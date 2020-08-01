Kanban product discovery

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 © G E N E R A T I O N . A L L R I G H T W W W. G E N E R A T I O N . C O M Como o Kanban pode contribuir para o Discover...
2 Thiago Lopes Operations Manager / Consultant KM P, T KP, CS M , M 3.0 e H CM P MBA – Gestão de negócios – IETEC Pai da D...
3 Kanban “O Método Kanban está relacionado ao desenho, gerenciamento e melhoria dos sistemas de fluxo para o trabalhador d...
4 Pare de começar e comece a terminar. Filosofia Kanban
5 Princípios 1. Comece com o que faz hoje; • E n t e n d a s o s p ro c e s s o s a t u a i s , c o m o r e a l m e n t e ...
6 Práticas Kanban Mostrar o trabalho e seu fluxo, visualizar riscos. Construir um modelo visual que reflita como você trab...
7 Práticas Kanban O fluxo é o movimento do trabalho. Gerencie o trabalho através de entregas previsíveis. Utilize dados. G...
8 Práticas Kanban Para, colaboração aprendizado e melhorias. Dirigido por dados. MELHORAR COLABORATIVAMENTE, EVOLUIR EXPER...
10 Discovery Processo de design do produto. Tem como premissa levantar dados e validar hipóteses para aprender como o públ...
11 O que eu quero! O que sabemos sobre nosso cliente? Quais são as necessidades dos nossos clientes? Qual a experiência do...
13 Entender as necessidades dos clientes, antecipar problemas, modelar e criar opções de trabalho. Momento do Discovery Et...
18 Leitura Recomendada
19 Obrigado!
Como o Kanban pode auxiliar o processo de Discovery de produtos e demandas e trazer uma melhor gestão de fluxo e uma maior visibilidade para times e Stakeholders.

