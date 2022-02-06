James Fleming, who is being sued by his former employer, the Community Health Alliance fired back at the health nonprofit in court filings last week.



He denies wrongdoing and accuses CHA of interfering with the federal investigation into Fleming’s allegations that CHA committed fraud.



Fleming filed a response to CHA's complaint Feb. 4 after CHA applied for a temporary protective order seeking to prevent Fleming from talking about CHA negatively. CHA also filed an amended complaint that removed most mentions of Reno city council member, also CHA’s CEO, Oscar Delago.

