1. Open Krishikosh (https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/)
2. Search for thesis and open the thesis page, e.g., https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/handle/1/581017184
3. Copy the ID of the thesis (“5810171845” in the screenshot)
4. Open Telegram on your mobile or PC
5. Search @krishikoshbot or click https://t.me/KrishikoshBot
6. Open the @krishikoshbot bot and press start
7. Wait for the welcome message to load
8. Enter the ID you copied at step 3 and press send
9. Wait for the download to finish
10. Click on the file to download it
11. Open the file
Krishikosh Thesis Download: How to download thesis from Krishikosh on Android Mobile, iPhone, PC
Technology
Jan. 02, 2022
Krishikosh Thesis Download: How to download thesis from Krishikosh on Android Mobile, iPhone, PC

Technology
Jan. 02, 2022
How to Download and Save Krishikosh Thesis for Offline Viewing

1. Open Krishikosh (https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/)
2. Search for thesis and open the thesis page, e.g., https://krishikosh.egranth.ac.in/handle/1/581017184
3. Copy the ID of the thesis (“5810171845” in the screenshot)
4. Open Telegram on your mobile or PC
5. Search @krishikoshbot or click https://t.me/KrishikoshBot
6. Open the @krishikoshbot bot and press start
7. Wait for the welcome message to load
8. Enter the ID you copied at step 3 and press send
9. Wait for the download to finish
10. Click on the file to download it
11. Open the file

Video Tutorial
You can also check out the video tutorial below to help you understand the whole process:

What Next?
You can share this article with all of your contacts to benefit from this method. If you face any error in the process, contact the admin in the link provided within the bot.

Krishikosh Thesis Download: How to download thesis from Krishikosh on Android Mobile, iPhone, PC

