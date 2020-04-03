Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi - An Overview of Benefits

An attendee of Supplyside East 2019, Thomas Brutnell is the vice president of Gateway Biotechnology. Thomas Brutnell is a co-author of numerous scientific publications, including “An N-acetylglucosamine transporter required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbioses in rice and maize.”



A group of root obligate biotrophs, arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, also known as AMF or AM fungi, represent critical links between plant and soil mineral nutrient mobilization. Although the association of AM fungi with early land plants is unlikely to have been the first microbial symbiosis of these plants, a In Using a comparative phylogenetics approach Delaux (2017) suggested the possibility of AM fungi involvement in the rapid colonization of the earth's continents with vascular plant species. Except in aquatic environments, the majority of plants in various ecological niches engage in symbiotic associations with AM fungi. In general, AM fungi display mutually beneficial relationships with about 80 percent of plants.



By providing their host with nutrients, water, and protection from pathogens in exchange for photosynthetic products, AM fungi are considered natural biofertilizers. The absence of AM fungi in soil can result in significantly compromised ecosystem function. As a result, the re-establishment of sufficient AM fungi levels in soil can serve as an efficient alternative to conventional fertilizer application. The symbiotic relationship between AM fungi and a host plant facilitates the expression of Pi transporters in the host plant, which in turn increases inorganic phosphate availability to the plant.