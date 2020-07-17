Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organic Light Emitting Diode

  1. 1. Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) By M L Thillak Kumar 1st year CSIT
  2. 2. What is meant by (OLED) • Organic Light Emitting Diode is a light-emitting diode containing thin flexible sheets of an organic electroluminescent material, used for visual displays.
  3. 3. Components of OLED • OLED screens is made up with organic components Like Sand • It can be decomposible
  4. 4. History of OLED • OLED isn’t a new technology; far from it. It first arrived on the scene in 1987 by Eastman Kodak company researchers in Brazil. • Ching W. Tang and Steven Van Slyke were the principal inventors of OLED
  5. 5. First OLED Tv Sony(2004)
  6. 6. LG(2010)
  7. 7. Samsung(2012)
  8. 8. Latest • LG (12th march 2020)
  9. 9. BY M L Thillak kumar 1st year csit

