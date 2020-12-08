Seu plano de vendas conta uma história?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O seu plano de vendas conta que história?
Thiago Gabri Especialista em Vendas e Gestão linkedin.com/Thiagogabri
O que o jornalismo me ensinou sobre planejamento?
Os leads da minha vida
Lide (Lead) Lead
“SOROCABA – Um homem de 40 anos foi encontrado com vida cinco dias após despencar com a moto de um barranco, na rodovia Lu...
Os 6 critérios de uma boa notícia O quê? O que está sendo noticiado. É o fato em si, a base do que vai ser contato. É o fa...
Já conseguiu ver alguma semelhança?
As 5 perguntas de um bom planejamento O quê? O que precisa ser atingido / entregue / realizado Por quê? Quais os impactos ...
E você? Consegue resumir seu plano de 2021 em um parágrafo?
Mas como cada um desses 5 pontos é deﬁnido? Um dos maiores desaﬁos do gestor de vendas é entender como os pontos se conect...
1. O quê? Quando falamos da área de operação, o o quê na maioria dos casos estará conectado a uma meta bastante concreta e...
O processo de construção da meta Top Down Bottom Up 12
Como criar os números Histórico O uso de métricas históricas são bastante importantes para a deﬁnição de novos planos e me...
Métricas importantes na deﬁnição do "O quê" 14 ➢ Volume de Vendas (Logo e Receita) ➢ Volume de leads gerados ➢ Taxas de co...
2. Porque? É bem importante ter clareza sobre os impactos do que está sendo planejado. Isso deve estar conectado aos marco...
Existe um objetivo e um impacto por trás e cada número É importante que os números não sejam apenas números mas estejam be...
É necessário pensar na composição 17 Objetivo Comum Ganhos para a empresa Ganhos para quem executa
Métricas importantes na quando falamos do porquê 18 ➢ Métricas de sustentabilidade do negócio ➢ Métricas relacionadas a co...
3. Quem? Ninguém faz nada sozinho, principalmente em vendas 19
Existe um dono? Não dá pra gerenciar um bom plano se não existir um dono do objetivo e parceiros capazes de suportar essa ...
O caminho na deﬁnição dos "Quems" Impactado / Impacta Dono / Parceiro Objetivo 21
Métricas importantes na quando falamos do "Quem" 22 ➢ Métricas cross funcionais ➢ Métricas relacionadas a SLAs entre áreas...
4. Como? Uma vez que você sabe o que quer conquistar, porque essa conquista é relevante e para quem, é importante que você...
Mesmas soluções não irão resolver problemas diferentes 24 Envolva o time Use pessoas impactadas por esse problema para pen...
Como conduzir as propostas Hipoteses Validação Problema / Objetivo 25 Proposta MVP
Priorizar, priorizar! O trabalho mais importante nessa etapa é priorizar o que precisa ser feito de acordo ao impacto que ...
Métricas importantes na quando falamos do "Como" 27 ➢ Eﬁciência de canal ➢ Benchmark relacionados a propostas novas ➢ Cust...
5. Quando? Não adianta ter um plano lindo, acertar nos caminhos e nos recursos e não saber quando o resultado pode chegar....
Quando o resultado precisa e pode acontecerÉ bem importante ser realista na hora de deﬁnir prazos e todos os pontos anteri...
O que prestar atenção na hora do Quando Recurso Quando os seus recursos vão estar disponíveis para serem utilizados? Nesse...
Métricas importantes na quando falamos do "Quando" 31 ➢ Tempo de Ramp up ➢ Aproveitamento de onboarding ➢ Férias ➢ Sazonal...
Começar de trás pra frente pode ser muito útil Às vezes o melhor caminho para desenhar o como, entender os recursos e quan...
33 Todo negócio pode ser visto em três camadas Estratégico Tático Operacional
E você? Consegue resumir seu plano de 2021 em um parágrafo?
  1. 1. O seu plano de vendas conta que história?
  2. 2. Thiago Gabri Especialista em Vendas e Gestão linkedin.com/Thiagogabri 2
  3. 3. “ 3 O que o jornalismo me ensinou sobre planejamento?
