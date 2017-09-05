Truyền thuyết Truyện cổ tích 1. B¸nh ch­ng, b¸nh giÇy 2. Th¸nh Giãng 3. S¬n Tinh, Thuû Tinh 4. Sù tÝch Hå G­¬m 1. Th¹ch Sa...
 Tiết 35:
I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục Tiết 35: ẾCH NGỒI ĐÁY GIẾNG
EÁCH NGOÀI ÑAÙY GIEÁNGEÁCH NGOÀI ÑAÙY GIEÁNG Coù moät con eách noï Soáng ôû ñaùy gieáng saâu Xung quanh : toâm, caù, nhoû ...
TÓM TẮT
I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục * Bố cục: 2 phần 2. Phân tí...
M«i tr­êng nhá hÑp M«i tr­êng réng lín Õch khi ë ngoµi giÕngÕch khi ë trong giÕng
I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục * Bố cục: 2 phần 2. Phân tích a. Ếch khi ở trong giếng b. Ếch khi ra ngoài giếng
3. Ý nghĩa truyện
YÙ nghóa truyeä n Pheâ phaùn keû hieåu bieát haïn heïp maø hueânh hoang Khuyeân nhuû Môû roäng taàm hieåu bieát Khoâng chu...
Ghi nhớ: SGK. III. Luyện tập
- EÁch cöù töôûng baàu trôøi treân ñaàu chæ beù baèng chieác vung vaø noù thì oai nhö moät vò chuùa teå . - Noù nhaâng nha...
Em biết thành ngữ, câu nói nào gần với nội dung câu chuyện này? Thành ngữ: - Coi trời bằng vung. - Thùng rỗng kêu to.
Em hãy tìm những bài hát có hình ảnh con ếch?
Ếch ngồi đáy giếng EÁch khi ôû trong gieáng Khoâng gian Thái ®é Phê phán Khoâng gian Thái ®é KÕt qu¶ Khuyên nhủ EÁch khi r...
Ếch ngồi đáy giếng EÁch khi ôû trong gieáng Khoâng gian chaät heïp Nghó baàu trôøi baèng chieác vung Nó oai như chúa tÓ. P...
Về nhà: + Kể diễn cảm truyện “Ếch ngồi đáy giếng”. + Học thuộc ghi nhớ trang 101. + Soạn bài “Thầy bói xem voi”.
ếCh ngồi đáy giếng (thiêm)
ếCh ngồi đáy giếng (thiêm)
ếCh ngồi đáy giếng (thiêm)

Bai giang Ngu Van

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
ếCh ngồi đáy giếng (thiêm)

