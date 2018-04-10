Total Leadership Free Audiobooks For Android

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Total�Leadership What�if�you�could�improve�your�performance�in�the�areas�that�seem�to�be�most�at�odds�with�each�other�work�and�life beyond�work�at�the�same�time?�Most�of�us�assume�it�can't�be�done.�But�contrary�to�the�conventional�wisdom,�the different�domains�of�our�lives�don't�have�to�compete�in�a�zero�sum�game.�However,�managing�them�takes�real leadership�skill. Adapted�from�author�Stew�Friedman's�popular�Wharton�School�course,�Total�Leadership�will�help�you�identify�your core�values�what's�fundamentally�important�to�you�and�make�them�come�alive�in�your�everyday�actions�at�work,�at home,�in�your�community,�and�within�yourself.�By�improving�these�areas�of�life�simultaneously,�you'll�get�more�done with�less�stress. Friedman's�approach�has�been�pressure�tested�by�years�of�working�with�people�at�every�level�of�experience,�in companies�large�and�small.�His�step�by�step�instruction,�engaging�examples,�and�more�than�thirty�hands�on�tools�will help�you�create�sustainable�change�and�achieve�higher�levels�of�performance�in�all�parts�of�your�life.�Total Leadership�offers�a�compelling�new�framework�that�enables�you�to: �Be�real:�Act�with�authenticity�by�clarifying�what's�important �Be�whole:�Act�with�integrity�by�respecting�the�whole�person �Be�innovative:�Act�with�creativity�by�experimenting�to�find�new�solutions�Gain�greater�clarity�of�purpose,�accomplish more�at�work,�and�feel�more�connected�to�the�people�and�causes�that�matter�most�to�you.�Leadership�can�and indeed�must�be�learned.�But�first�you've�got�to�choose�to�lead.�If�you're�going�to�make�a�difference,�thinking�of yourself�as�a�leader�will�make�it�more�likely�that�your�legacy�not�your�fantasy,�but�the�real�impact�of�your�life,�today and�in�the�long�run�is�the�one�you�really�want.
