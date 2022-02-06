Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

Do green investors just want to feel good?

Feb. 06, 2022
0 likes 38 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

Do greeninvestors just want to feel good 珞 ?

Some businesses are greener than others...

...but it is not clear whethersustainable investors are
willing to pay more for the greener option. 

Therefore, four economists ran an experiment with 652 experienced investors to figure out whether investors want to pay for impact.

 Here is what they find!

Florian Heeb, Julian Kölbel, Falko Paetzold, and Stefan Zeisberger of the University of Zurich - Department of Banking and Finance
and the Center for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth, Do Investors Care about Impact?

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.
Icons by Joalfa and Freepik from Flaticon.

#sustainable #finance #sustainablefinance #impactinvesting #esg #esginvesting #economics #economicresearch

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
(4.5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
(4/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History David Enrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth T. Harv Eker
(5/5)
Free

×