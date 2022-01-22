Silk sheets

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 22, 2022
Silk has been in widespread demand for as long as it has been available. It’s smooth and soft texture makes it a desirable option for clothing and bedding. However, the hefty price tag attached to genuine silk products make most people question whether silk bedding is worth the cost. Our goal is to help make our customers more comfortable, whilst also making the planet more comfortable. We do this by enabling easier, smarter, more sustainable choices for your bedroom with our organic bedding. That's why all our organic bed sheets, duvet covers, flat sheets and pillowcases are earth-friendly, skin-friendly and cruelty-free.

  Shop All Filter: Sort by: Price Colour Size Featured 18 products Bed Sheet Set £159 Duvet (Bamboo Filling) £99 Silk Pillowcases £39 'The Snuggle' Blanket £109 Sleepyhead Silk Pillow Set (Bamboo Filling) £129 Mattress Protector (Bamboo Filling) £69 (£227 rrp) Includes 1x Duvet Cover, 1x Fitted Sheet, 2x Pillowcases Includes 1x Duvet Includes 2x Pillowcases Includes 1x Blanket (£195 rrp) Includes 2x Pillows, 2x Pillow Protectors, 2x Pillowcases Includes 1x Mattress Protector SAVE £68 SAVE £66 NEW IN SAVE £59
  Sleepyhead Silk Pillow (Bamboo Filling) £45 Duvet Upgrade Bundle £149 Duvet Cover £99 Fitted Sheet £69 Flat Sheet £69 Bed Sheet Set (Plus Spare Set) £299 Bed Sheet Set (Plus Duvet & Pillows) £299 Bed Sheet Set (Plus Flat Sheet)£219 Bed Sheet Set (Ultimate Bundle) £449 Includes 1x Pillow (£208 rrp) Includes 1x Duvet Cover, 1x Duvet Includes 1x Duvet Cover Includes 1x Fitted Sheet Includes 1x Flat Sheet (£454 rrp) Includes 2x Duvet Cover, 2x Fitted Sheet, 4x Pillowcases (£404 rrp) Includes 1x Duvet Cover, 1x Duvet, 1x Fitted Sheet, 2x Pillowcases, 2x Pillows (£306 rrp) Includes 1x Duvet Cover, 1x Fitted Sheet, 1x Flat Sheet, 2x Pillowcases (£719 rrp) Includes 1x Duvet Cover, 1x Duvet, 1x Fitted Sheet, 1x Flat Sheet, 2x Pillowcases, 2x Pillows, 2x Pillow Protectors, 1x Mattress Topper, 1x Mattress Protector SAVE £155 SAVE £105 SAVE £87 SAVE £270 SAVE £49
  Sleepyhead Silk Pillow Protector (Bamboo Filling) £35 Mattress Upgrade Bundle (Topper & Protector) £109 Mattress Topper (Bamboo Filling) £79 Includes 1x Pillow Protector (£158 rrp) Includes 1x Mattress Topper, 1x Mattress Protector Includes 1x Mattress Topper

