street #2024 Dayton, OH 45401 (937) 500-0183 Well Repair Dayton Ohio is an America...
We Service and Repair ● WATER LINE REPAIR ● YARD HYDRANT INSTALL/REPAIR ● BRING CASING ABOVE GROUND ● ​REAL ESTATE TESTING...
● save money in future repairs ● lower electric bills when the pumping system is operating as it should ● save your water ...
your laundry being dull and “off white” then it might just be time to replace or add a softener to your water system. We c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Well repair Dayton Ohio

35 views

Published on

Are you looking to get your water well pump repaired or replaced? Call us today and visit us at our website.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Well repair Dayton Ohio

  1. 1. Well Drilling Dayton Ohio 1111 East 5th Street #2024 Dayton, OH 45401 (937) 500-0183 Well Repair Dayton Ohio is an American family owned and operated company, located in Dayton OHio offer several services for commercial and residential clients throughout Preble County and Montgomery County, Ohio, which includes the city of Dayton, Brookville, Eaton, Farmersville, Perry Township, Jackson Township and anywhere in Montgomery County and Preble County, Ohio. Well Repair Dayton Ohio specializes in well services including, well repair and well maintenance. We offer quality and professional pump installation and repair, to assure a dependable and maximum flow of your water resources. Using only proven water pumps, hardware and equipment, along with our reliable and knowledgeable installation, will provide peace of mind to you, as our client. Whether your having Well Repair Dayton Ohio Well Service install a commercial well water pumping system or having us repair or replace your older well pumping equipment for residential properties, we are sure to deliver the professional craftsmanship you want, to deliver the water you need.​ Call Well Repair Dayton Ohio​ now. ● WELL DRILLING ● WELL CLEANING/REHAB ● WELL PUMPS ● PRESSURE TANKS ● WELL & WATER TESTING ● WATER SOFTENERS ● CISTERN INSTALL / REPAIR ● INDOOR / OUTDOOR STORAGE TANKS ● WATER LINE REPAIR ● WELL ABANDONMENT / SEALING
  2. 2. We Service and Repair ● WATER LINE REPAIR ● YARD HYDRANT INSTALL/REPAIR ● BRING CASING ABOVE GROUND ● ​REAL ESTATE TESTING/INSPECTIONS ● CISTERN CLEANING ● CISTERN INSTALL ● CISTERN REPAIR ● WELL CLEANING ● WELL SEALING/ABANDONMENT ● WATER TESTING ( 2 DAY LAB RESULTS ON SIMPLE BAC. ) ● WATER SOFTENERS ● WATER FILTRATION Well Cleaning & Rehabilitation All wells at some point will need to be cleaned, most often due do the quality of the water or the lack of water. Wells in this part of Ohio are know for the Iron Bac​teria (orange​/brown color) and hydrogen sulfide or sulfur ( rotten egg smell and taste ) that the ground water naturally produce. Both are living and growing Bacteria that get worse over time, making your water quality bad, and in some cases grows in the well to the point that it stops or slows the flow of water into the well. Wells will also fill with sediment overtime causing the water to be cloudy,dirty or have sand in it. Well cleaning will take care of most wells that have the above mentioned problems. The well cleaning process consists of removing the pump from the well, taking well back to original depth using a service rig. The well will be chlorinated and brushed to remove any debris and bacteria sticking to the well casing and opening the perforations or screen in the well to allow water flow in, this process works for most wells others need chemical treatment in extreme cases. The basic well cleaning takes about 4-6 hours and the water is able to be used when finished. Preventive maintenance will:
  3. 3. ● save money in future repairs ● lower electric bills when the pumping system is operating as it should ● save your water using appliances and softener system from dirty water and sediment that plug them up. Pumps and Tanks We sell a full line of Myers Pumps and tanks. Myers submersible pumps are reliable and trouble free, made of stainless steel and composite plastic. They are available in a variety of GPM, Horse power and voltage configurations. Myers line of Prosource Pressure/Bladder tanks have a five year warranty. Weather you need a submersible well pump or a shallow or deep well jet pump Call us for a no hassle estimate on the right size pump for your well. We sell Myers products but service all brands and styles of well pumps and well pressure and bladder tanks. Well Inspection and Water Testing If you’re buying a house with a well system, or already own one, having your well tested for proper operation and testing the water is a good way to avoid future problems. A system with the wrong air pressure in the bladder tank can run the pump more often, causing premature pump failure and higher electric bills. Higher than normal Iron and Sulfur Bacteria can cause health issues and ruin washers, water heaters, ice makers and work softeners harder than normal. Most homeowners never think about their well system until the water stops, preventive maintenance can mean big savings in the future. Water Filtration We sell and install Hydratech Water Softeners and Iron / Sulfur filters. If you’re tired of orange / brown colored rings in your tub or toilet…or if you’re tired of
  4. 4. your laundry being dull and “off white” then it might just be time to replace or add a softener to your water system. We can do a quick on-site water test can tell the iron and hardness level of your water. Based on the results we can recommend the right size softener and or filter for your water. Homeowners may just need a simple inline whole house cartridge filter to catch sediment. We also carry a full line of Sterilight Ultra Violet Light Filtration systems. UV lighting kills 99.9% of bacteria in water. These are common in cistern and stored water tanks but can also be put into any system for extra protection. Give us a call today for your No-Cost No-Obligation water test and Free Estimate on the right filters for your home. Cistern / Water Storage Tanks If you live in an area where low producing wells are normal, then a tank system may be the solution instead out of running out of water. A cistern tank by definition is a tank fed from your rain gutters where a stored tank is the same but fed from a well or a water truck. Stored tanks do not have rain water entering the tank in any way. A stored water tank is most commonly installed in water systems where the well produces water but has a very low GPM rate. The tank will have a pump installed that supplies the house with water. The well is plumbed to pump into the tank on a timer system cycling every 24 hours to keep the tank full. For example, a well that produces 1 GPM is too weak to supply a house by itself, however if it is supplying a tank in small amounts over a 24 hours period of time it could produce over 1000 gallons a day which is much more than the average family would ever use. Indoor tanks work the same way but are usually installed on wells that produce higher GMP rates but still can’t keep up with normal demands. Indoor tanks range in size from 200 to 500 gallons and are made of a very thick polypropylene plastic. These tanks are designed to go in basements and utility rooms through standard size doors. Well production is the key to properly sizing a water tank for your specific needs. Well Drilling Dayton can help you with all of this. We also repair existing cistern tanks and offer cistern cleaning.

×