3. production experiments 1. Production Experiments Thomas Dickinson 2. Process The first thing I did while making my magazine was choose a background colour, I chose a cyan blue because of the water theme. Then I chose a font and a name for my fishing magazine. For the title I chose fishing weekly as it’s quite a common name but it sounds professional. Afterwards, I used the font “Childs hand” as I thought it was easy to look it and wouldn’t disrupt the fishing theme. 3. Process The next thing I added was water, more specifically a wave because my idea was to make someone fish while surfing. This wave was the best quality and it was facing the direction I wanted it to for my idea. I wanted a guy surfing and fishing on the front cover because I wanted a design that’d be unmissable and be interesting. 4. Process Shortly after, I added a fish icon that looked like it was jumping over the “W”. I originally had the fish jumping over the “L” in weekly but I wanted it to be central so people wouldn’t miss it. I also wanted to have the logo as a crucial ingredient of the magazine. Then, I added a barcode as all magazines have barcodes therefore making it look official. 5. Process After, I added the man surfing while fishing because it was an essential part of my design. I looked for a full body image of a man fishing so I could put him on the surfboard no problem. Cutting the white background out from behind him wasn’t easy. I used the quick selection tool to cut as close to him as possible and then I erased all the white edges with the eraser. I couldn’t find a good quality realistic surfboard laid horizontally for him to surf on so I settled for a cartoon one which I prefer anyway. 6. Process I started adding articles in the empty spaces as I didn’t want to make my magazine boring to look at. I decided to make one about the man surf fishing just to normalise it and to fit it into the magazine. The second article title was just something fun I thought you wouldn’t read in a serious magazine. Then with the last article I made it allude to a carp because I had lots of space left and wanted to add extra things. 7. Process One of the final things I did was adding an image of a carp because of one of the prior articles. I put the image of the carp at the bottom of the page as I had lots of unused space there and wanted something to catch attention. I also included an advert as that’s something common in fishing magazines. The advert is on the left side of the page to use the last of the free space. I accompanied the advert with an image of the product itself to give readers an idea of what they were reading about. 8. Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? I’ll definitely use a similar layout in my final product, with the title at the top and the articles at the side. I will also add a barcode to make it more professional and like something you could feasibly see in a shop. The last element I will carry over into my final product will be using a logo to add to the brands identity and individuality.

