Resolução Questão Exame de Suficiência Conselho Federal de Contabilidade 2017/2 por Thiago Chaim

Published in: Education
Exame Suficiência CFC 2017 Questão 15

  1. 1. Questão 15 – CRC 02/2017 – Prova Bacharel – Contabilidade Geral De acordo com a NBC TG 26 (R4) – APRESENTAÇÃO DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES CONTÁBEIS, a apresentação das despesas na Demonstração do Resultado do período poderá utilizar uma classificação com base na sua natureza, se permitida legalmente, ou na sua função dentro da entidade. Assinale a opção que contém apenas exemplos de despesas classificadas por Natureza: a) Despesas Administrativas, Despesas com Depreciação e Despesas com Vendas. b) Despesas com Benefícios a Empregados, Despesas com Publicidade e Despesas com Depreciação. c) Despesas com Benefícios a Empregados, Custo dos Produtos Vendidos e Despesas Administrativas. d) Despesas com Vendas, Despesas com Depreciação e Custo dos Produtos Vendidos. Resolução em texto elaborada pelo Prof. Thiago Chaim. 1º) O que a questão pede? Para identificar a alternativa que apresente corretamente apenas exemplos de despesas por Natureza. 2º) Qual estratégia vamos usar para resolver? Até aqui, a FBC tem mostrado uma preocupação muito grande com o nível de conhecimento conceitual dos candidatos e se você está aqui com o objetivo de se preparar para a próxima prova, recomendo que dê atenção aos conceitos trazidos pelas Normas Brasileiras de Contabilidade. De fato, a empresa pode definir o critério que irá utilizar para classificar as despesas e essa classificação pode ser feita com
  2. 2. base na natureza ou na função da despesa. Por enquanto, nenhuma novidade. Basicamente, quando falamos na Natureza da despesa, estamos nos referindo ao que originou essa despesa ou em outras palavras, são despesas com classificações mais genéricas. Já a Função da despesa são classificações mais específicas e como o próprio nome diz, são classificadas de acordo com a sua função como parte dos produtos ou serviços vendidos, despesas de distribuição ou mesmo das atividades administrativas. Então, vamos analisar as alternativas e verificar se as despesas que foram apresentadas são classificadas como Natureza ou Função. a)Despesas Administrativas, Despesas com Depreciação e Despesas com Vendas. Tanto as Despesas Administrativas quanto as Despesas com Vendas são classificadas por função, pois é essa a função que elas desempenham na empresa. Apenas a Despesa com Depreciação é classificada por Natureza, pois ela só foi originada pelo fato da empresa possuir ativo imobilizado. Portanto a alternativa “A” é FALSA. b)Despesas com Benefícios a Empregados, Despesas com Publicidade e Despesas com Depreciação. Todas as despesas dessa alternativa são classificadas por Natureza, pois é o que originou a despesa na empresa. Essas despesas só existem, pois, a empresa possui empregados, faz publicidade e possui ativo imobilizado. Qualquer empresa poderia não ter essas despesas e continuar a existir. Portanto a alternativa “B” é VERDADEIRA.
  3. 3. c)Despesas com Benefícios a Empregados, Custo dos Produtos Vendidos e Despesas Administrativas. Nessa alternativa, além das despesas administrativas, temos também o custo dos produtos vendidos. São despesas que estão classificadas por suas funções específicas dentro das atividades da empresa. Portanto a alternativa “C” é FALSA. d)Despesas com Vendas, Despesas com Depreciação e Custo dos Produtos Vendidos. Aqui é apenas um mix de opções que analisamos nas alternativas anteriores e como já vimos, tanto as despesas com vendas como o custo dos produtos vendidos são despesas classificadas por suas funções. Portanto a alternativa “D” é FALSA. Gabarito: “B” Resolução em vídeo elaborada pela Prof.ª Yasmin: ...em breve... Acesse outras questões resolvidas no link abaixo: Questões_Bacharel_02_2017 Participe do nosso grupo no Facebook! Se inscreva no nosso canal no Youtube! Compartilhe com os amigos! Deus abençoe! Grande abraço! Bons estudos!

