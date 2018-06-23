Cac loai-cua-phong-ngu-pho-bien-tren-thi-truong

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nếu đang có nhu cầu tìm hiểu và lắp đặt cửa phòng ngủ cho ngôi nhà của mình, bạn không nên bỏ qua các loại cửa phòng ngủ đang rất được yêu thích hiện nay.

  1. 1. Trên thị trường đồ nội thất, có rất nhiều công ty sản xuất, đại lý phân phối cung cấp các loại cửa phòng ngủ đa dạng về mẫu mã, kích thước, màu sắc, giá thành… để khách hàng có thể lựa chọn được sản phẩm phù hợp nhất với nhu cầu sử dụng, không gian ngôi nhà và khả năng tài chính của họ. Cửa phòng ngủ gỗ công nghiệp Với giá thành khá rẻ, mẫu mã đa dạng và màu sắc phong phú, dễ sơn sửa lại màu sắc theo ý muốn nên cửa gỗ công nghiệp được khá nhiều người lựa chọn làm các đồ nội thất trong nhà. Nhưng nhược điểm của chất liệu này là độ chắc chắn và giữ an toàn không cao, độ bền kém nhất là khi được lắp đặt ở những vị trí thường xuyên tiếp xúc với môi trường ẩm ướt, khí hậu thay đổi thất thường. Có thể bạn quan tâm: Có nên làm cửa phòng ngủ bằng thép vân gỗ không? Cửa phòng ngủ gỗ tự nhiên Là loại vật liệu truyền thống để sử dụng làm ra rất nhiều các đồ nội thất trong nhà, gỗ tự nhiên có độ bền, tính thẩm mỹ cao, kín đáo và tạo cảm giác gần gũi, ấm áp, an toàn cho người sử dụng. Ngoài ra, khả năng cách âm của gỗ tự nhiên cũng được đánh giá cao giúp cho không gian nghỉ ngơi giữ được sự yên tĩnh cần thiết.
  2. 2. Nhược điểm của các loại cửa gỗ tự nhiên là nguy cơ mối mọt, sau 1 thời gian sử dụng có thể bị cong vênh, co ngót, phai màu phải sơn sửa lại, giá thành cao hơn so với các loại vật liệu khác, quy trình thi công lắp đặt cũng cũng phức tạp hơn, khi đóng mở cũng gây ra tiếng động lớn… Cửa nhôm kính Giá thành các loại cửa phòng ngủ nhôm kính thường rất rẻ, màu sắc có thể phun sơn đa dạng theo ý muốn, việc thi công cũng như cách thức sử dụng rất dễ dàng. Tuy nhiên khả năng cách âm cách nhiệt của loại cửa này cực kỳ kém, mẫu mã kiểu dáng rất đơn điệu, độ an toàn cũng không được đảm bảo. Không những thế, mỗi khi đóng mở cửa nhôm kính thường phát ra tiếng ồn, tạo cảm giác khó chịu cho người dùng. Cửa phòng ngủ sắt giả gỗ Ưu điểm nổi bật của các sản phẩm này thẩm mỹ đẹp vì nó được in hấp vân gỗ giống như gỗ thật, vừa đảm bảo sự sang trọng, vừa có nét hiện đại, độ chắc chắn, an toàn và bền vững cao. Bên cạnh đó, việc đóng mở nhẹ nhàng êm ái, ít hư hỏng, cách âm, cách nhiệt, chống cháy hiệu quả cũng là lý do các loại cửa sắt giả gỗ này được người tiêu dùng ưa chuộng. Bạn có thể tham khảo các mẫu cửa thép vân gỗ đẹp tại website http://thegioicuathep.vn/ Trên đây là một số loại cửa phòng ngủ phổ biến mà các gia đình thường lựa chọn lắp đặt cho ngôi nhà của mình. Với những đánh giá cơ bản về ưu nhược điểm của mỗi loại cửa, hi vọng bạn sẽ có những quyết định đúng đắn để được sử dụng sản phẩm phù hợp với gia đình mình.