  1. 1. Truyền thuyết Truyện cổ tích 1. B¸nh ch­ng, b¸nh giÇy 2. Th¸nh Giãng 3. S¬n Tinh, Thuû Tinh 4. Sù tÝch Hå G­¬m 1. Th¹ch Sanh 2. EmbÐth«ng minh Truyện dân gian Truyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết Truyện dân gian Truyện cổ tíchTruyền thuyết
  2. 2.  Tiết 35:
  3. 3. I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục Tiết 35: ẾCH NGỒI ĐÁY GIẾNG
  4. 4. EÁCH NGOÀI ÑAÙY GIEÁNGEÁCH NGOÀI ÑAÙY GIEÁNG Coù moät con eách noï Soáng ôû ñaùy gieáng saâu Xung quanh : toâm, caù, nhoû Töôûng gioûi : gioûi laém ñaâu Nôi ñaùy gieáng ñuïc ngaàu Vaø laém reâu, laém coû EÁch nghó baàu trôøi nhoû Chæ to baèng chieác vung EÁch töôûng : ta – anh huøng Xöùng ñaùng laøm thuû lónh Bieát ñaâu : trôøi cao minh Khoâng nhö nhìn döôùi gieáng EÁch ta sinh löôøi bieáng Chaúng ra ngoaøi môû mang Theânh thang – kho kieán thöùc Moät hoâm trôøi noùng nöïc Roài ñoå möa aàm aàm Nöôùc trong gieáng deành leân Ñöa eách ra ngoaøi gieáng VÉn quen nhö ñaùy gieáng EÁch ñi laïi ngheânh ngang Duø ngay giöõa ñöôøng laøng EÁch vaãn ngheânh, maëc keä Moät caäu ñoäi noùn meâ Thaû traâu ñi gaàn ñoù Traâu loanh quanh tìm coû Giaãm beïp eách ta roài ! Neáu chaúng chòu môû mang Chæ suoát ngaøy keânh kieäu Thì ai ôi lieàu lieäu
  5. 5. TÓM TẮT
  6. 6. I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục * Bố cục: 2 phần 2. Phân tích a. Ếch khi ở trong giếng Tiết 35: ẾCH NGỒI ĐÁY GIẾNG  Biện pháp so sánh, từ láy.  Tầm nhìn hạn hẹp nhưng lại huênh hoang. - Thêi gian:sèng l©u ngµy - Kh«ng gian:trong giÕng, xung quanh chØ cócua, èc, nh¸i… t­ëng bÇu trêi chØ bÐ b»ng vung vµ nã oai nh­ chóa tÓ. - TiÕng kªu:åm ép - Th¸i ®é:
  7. 7. M«i tr­êng nhá hÑp M«i tr­êng réng lín Õch khi ë ngoµi giÕngÕch khi ë trong giÕng
  8. 8. I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục * Bố cục: 2 phần 2. Phân tích a. Ếch khi ở trong giếng b. Ếch khi ra ngoài giếng Tiết 35: ẾCH NGỒI ĐÁY GIẾNG - Hoµn c¶nh: - Hµnh ®éng: - Kết cục: Mưa to, n­íc dÒnh lên đưa Õch ra ngoài. + Nghênh ngang đi l¹i, kêu åm ép + Nhâng nháo nhìn lên trêi… Bị trâu giẫm bẹp  Sử dụng nhiều từ láy.  Chủ quan, kiêu ngạo nên phải chịu kết cục bi thảm.
  9. 9. I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục * Bố cục: 2 phần 2. Phân tích a. Ếch khi ở trong giếng b. Ếch khi ra ngoài giếng 3. Ý nghĩa truyện Tiết 35: ẾCH NGỒI ĐÁY GIẾNG
  10. 10. YÙ nghóa truyeä n Pheâ phaùn keû hieåu bieát haïn heïp maø hueânh hoang Khuyeân nhuû Môû roäng taàm hieåu bieát Khoâng chuû quan, kieâu ngaïo Thaønh ngöõ: “EÁch ngoài ñaùy gieáng”.
  11. 11. I. Tìm hiểu chung - Truyện ngụ ngôn. II. Đọc – hiểu văn bản 1. Đọc, chú thích, tóm tắt, bố cục * Bố cục: 2 phần 2. Phân tích a. Ếch khi ở trong giếng b. Ếch khi ra ngoài giếng 3. Ý nghĩa truyện Ghi nhớ: SGK. III. Luyện tập Tiết 35: ẾCH NGỒI ĐÁY GIẾNG
  12. 12. - EÁch cöù töôûng baàu trôøi treân ñaàu chæ beù baèng chieác vung vaø noù thì oai nhö moät vò chuùa teå . - Noù nhaâng nhaùo ñöa caëp maét nhìn leân baàu trôøi, chaû theøm ñeå yù ñeán xung quanh neân ñaõ bò moät con traâu ñi qua giaãm beïp. Hai caâu vaên quan troïng neâu leân noäi dung yù nghóa truyeän:
  13. 13. Em biết thành ngữ, câu nói nào gần với nội dung câu chuyện này? Thành ngữ: - Coi trời bằng vung. - Thùng rỗng kêu to.
  14. 14. Em hãy tìm những bài hát có hình ảnh con ếch?
  15. 15. Ếch ngồi đáy giếng EÁch khi ôû trong gieáng Khoâng gian Thái ®é Phê phán Khoâng gian Thái ®é KÕt qu¶ Khuyên nhủ EÁch khi ra ngoài gieáng
  16. 16. Ếch ngồi đáy giếng EÁch khi ôû trong gieáng Khoâng gian chaät heïp Nghó baàu trôøi baèng chieác vung Nó oai như chúa tÓ. Phê phán những kẻ hiểu biết nông cạn mà lại huênh hoang Khoâng gian roäng lôùn Nhaâng nhaùo, nghênh ngang Bò traâu giaãm beïp Không được chủ quan, kiêu ngạo, xem thường người khác. EÁch khi ra ngoài gieáng
  17. 17. Về nhà: + Kể diễn cảm truyện “Ếch ngồi đáy giếng”. + Học thuộc ghi nhớ trang 101. + Soạn bài “Thầy bói xem voi”.
