Thierry PERTUS EBIOS RISK MANAGER Péril viral numérique vs biologique Etudes de cas par l'illustration
Ecosystème de la défense potentielle Cryptovirus / Ransomware : modélisation de scénarios de risque selon EBIOS RM Vision ...
Ecosystème de la défense potentielle Pandémie virale (type COVID-19) : modélisation de scénarios de risque en systèmes com...
 Thierry PERTUS Consultant Sénior en Cyber Risk & Security Management Certifications professionnelles RNCP (diplômes déli...
EBIOS RM - Cryptovirus & COVID-19

Péril viral numérique vs biologique

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License
  1. 1. Thierry PERTUS EBIOS RISK MANAGER Péril viral numérique vs biologique Etudes de cas par l’illustration
  2. 2. Ecosystème de la défense potentielle Cryptovirus / Ransomware : modélisation de scénarios de risque selon EBIOS RM Vision stratégique de la menace potentielle Ecosystème de la menace potentielle Vision opérationnelle de la menace et de la défense potentielles Tiers- contractant (PPC) Activités critiques (VM) Activité bureautique (VM) Gain financier (OV) Propagation virale via partage en réseau (faille Ethernal Blue, …) Etablissement d’un canal C&C par tunneling vers Internet Cyber-attaque indirecte Point de vue organisation impactée Posture offensive Système de messagerie Boîte aux lettres messagerie Poste de travail (BS) Organisation cybercriminelle (SR) Auteur : Thierry PERTUS EI AE Non-délivrance du service | Fuite de données clients Clients Usagers (PPC) ER Paiement de la rançon en bitcoin contre la clé de déchiffrement des données ER Entrave au fonctionnementPerte massive de données Légende Source de Risque (SR) | Objectif Visé (OV) | Partie Prenante Critique (PPC) | Valeur Métier (VM) | Bien Support (BS) préjudiciable | bénéfique Intrusion à distance de systèmes exposés avec dépôt de charge virale ¨Phishing ciblé ou non avec pièce jointe malveillante ou lien vers un site compromis (water hole) Compromission de poste par un cheval de Troie Notification de la demande de rançon avec instructions (pop-up, note, …) Média amovible infecté par une charge virale Compromission de système par un cheval de Troie Cyber-attaque directe AE Systèmes critiques en production (plateformes en ligne, applicatifs métier, produits, systèmes industriels, infrastructures, …) (BS) AE Prévention : PASSI / Pentest Détection : PDIS / SOC Mitigation : PRIS / CERT Remédiation : MSSP Indemnisation : Cyberassurance (PPC) Opération de maintenance Système de fichiers en réseau obsolètes | non durcis non patchés | non protégés (BS) AE Déplacement Latéral de l’attaquant Infection via canal tiers
  3. 3. Ecosystème de la défense potentielle Pandémie virale (type COVID-19) : modélisation de scénarios de risque en systèmes complexes selon EBIOS RM (approche générique) Vision stratégique de la menace potentielle Ecosystème de la menace potentielle Vision opérationnelle de la menace et de la défense potentielles Laboratoires pharmaceutiques Géants du numérique (PPC) Laboratoire d’infectiologie (PPC) Activités économiques et sociales (VM) Sécurité sanitaire (VM) Personnes âgées Personnes souffrant de maladies chroniques (comorbidités) (BS) Système de santé public-privé (BS) Entreprises Indépendants Institutions publiques Associations (BS) Influence (lobbying) Leadership idéologique (OV) Gain financier (OV) Posture opportuniste Vaccin antiviral, Traitements préventifs | palliatifs Discours infantilisant | contradictoire Manipulation biaisée des données Décisions technocratiques inappropriées | coercitives | incohérentes (confinement généralisé, restrictions sociales injustifiées, …) Contrôle aux frontières nationales Dispositifs de dépistage (antigéniques, virologiques, sérologiques, …) Dispositifs d’alerte (mobile apps, …) Gestes barrières (masques, hygiène, …) Saturation des unités médicales de soins intensifs déficientes (assistance respiratoire, réanimation, …) Contamination virale initiale (patient zéro, 1ère vague) Pandémie virale mondiale Arbitrage selon appétence aux risques sociétaux versus principe d’hyperprécaution Point de vue nation impactée (« Absurdistan ») Posture offensive Collusion | Complotisme Personnel exposé en 1ère ligne (BS) Concurrence déloyale, abus de position dominante Contamination virale Organisation terroriste Organisation activiste Organisation étatique Organisation criminelle (SR) Propagation virale [après mutation] Système immunitaire Fermeture administrative Chômage technique Aides financières et fiscales (endettement) Protocole sanitaire Auteur : Thierry PERTUS EI AE AE AE AE Distanciation physique et sociale AE AE Télétravail AE Institutions gouvernementales et scientifiques (PPC) EI ER Perte de contrôle | Crise économique et sociale ER Entrave au fonctionnement durablePertes humaines massives Légende Source de Risque (SR) | Objectif Visé (OV) | Partie Prenante Critique (PPC) | Valeur Métier (VM) | Bien Support (BS) Influence des séniors (poids électoral) Solutions digitales Plateformes digitales Stratégie phygitale Confinement ciblé Stratégie commerciale agressive Gestion de crise bureaucratique | erratique Exposition inconsidérée à la contamination virale préjudiciable | bénéfique Fuite (accident/négligence) | Exfiltration (espionnage industriel /arme biologique) de charge virale Population (BS)
  4. 4.  Thierry PERTUS Consultant Sénior en Cyber Risk & Security Management Certifications professionnelles RNCP (diplômes délivrés en France) : Enterprise Risk Manager [AMRAE, CEFAR 2019] Ingénieur Réseaux & Télécoms [ESIGELEC, 1999] Certification professionnelle en Sécurité de l’Information : CISM [ISACA] Certification normative en Enterprise Risk Management : ISO 31000 Risk Manager [PECB] Certifications normatives en Sécurité de l’Information : ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer [LSTI] ISO/IEC 27005 Risk Manager [LSTI]

