Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
How to Download and Save Krishikosh Thesis for Offline Viewing
1. Open Krishikosh (https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/)
2. Search for thesis and open the thesis page, e.g., https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/handle/1/581017184
3. Copy the ID of the thesis (“5810171845” in the screenshot)
4. Open Telegram on your mobile or PC
5. Search @krishikoshbot or click https://t.me/KrishikoshBot
6. Open the @krishikoshbot bot and press start
7. Wait for the welcome message to load
8. Enter the ID you copied at step 3 and press send
9. Wait for the download to finish
10. Click on the file to download it
11. Open the file
Video Tutorial
You can also check out the video tutorial below to help you understand the whole process:
What Next?
You can share this article with all of your contacts to benefit from this method. If you face any error in the process, contact the admin in the link provided within the bot.
how to download pdf file from krishikosh
how to download from krishikosh
how to download protected pdf from krishikosh
why krishikosh is not opening
how to download krishikosh thesis
how to upload thesis in krishikosh
how to download thesis in krishikosh
how to download krishikosh
how to download krishikosh thesis protected pdf
how to download complete pdf thesis from krishikosh
how to copy from krishikosh
how to copy text from krishikosh
how to save thesis from krishikosh
what is krishikosh
how to edit embargo in krishikosh
why krishikosh is not working
how to download thesis from krishikosh e granth
how to download krishikosh thesis pdf
how to download pdf from krishikosh
how to download file from krishikosh
how to download thesis from krishikosh
how to download pdf document from krishikosh
krishikosh home
krishikosh thesis download
krishikosh
krishikosh thesis download pdf
krishikosh institutional repository
download thesis from krishikosh
www krishikosh com
krishikosh egranth
krishikosh pg thesis
krishikosh books
krishikosh pdf
krishikosh app
how to download thesis from krishikosh
krishikosh articles
krishikosh thesis pdf
krishikosh app download
krishikosh phd thesis
krishikosh egranth ac in bitstream
krishikosh com
krishikosh research paper
krishikosh thesis
krishikosh thesis collection
krishikosh egranth ac simple search
how to download pdf from krishikosh
thesis download from krishikosh
krishikosh egranth ac in
krishikosh online thesis
krishikosh thesis pg
thesis krishikosh
krishikosh journal
Be the first to like this
How to Download and Save Krishikosh Thesis for Offline Viewing 1. Open Krishikosh (https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/) 2. Search for thesis and open the thesis page, e.g., https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/handle/1/581017184 3. Copy the ID of the thesis (“5810171845” in the screenshot) 4. Open Telegram on your mobile or PC 5. Search @krishikoshbot or click https://t.me/KrishikoshBot 6. Open the @krishikoshbot bot and press start 7. Wait for the welcome message to load 8. Enter the ID you copied at step 3 and press send 9. Wait for the download to finish 10. Click on the file to download it 11. Open the file Video Tutorial You can also check out the video tutorial below to help you understand the whole process: What Next? You can share this article with all of your contacts to benefit from this method. If you face any error in the process, contact the admin in the link provided within the bot. how to download pdf file from krishikosh how to download from krishikosh how to download protected pdf from krishikosh why krishikosh is not opening how to download krishikosh thesis how to upload thesis in krishikosh how to download thesis in krishikosh how to download krishikosh how to download krishikosh thesis protected pdf how to download complete pdf thesis from krishikosh how to copy from krishikosh how to copy text from krishikosh how to save thesis from krishikosh what is krishikosh how to edit embargo in krishikosh why krishikosh is not working how to download thesis from krishikosh e granth how to download krishikosh thesis pdf how to download pdf from krishikosh how to download file from krishikosh how to download thesis from krishikosh how to download pdf document from krishikosh krishikosh home krishikosh thesis download krishikosh krishikosh thesis download pdf krishikosh institutional repository download thesis from krishikosh www krishikosh com krishikosh egranth krishikosh pg thesis krishikosh books krishikosh pdf krishikosh app how to download thesis from krishikosh krishikosh articles krishikosh thesis pdf krishikosh app download krishikosh phd thesis krishikosh egranth ac in bitstream krishikosh com krishikosh research paper krishikosh thesis krishikosh thesis collection krishikosh egranth ac simple search how to download pdf from krishikosh thesis download from krishikosh krishikosh egranth ac in krishikosh online thesis krishikosh thesis pg thesis krishikosh krishikosh journal
Total views
36
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0