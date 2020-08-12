Successfully reported this slideshow.
MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing

We perform SMS marketing automation, campaigns, and "subscribe by SMS" in 174 countries world-wide.

MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing

  1. 1. MediaMagic SMS Campaigns, Marketing Automation, and Subscribe by SMS - Countries and Credit Pricing Table 18/11/2020 20:19:53 MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing Country Credits per message sent Price per SMS Australia 7 $0.21 Canada 1 $0.03 Germany 10 $0.30 Mexico 6 $0.18 Netherlands 11 $0.33 Portugal 5 $0.15 Spain 10 $0.30 Switzerland 8 $0.24 United Kingdom 5 $0.15 United States 1 $0.03 Afghanistan 10 $0.30 Albania 10 $0.30 Algeria 10 $0.30 Andorra 2 $0.06 Angola 7 $0.21 Argentina 8 $0.24 Armenia 10 $0.30 Aruba 6 $0.18 Austria 11 $0.33 Azerbaijan 17 $0.51 Bahrain 3 $0.09 Bangladesh 9 $0.27 Belarus 7 $0.21 Belgium 12 $0.36 Belize 1 $0.03 Benin 10 $0.30 Bhutan 6 $0.18 Bolivia 8 $0.24 Bosnia And Herzegovina 10 $0.30 Botswana 12 $0.36 Brazil 7 $0.21 Brunei Darussalam 2 $0.06 Bulgaria 11 $0.33 Burkina Faso 4 $0.12 Burundi 10 $0.30 Cambodia 7 $0.21 Cameroon 9 $0.27 Chad 10 $0.30
  2. 2. MediaMagic SMS Campaigns, Marketing Automation, and Subscribe by SMS - Countries and Credit Pricing Table 28/11/2020 20:19:53 MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing Country Credits per message sent Price per SMS Chile 7 $0.21 China 3 $0.09 Colombia 6 $0.18 Congo, Democratic Republic Of The 6 $0.18 Costa Rica 5 $0.15 Croatia 6 $0.18 Cuba 10 $0.30 Cyprus 10 $0.30 Czech Republic 6 $0.18 Denmark 3 $0.09 Djibouti 12 $0.36 Ecuador 9 $0.27 Egypt 8 $0.24 El Salvador 5 $0.15 Eritrea 12 $0.36 Estonia 12 $0.36 Ethiopia 8 $0.24 Faroe Islands 2 $0.06 Fiji 12 $0.36 Finland 10 $0.30 France 9 $0.27 French Guiana 18 $0.54 French Polynesia 21 $0.63 Gabon 6 $0.18 Gambia 2 $0.06 Georgia 8 $0.24 Ghana 6 $0.18 Greece 7 $0.21 Guadeloupe 11 $0.33 Guatemala 6 $0.18 Guinea 18 $0.54 Guinea-Bissau 18 $0.54 Guyana 6 $0.18 Haiti 5 $0.15 Honduras 6 $0.18 Hong Kong 7 $0.21 Hungary 10 $0.30 Iceland 3 $0.09
  3. 3. MediaMagic SMS Campaigns, Marketing Automation, and Subscribe by SMS - Countries and Credit Pricing Table 38/11/2020 20:19:53 MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing Country Credits per message sent Price per SMS India 1 $0.03 Indonesia 3 $0.09 Iran 6 $0.18 Iraq 8 $0.24 Ireland 8 $0.24 Israel 3 $0.09 Italy 11 $0.33 Ivory Coast 17 $0.51 Japan 10 $0.30 Jordan 11 $0.33 Kenya 8 $0.24 Kuwait 6 $0.18 Kyrgyzstan 5 $0.15 Laos 5 $0.15 Latvia 9 $0.27 Lebanon 6 $0.18 Lesotho 10 $0.30 Liberia 8 $0.24 Libya 7 $0.21 Liechtenstein 4 $0.12 Lithuania 5 $0.15 Luxembourg 7 $0.21 Macau 3 $0.09 Macedonia 7 $0.21 Madagascar 5 $0.15 Malawi 7 $0.21 Malaysia 5 $0.15 Maldives 1 $0.03 Malta 4 $0.12 Martinique 20 $0.60 Mauritania 11 $0.33 Mauritius 4 $0.12 Moldova 7 $0.21 Monaco 18 $0.54 Mongolia 7 $0.21 Montenegro 3 $0.09 Morocco 9 $0.27 Mozambique 5 $0.15
  4. 4. MediaMagic SMS Campaigns, Marketing Automation, and Subscribe by SMS - Countries and Credit Pricing Table 48/11/2020 20:19:53 MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing Country Credits per message sent Price per SMS Myanmar 10 $0.30 Namibia 7 $0.21 Nepal 9 $0.27 Netherlands Antilles 5 $0.15 New Zealand 12 $0.36 Nicaragua 7 $0.21 Niger 4 $0.12 Nigeria 3 $0.09 Norway 7 $0.21 Oman 6 $0.18 Pakistan 5 $0.15 Palestine 8 $0.24 Panama 7 $0.21 Papua New Guinea 6 $0.18 Paraguay 2 $0.06 Peru 5 $0.15 Philippines 5 $0.15 Poland 5 $0.15 Qatar 7 $0.21 Reunion 22 $0.66 Romania 8 $0.24 Russia 6 $0.18 Rwanda 4 $0.12 Samoa 6 $0.18 Sao Tome and Principe 4 $0.12 Saudi Arabia 4 $0.12 Senegal 17 $0.51 Serbia 4 $0.12 Sierra Leone 6 $0.18 Singapore 5 $0.15 Slovakia 9 $0.27 Slovenia 6 $0.18 Solomon Islands 10 $0.30 Somalia 8 $0.24 South Africa 3 $0.09 South Korea 6 $0.18 South Sudan 7 $0.21 Sri Lanka 7 $0.21
  5. 5. MediaMagic SMS Campaigns, Marketing Automation, and Subscribe by SMS - Countries and Credit Pricing Table 58/11/2020 20:19:53 MediaMagic SMS Solution Pricing Country Credits per message sent Price per SMS Sudan 7 $0.21 Suriname 4 $0.12 Sweden 7 $0.21 Syechelles 4 $0.12 Syria 8 $0.24 Taiwan 6 $0.18 Tajikistan 6 $0.18 Tanzania 7 $0.21 Thailand 3 $0.09 Togo 7 $0.21 Tonga 6 $0.18 Tunisia 11 $0.33 Turkey 3 $0.09 Uganda 8 $0.24 Ukraine 10 $0.30 United Arab Emirates 4 $0.12 Uruguay 8 $0.24 Uzbekistan 13 $0.39 Venezuela 6 $0.18 Vietnam 7 $0.21 Zambia 7 $0.21 Zimbabwe 10 $0.30

