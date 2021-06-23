Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fixed: Sage Error I O Error in Variable Length Part of Record in dat file
Fixed: Sage Error I O Error in Variable Length Part of Record in dat file

Sage 50 or Peachtree Accounting Error I/O Error in variable length a part of record in file. This error may be a file error were Sage 50 or Peachtree Accounting Software cannot read the info file correctly. The Error 54 damage is generally caused by: A workstation losing connection to the Company's database. Let’s look how to fix Sage Error I O Error In Variable Length Part Of Record in dat file.

Fixed: Sage Error I O Error in Variable Length Part of Record in dat file

  1. 1. Sage Error I/O Error in variable length a part of record Sage 50 or Peachtree Accounting Error 54 I/O Error in variable length a part of record in file. • This error may be a file error were Sage 50 or Peachtree Accounting Software cannot read the info file correctly. The Error 54 damage is generally caused by: • A workstation losing connection to the Company’s database. Workstation lockup or reboot while Sage 50 was open.  Network issues that broke the connection to the open database.  Power failed while using Sage 50 or Peachtree Accounting.  This is not a damaged program problem it's a knowledge file problem.  Sage Error I O Error In Variable Length Part Of Record in dat file .
  2. 2. There are only two options to resolve the problem: Either restore a backup before the damage Have your Company files repaired by our Data Recovery Service? • If you opt to revive from a previous backup, confirm you run the info Verification process from the File Menu once the backup is restored. you'll even have to renter any maintenance records and transactions since the timeframe of your backup. •
  3. 3. You will be got to research why the safety Privileges Error happened.  Ask users if they encountered any problems while working in Sage 50.  Other applications which will have caused the workstation to lock or reboot.  Check Windows Application and Services Logs within the instrument panel for Events.  Check your network wiring and patch cables.  If your environment has power surges or drops, install an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to all or any workstations including the digital computer (if used).

