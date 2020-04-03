Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Premium PowerPoint® Presentation © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 Knots and Hitches
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Objectives 1. Explain how knots ...
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Three Parts of a Rope
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Basic Elements of Knots
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Overhand Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Figure Eight Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Half Hitch
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Double Half Hitch
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Square Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Granny Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Thief Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Pipe Hitch
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Clove Hitch
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Single Sheet Bend
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Double Sheet Bend
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Bowline Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Running Bowline
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Double Bowline on a Bight
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Catspaw Knot
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Snubbing Hitch
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Snubbing Hitch with Double Half ...
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Barrel Hitches
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Four-Step Method to Form a Verti...
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Sling Angle Determines the S...
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Timber Hitch
© 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Becket Hitch
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter 2 Knots and Hitches

22 views

Published on

Chapter 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter 2 Knots and Hitches

  1. 1. Premium PowerPoint® Presentation © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 Knots and Hitches
  2. 2. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Objectives 1. Explain how knots affect the strength of a rope. 2. Identify the parts of a rope. 3. List the types of knots and hitches used for rigging operations.
  3. 3. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Three Parts of a Rope
  4. 4. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Basic Elements of Knots
  5. 5. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Overhand Knot
  6. 6. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Figure Eight Knot
  7. 7. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Half Hitch
  8. 8. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Double Half Hitch
  9. 9. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Square Knot
  10. 10. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Granny Knot
  11. 11. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Thief Knot
  12. 12. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Pipe Hitch
  13. 13. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Clove Hitch
  14. 14. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Single Sheet Bend
  15. 15. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Double Sheet Bend
  16. 16. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Bowline Knot
  17. 17. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Running Bowline
  18. 18. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Double Bowline on a Bight
  19. 19. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Catspaw Knot
  20. 20. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Snubbing Hitch
  21. 21. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Snubbing Hitch with Double Half Hitch
  22. 22. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Barrel Hitches
  23. 23. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches Four-Step Method to Form a Vertical Barrel Hitch Sling
  24. 24. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Sling Angle Determines the Sling Load
  25. 25. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Timber Hitch
  26. 26. © 2015 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Chapter 2 — Knots and Hitches The Becket Hitch

×