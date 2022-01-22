Silk sheets

Silk has been in widespread demand for as long as it has been available. It’s smooth and soft texture makes it a desirable option for clothing and bedding. However, the hefty price tag attached to genuine silk products make most people question whether silk bedding is worth the cost. Our goal is to help make our customers more comfortable, whilst also making the planet more comfortable. We do this by enabling easier, smarter, more sustainable choices for your bedroom with our organic bedding. That's why all our organic bed sheets, duvet covers, flat sheets and pillowcases are earth-friendly, skin-friendly and cruelty-free.