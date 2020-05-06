Degree Mapping: Nursing Course as an Example

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEGREE MAPPING SHOWCASE NUR 403 ETHICAL WAYS OF KNOWING AND CARING
COURSE INFORMATION: BHM 181  Nursing (Collaborative with York University) (BSCN)  School of Nursing, King Campus  8 Sem...
ASSIGNMENT TYPE: RESEARCH PAPER Essay Expectations Length: 5 pages Format: APA 6th edition Refer to the grading guidelines...
LEARNING OUTCOMES Authority Is Constructed and Contextual (B)  recognize that authoritative content may be packaged forma...
TEACHING EXAMPLE/ MODE OF DELIVERY LEARNING OUTCOME: SEARCHING AS STRATEGIC EXPLORATION (B) • IDENTIFY THE SOURCES AND SEA...
NUR 403 Ethical Ways of Knowing and Caring Library Research Session Therese Tisseverasinghe Spring 2019
Applied Ethics  Application of theory to a specific situation. Assignment: You will be applying one of the theories learn...
Identifying the Research Needs Determining Appropriate Search Sources
Sample Topic: Mandatory Measles Vaccination https://vancouversun.com/health/local-health/petition-calls-for-mandatory-vacc...
Identifying Research Need What do I have to find?
Mapping Research Need  Research Type Facts  Clinical  Measles: health issues, consequences  Vaccination: safety, side ...
Map Research Type  Research Source  Clinical  ?  Social/Contextual  ?  Legal  ?  Ethical  ?
Research Type Research Source Research type Description Research Source Clinical Disease, medication, procedure, safety N...
Search Sources: General 1. Seneca Library Search 2.Seneca Library Databases 3.Internet Search Engine (Google, Google Schol...
Using Seneca Library Search Box  Library Search Box: http://library.senecacollege.ca/  Type in the keywords: ie. Benefic...
Class Exercise  Search in the library Catalogue (Search Box) using the primary keywords identified  Library Search Box: ...
Sample PDF Handout to Class
Thank you Therese.Tisseverasinghe@senecacollege.ca
DESCRIPTION OF HOW THE ACTIVITIES ACHIEVES THE OUTCOME
How to integrate library tutorial into a course utilizing the ACRL Threshold Concepts. An example.

  DEGREE MAPPING SHOWCASE NUR 403 ETHICAL WAYS OF KNOWING AND CARING
  2. 2. COURSE INFORMATION: BHM 181  Nursing (Collaborative with York University) (BSCN)  School of Nursing, King Campus  8 Semesters (4 years) NUR 403 is taken in Semester 4  Spring 2019: 2 section with 44 students enrolled  Professor: Anne Moorhouse  Course Description This course is dedicated to the study of ethical theories from nursing and other fields, including concepts and models of ethical decision making as they apply to nursing practice. Theoretical approaches may include: deontological, utilitarian, and rights-based ethics caring/discourse/relational, virtue. The study of fundamental ethical concepts of beneficence, nonmaleficence, autonomy, truthfulness, integrity and justice will be discussed. Personal beliefs and values will be explored within a relational perspective to these theories and to professional codes of ethics. The CNA Code of Ethics for Registered Nurses and CNO Ethics Practice Standards will be applied to nursing practice situations. Human science theories will provide a context for ethical and moral decision making. Strategies to create a moral community for nurses and influence ethical issues at the local and global level are studied. Prerequisites:  NUR 102: Development of Self as Nurse: Profession hood and Knowledge of Nursing I  NUR 320: Health and Healing: Client-Centred Care of Individuals with Common Health Challenges Practicum Corequisites:  NUR402: Development of Self as Nurse: Profession hood and Knowledge of Nursing II
  3. 3. ASSIGNMENT TYPE: RESEARCH PAPER Essay Expectations Length: 5 pages Format: APA 6th edition Refer to the grading guidelines posted on blackboard Minimum of five academic references from the following sources:  Peer-reviewed articles from nursing ethics and bioethics scholarly journals  Nursing ethics and bioethics books and texts  Academic Ethics web-sites (some are found on Nursing Ethics webpage on the Nursing page of Library web site) Course materials, nursing documents (standards, code) and references from nursing and health sciences literature are in addition to the required references
