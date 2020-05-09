Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grease Trap Pumping South Bend Indiana

Are you looking for reliable grease trap cleaning in the South Bend area? Does your grease trap need inspected and/or cleaned out? Call us today

Grease Trap Pumping South Bend Indiana

  1. 1. Septic Service South Bend Indiana 574-207-0319 The Best Septic Servicing Team in South Bend One of the perks of being a small business is that we really get to engage in the local community that we live and work in. We feel a great pride in having the opportunity to make dynamic cities like South Bend even better with our quality employees and services. Here at Septic Service South Bend, we value giving back to our community and improving the places that you and your family spend your time at. We have a reputation for high-quality work, outstanding services, and a quick and easy process. We’re happy to help our customers in any way that we can to help give them peace of mind. Call ​Grease Trap pumping South Bend Indiana​ today.
  2. 2. Next time you’re heading to the Morris Performing Arts Center, the Potawatomi Zoo or one of the many other fun things to do in the South Bend area, we want your experience to be a positive one. Our care for our community is what sets us apart and is something we take great care in. We work hard every day to help you and become a part of your community! To learn more, or for help choosing the right septic service for your needs, Contact Septic Service South Bend Our Services Here at Septic Service South Bend, we offer a variety of services to help our customers. This includes a variety of things such as septic pumping, grease trap maintenance, and portable restrooms rentals. Our trained professionals love to do the dirty work that you don’t want to deal with and we have the equipment to back us up! We work in a variety of locations, and if you’re not sure if you’re part of our service area, just call us! In addition to our outstanding services, we also offer septic related products as well. Our Bio Tabs® act as vitamins for your septic system. They help to
  3. 3. break down waste in the septic tank and drain field, significantly extending the life of your system. We want to help make your event a success, and our portable restrooms will help! We have over 1,000 units, so we’re always prepared, regardless of the event size. ​We offer multiple different portal restrooms options, as well as hand wash stations. All of our restrooms come standard with hand sanitizer at no additional charge. Grease traps need a regular maintenance schedule in order to run smoothly. That’s an area of expertise for us! Whether you have an in-kitchen passive interceptor (5-50 gal.) or an in-ground grease trap (750-2000 gal.), we can handle your needs. Contact Us Today for a Free Quote! Learn more about ​Septic service and get a quote today, or call and have our trained experts answer any of your questions. You can reach us at 574-207-0319 We look forward to helping you! Septic Service South Bend provides the highest quality service on any type of grease trap. We offer cleaning and inspecting the components inside the tank. Our detailed report will tell you about the current conditions of the system. We also offer hydro-jet cleaning service to unclog the lines inside and outside. We have many ways to ensure the lines flow out freely and smoothly. The most efficient way to clean your drains is by jetting or snaking and vacuuming out the lines.
  4. 4. Local governments closely monitor the amount of grease from every restaurant and food facility in their jurisdiction. The main purpose of these programs is to protect the community from bad clog issues in main sewer lines. These types of problems occur due to the poor maintenance and/or inexperienced septic tank companies that don’t know what they’re doing. Septic Service South Bend knows it is important to have the grease trap on a regular maintenance schedule because your business depends on your grease trap working properly. Grease is a leading cause of sanitary sewer overflow since it clogs sanitary sewer lines and ultimately causes line blockages. Your grease trap must be regularly emptied and periodically cleaned to prevent costly and dirty backups in your kitchen. Set up your Periodic Grease Trap Service NOW!

