2. research(3) 1. Research Thomas Dickinson 2. Existing Product Location: The background of the magazine is of a planet in space which signifies it’s a sci-fi related piece of media. Angle: The angle is central and from the front so all the characters are completely visible. Effects: The effects that are in the magazine are: the fire effect around a character and the galactic background which make it feel more science fiction. Mise en scene: The scene is neatly laid out with all the characters and background being easily visible. Costume: The costumes the characters are wearing are very robotic and are fitting to the science fiction theme. Colours: The colour scheme used in the magazine is orange, red, blue and purple which is a common colour scheme in sci-fi. Font: The fonts that the magazine uses are all reflective of the sci-fi genre as they are futuristic and intriguing. Audience appeal: This magazine appeals to the audience by being flashy and visually appealing. 3. Existing Product Location: The location looks galactic and it has her symbol in the background. Angle: The camera isn’t central to the character as she’s slightly to the right but is fully visible. Effects: The glow around the main character to show she has super powers and the background are the only effects. Lighting: The lighting of the image is coming from the glow around the character. Mise en scene: The main character is just to the right of the centre but she’s still fully visible. This is so on the left side it can be full of articles. Costume: The main character’s a superhero so she’s wearing her super suit. Colours: The colour scheme is mostly blue, red and yellow as they are the superhero’s colours. Font: The font used on the magazine looks very super hero like which fits this issue of the magazine. Audience appeal: This magazine appeals to the audience by being informative and visually interesting. 4. Existing Product Location: The character has a rocket next to them signifying they’re in space. Angle: The camera is not central to the character and only their face is in frame. Post-production: The magazine covers design has a retro look to it because of the way it’s been laid out in post production. Mise en scene: The scene has a woman on the right side and a rocket overlapping her hair not to waste space. Costume: In the bottom left there is some astronauts in space suits to illustrate the sci-fi theme even more. Colours: The colours red and black are used on the magazines front cover more than any other which gives it a retro look. Audience Appeal: This magazine appeals to the audience now by being retro so its interesting to look at decades later. It appealed to audiences when it was made because sci-fi wasn’t a common thing to discuss back then so it would of been interesting. 5. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? Two of the existing products have the same colour scheme of orange, blue and purple. They all utilise space very well by making it so there’s always something to look at or read. • What aspects of the research will you include within your on work? I’ll use the orange, blue and purple colour scheme and the use of space to make my magazine as visually interesting as possible. 6. Audience 7. Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range My main age demographic will be 15-30 year olds. • The articles will be modern and easy and quick to read. They will also relate to popular interesting sci-fi movies. Gender The main gender of my audience will be male. • Men tend to be more interested in sci-fi movies than women. Psychographic The main psychographic it appeals to is belongers. • The sci-fi genre has become increasingly popular nowadays so people will want to find facts about popular movies to fit in. Social Status The social status of my audience will be working class or higher. • The magazine will have a lot of articles in it and on the front cover which means only educated people will want to read it. This means if they haven’t had an education it won’t appeal to them.

