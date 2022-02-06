Do green investors just want to feel good?

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Do greeninvestors just want to feel good 珞 ?
Some businesses are greener than others...
...but it is not clear whethersustainable investors are
willing to pay more for the greener option.
Therefore, four economists ran an experiment with 652 experienced investors to figure out whether investors want to pay for impact.
Here is what they find!
Florian Heeb, Julian Kölbel, Falko Paetzold, and Stefan Zeisberger of the University of Zurich - Department of Banking and Finance
and the Center for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth, Do Investors Care about Impact?
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.
Icons by Joalfa and Freepik from Flaticon.