  4. 4. Os leads da minha vida 4 Lide (Lead) Lead
  5. 5. “SOROCABA – Um homem de 40 anos foi encontrado com vida cinco dias após despencar com a moto de um barranco, na rodovia Luis Augusto de Oliveira (SP-215), em Ribeirão Bonito, interior de São Paulo. Ao ser socorrido, na noite deste domingo, 5, ele relatou aos bombeiros que sofreu o acidente na madrugada de quarta-feira, 1. Com lesões nas pernas, ele não conseguia andar e ninguém ouviu seus gritos de socorro (Texto de José Maria Tomazela, para O Estado de S.Paulo). 5
  6. 6. Os 6 critérios de uma boa notícia O quê? O que está sendo noticiado. É o fato em si, a base do que vai ser contato. É o fato que cria a notícia. Por quê? Porque esse fato aconteceu, quais as circunstâncias que levaram ao acontecimento. O que há por trás dos fatos. Quem? Quem são os agentes envolvidos no acontecimento que será noticiado, quais suas características e que histórias carregam Quando? Quando o fato aconteceu? Quais os tempos envolvidos no que é noticiado? Como? Como o fato aconteceu? Quais os fatores que inﬂuenciaram? Quais os detalhes do acontecimento? Onde? Onde o que está sendo noticiado tomou lugar? 6
  7. 7. “ 7 Já conseguiu ver alguma semelhança?
  8. 8. As 5 perguntas de um bom planejamento O quê? O que precisa ser atingido / entregue / realizado Por quê? Quais os impactos do atingimento ou não atingimento do que está sendo proposto Quem? Quem são as pessoas ou recursos que precisam ser envolvidos para que o projeto possa ser entregue Quando? Quando esse resultado precisa acontecer Como? Como esse resultado será entregue? Quais iniciativas precisam ser executadas para que o resultado chegue? 8
  9. 9. “ 9 E você? Consegue resumir seu plano de 2021 em um parágrafo?
  10. 10. Mas como cada um desses 5 pontos é deﬁnido? Um dos maiores desaﬁos do gestor de vendas é entender como os pontos se conectam e se esforçar para encontrar buracos no plano que está sendo proposto antes que eles aconteçam 10
  11. 11. 1. O quê? Quando falamos da área de operação, o o quê na maioria dos casos estará conectado a uma meta bastante concreta e a um crescimento, seja em número absoluto ou percentual. 11
  12. 12. O processo de construção da meta Top Down Bottom Up 12
  13. 13. Como criar os números Histórico O uso de métricas históricas são bastante importantes para a deﬁnição de novos planos e metas de curto e médio prazo. Benchmark Avaliar as tendências de mercado para uma determinada indústria, taxa de penetração, tamanho do mercado potencial e a capacidade operacional dos concorrentes pode auxiliar Guessing Muitas vezes a intuição vai ser o primeiro passo para a construção de um plano. O desejo de chegar a algum lugar pode ser o ponto de partida que precisa ser validado e acompanhado com muito mais proximidade 13
  14. 14. Métricas importantes na deﬁnição do "O quê" 14 ➢ Volume de Vendas (Logo e Receita) ➢ Volume de leads gerados ➢ Taxas de conversão por etapas ➢ Ciclo de vendas ➢ Volume de oportunidades ➢ Penetração do mercado (Market Share) ➢ Tamanho do mercado potencial
  15. 15. 2. Porque? É bem importante ter clareza sobre os impactos do que está sendo planejado. Isso deve estar conectado aos marcos mais estratégicos da empresa para garantir que o plano seja melhor comunicável na hora de descer. 15
  16. 16. Existe um objetivo e um impacto por trás e cada número É importante que os números não sejam apenas números mas estejam bem conectados a uma estratégia maior capaz de gerar ganhos para os envolvidos 16
  17. 17. É necessário pensar na composição 17 Objetivo Comum Ganhos para a empresa Ganhos para quem executa
  18. 18. Métricas importantes na quando falamos do porquê 18 ➢ Métricas de sustentabilidade do negócio ➢ Métricas relacionadas a comissionamento ➢ Métricas relacionadas a percentual de atingimento ➢ Métricas relacionadas a qualidade do trabalho ➢ Métricas de aumento de produtividade ➢ Métricas relacionadas a potencial de promoções ➢ Métricas relacionadas a crescimento e posicionamento da empresa