  4. 4. LEARNING OUTCOMES Authority Is Constructed and Contextual (B)  recognize that authoritative content may be packaged formally or informally and may include various media types; Information Creation as a Process (I)  match an information need with an appropriate format; Information Has Value (I)  recognize the importance of giving credit to the author and the implications of plagiarism and copyright in their academic and professional careers;  articulate the characteristics and perceived quality of copyright, subscription, fair dealing, open access, and the public domain resources; Research as Inquiry (I)  formulate research questions based on information gaps or on reexamination of existing, possibly conflicting, information;  determine an appropriate scope of the research question and identify key concepts; Scholarship as Conversation (I)  recognize that research is an ongoing conversation;  recognize that research (scholarship) is open-ended as more & new participants contribute;  determine what is currently known and contested about a field, topic or industry;  describe how scholarly conversations occurs across a variety of platforms (journal articles, books, conferences, blogs, etc); Searching as Strategic Exploration (I)  identify the sources and search tools to access relevant information  use different types of searching language(e.g., keywords, controlled vocabulary, natural language)  develop and compare search strategies and results  refine search strategies based on the search results
  5. 5. TEACHING EXAMPLE/ MODE OF DELIVERY LEARNING OUTCOME: SEARCHING AS STRATEGIC EXPLORATION (B) • IDENTIFY THE SOURCES AND SEARCH TOOLS TO ACCESS RELEVANT INFORMATION
  6. 6. NUR 403 Ethical Ways of Knowing and Caring Library Research Session Therese Tisseverasinghe Spring 2019
  7. 7. Applied Ethics  Application of theory to a specific situation. Assignment: You will be applying one of the theories learnt in this class to a specific situation provided.
  8. 8. Identifying the Research Needs Determining Appropriate Search Sources
  9. 9. Sample Topic: Mandatory Measles Vaccination https://vancouversun.com/health/local-health/petition-calls-for-mandatory-vaccinations-in-b-c-schools
  10. 10. Identifying Research Need What do I have to find?
  11. 11. Mapping Research Need  Research Type Facts  Clinical  Measles: health issues, consequences  Vaccination: safety, side effects, efficacy  Social/Contextual  Public health cost/benefits analysis  Anti-vaccination movement  Debate (influence of social media?)  Legal  Relevant laws, regulation, policies, procedures to the situation Ethics  Theory  Ethical decision tools (theories, principles, concepts applicable to this situation)  Invades Individual Autonomy  Protect Common Good NOTE: You must determine what theory applies. Your ethics sources should only be used to explain ethical theories, principle or concepts. NOT application of it.
  12. 12. Map Research Type  Research Source  Clinical  ?  Social/Contextual  ?  Legal  ?  Ethical  ?
  13. 13. Research Type Research Source Research type Description Research Source Clinical Disease, medication, procedure, safety Nursing or Medical textbooks(See Nursing Subject Guide, Ethics tab) Health databases: *CINHAL Other: Health Source, Ovid Medline, Up-to-date, Nursing & Allied Health, Medline, PubMed, Health & Wellness Social/ Contextual Public health, Sociological factors, cultural practices/norms Social Sciences Databases: * SocINDEX Other: SAGE Journals, ScienceDirect, Taylor & Francis, Wiley Online Legal Relevant laws, rights, regulation, policies, procedures to the situation Trusted Government & Institutional Websites (See Nursing Subject Guide, Ethics tab) Grey Lit Databases: desLibris Other: Canada’s Information Resource Centre (CIRC), Canadian Point of View, BestCase Ethical theory Decision making tool: Theories, principles, & concepts applied Nursing, health ethics or bioethics textbooks Ethics or Philosophy Encyclopedias: Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy (peer-reviewed) Health Care Ethics ScienceDirect’s Encyclopedia of Applied Ethics Comprehensive Database: *Religion and Philosophy Collection Other: Academic Search Premier (Generic Database)
  14. 14. Search Sources: General 1. Seneca Library Search 2.Seneca Library Databases 3.Internet Search Engine (Google, Google Scholar)
  15. 15. Using Seneca Library Search Box  Library Search Box: http://library.senecacollege.ca/  Type in the keywords: ie. Beneficence  Refine your search by  Material type: Articles, books, book chapters, newspaper articles…  Subject Term: Specify the topic  Publication date range  Language: English  Can I use Library Search to find magazine or journal articles?
  16. 16. Class Exercise  Search in the library Catalogue (Search Box) using the primary keywords identified  Library Search Box: http://library.senecacollege.ca/  Remember to Refine your Search by:  Availability  Content/Material Type  Subject Term  Publication Date
  17. 17. Sample PDF Handout to Class
  18. 18. Thank you Therese.Tisseverasinghe@senecacollege.ca
  19. 19. DESCRIPTION OF HOW THE ACTIVITIES ACHIEVES THE OUTCOME