  19. 19. 3. Quem? Ninguém faz nada sozinho, principalmente em vendas 19
  20. 20. Existe um dono? Não dá pra gerenciar um bom plano se não existir um dono do objetivo e parceiros capazes de suportar essa execução. 20
  21. 21. O caminho na deﬁnição dos "Quems" Impactado / Impacta Dono / Parceiro Objetivo 21
  22. 22. Métricas importantes na quando falamos do "Quem" 22 ➢ Métricas cross funcionais ➢ Métricas relacionadas a SLAs entre áreas correlatas ➢ Métricas conectadas à avaliação de satisfação do cliente ➢ Mapeamento do processo para que o objetivo aconteça ➢ Métricas relacionadas a comissionamento ou bônus
  23. 23. 4. Como? Uma vez que você sabe o que quer conquistar, porque essa conquista é relevante e para quem, é importante que você tenha clareza de como isso será realizado 23
  24. 24. Mesmas soluções não irão resolver problemas diferentes 24 Envolva o time Use pessoas impactadas por esse problema para pensar na solução. Eles serão aliados importantes na execução Explore caminhos Fazer a mesma coisa sempre não vai te permitir crescer. O que existe de novo no mercado? Valide hipoteses Não dá para seguir apenas no achismo quando se trata de planos. É importante explorar MVPs com planos A, B, C, D…. Busque números Sempre que possível paute suas decisões em números. Sejam esses dados seus ou dados do mercado. Faça dinâmicas Tente buscar caminhos diferentes para construir um planejamento. Use recursos que podem parecer não fazer sentido para explorar ideias Esteja aberto Esteja aberto a ouvir propostas que você não consideraria em um momento zero. Não Julgue 24
  25. 25. Como conduzir as propostas Hipoteses Validação Problema / Objetivo 25 Proposta MVP
  26. 26. Priorizar, priorizar! O trabalho mais importante nessa etapa é priorizar o que precisa ser feito de acordo ao impacto que essas ações terão no resultado ﬁnal 26
  27. 27. Métricas importantes na quando falamos do "Como" 27 ➢ Eﬁciência de canal ➢ Benchmark relacionados a propostas novas ➢ Custo por canal ➢ Produtividade por canal ➢ Recursos disponíveis ➢ Produtividade por HC
  28. 28. 5. Quando? Não adianta ter um plano lindo, acertar nos caminhos e nos recursos e não saber quando o resultado pode chegar. 28
  29. 29. Quando o resultado precisa e pode acontecerÉ bem importante ser realista na hora de deﬁnir prazos e todos os pontos anteriores vão inﬂuenciar nesse processo de decisão. Quando dependemos de tantos recursos, nem sempre querer é poder 29
  30. 30. O que prestar atenção na hora do Quando Recurso Quando os seus recursos vão estar disponíveis para serem utilizados? Nesse processo é importante pensar desde coisas concretas como um banner até as pessoas que vão integrar o seu time Ramp Up Se o recurso for uma pessoa, quanto tempo essa pessoa terá para que possa estar pronta para entregar o que você espera com a qualidade e o impacto que você espera? Adaptação Seja fazendo uma mudança de foco interno ou trazendo novas estratégias tudo demanda adaptação. Do time, dos processos, do sistema, da empresa e do orçamento 30
  31. 31. Métricas importantes na quando falamos do "Quando" 31 ➢ Tempo de Ramp up ➢ Aproveitamento de onboarding ➢ Férias ➢ Sazonalidade ➢ Recursos necessários disponíveis ➢ Tempo de contratação ➢ Capacidade de contratação
  32. 32. Começar de trás pra frente pode ser muito útil Às vezes o melhor caminho para desenhar o como, entender os recursos e quando tudo pode estar pronto é começando com um tempo ótimo estimado e fazer o processo inverso. 32
  33. 33. 33 Todo negócio pode ser visto em três camadas Estratégico Tático Operacional
  34. 34. “ 34 E você? Consegue resumir seu plano de 2021 em um parágrafo?

