CAPSTONE VORTEX regeneration healing environments

 Capstone Vortex is an Energy Generator and Capacitor.  Increasing the human body’s cells Vibrational Rate to that of a ...
2 & 5 Year Clinical Studies proving DNA Telomere Regeneration. “ Critical to teaching and experiencing health will be cent...
 Edgar Cayce is the greatest recorded healer of the 20th Century.  He is called “The Father of Holistic Health” by the A...
Capstone Vortex: Regeneration Healing Centers Capstone Vortex Overwater Regeneration Healing Centers 30 - 4 Bedroom Homes ...
25 Private Pyramid Dome Treatment Rooms 17 Regeneration Treatments 1 large Inner Dome with Nature Atrium for Daily Classes...
The INNER FOREST Advanced Educational Environment: The Arts: Music, Voice, Dance, Painting, Sculpting Meditation CV HD 3D ...
CAPSTONE VORTEX TRUE360 Theater 1994 Architectural Design Copyright 1994 Logo Copyright 2010 Trademark TRUE360 3D HD Visua...
Spa Finder Magazine listed “ Healing Hotels” as one of their Top Ten emerging trends of 2013 Over $40,000,000,000. a year ...
. Per year Alternative Healing $40 billion, Anti-Aging $80 billion, Resorts $864 billion, Wellness $3.4 trillion Companies...
D. Theodore Munda Capstonevortex1@gmail.com Designer Construction Architect: Doug Hertsenberg, AIA BERNARDON T 302.622.955...
  1. 1. CAPSTONE VORTEX Regeneration Healing Technology Capstone Vortex regeneration Environments LLC Designer: Donald Theodore Munda 1994 Architectural Design Copyright 1994 Logo Copyright 2010 Trademark Architectural healing & regeneration Of the Physical body Capstone Vortex regeneration healing centers The global wellness industry is a $3.4 trillion market, or 3.4 times larger than the worldwide pharmaceutical industry
  2. 2. Capstone Vortex Architecture Designer, Donald Theodore Munda Architectural Design Copyright March 22, 1994 United States Library of Congress Vau 309-235 Logo Copyright March 22, 1994 United States Library of Congress VA 660 - 687 Trademark March 2, 2010 United States Registration No. 3,755, 950 1994 Architectural Design Copyright 1994 Logo Copyright 2010 Trademark The Architectural Design Copyright is for the Life of the Designer plus 50 years.
  3. 3.  Capstone Vortex is an Energy Generator and Capacitor.  Increasing the human body’s cells Vibrational Rate to that of a young person, creating perfect health and adding centuries to the life span; increasing the body’s vibrational rate for longevity and healing of disease. For attunement of the body; for restoring the Glands of the body to a more perfect vibrational rate  CURE YOURSELF by Aligning with the Vibration of the Capstone Vortex Structure.
  4. 4. 2 & 5 Year Clinical Studies proving DNA Telomere Regeneration. “ Critical to teaching and experiencing health will be centers which include Energy Vortices such as your CAPSTONE VORTEX. I enthusiastically endorse it ! ”  C. NORMAN SHEALY, MD, PhD is a neurosurgeon, psychologist, and founding president of the American Holistic Medical Association. For over three decades, he has been at the forefront of alternative medicine and alternative health care. He holds ten patents for innovative discoveries in medicine, has published more than 300 articles, and authored more than 24 books. He is the co-founder of the American Board of Scientific Medical Intuition, and perhaps the world’s foremost medical expert on medical intuition. C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D.  Director, Capstone Vortex Regeneration Environments LLC Founder and CEO, International Institute of Holistic Medicine Editor, Journal of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine President, Holos Energy Medicine Education Professor Emeritus, of Energy Medicine, Holos University Graduate Seminary http://www.normshealy.com http://www.holosenergymedicineeducation.com http://www.holosuniversity.org
  5. 5.  Edgar Cayce is the greatest recorded healer of the 20th Century.  He is called “The Father of Holistic Health” by the American Medical Association. He healed thousands of people that the medical establishment of the time gave up on. He spoke of a design that promoted architectural healing; a Pyramid with a dome inside. He said this would literally regenerate the human body.  This IS the Capstone Vortex Regeneration Healing Architectural Design with Copyright & Trademark. "Edgar Cayce gave readings for President Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Gloria Swanson, Marilyn Monroe, Nelson Rockefeller, engineers at RCA, IBM, Delco, the president and founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, NBC founder David Sarnoff and his family to name but a few”
  6. 6. Capstone Vortex: Regeneration Healing Centers Capstone Vortex Overwater Regeneration Healing Centers 30 - 4 Bedroom Homes 20 - 2 Bedroom Suites 26 - 1 Bedroom Suites 60 Guest Suites
  7. 7. 25 Private Pyramid Dome Treatment Rooms 17 Regeneration Treatments 1 large Inner Dome with Nature Atrium for Daily Classes in Ti Chi, Yoga and Meditation Capstone Vortex Regeneration Treatments
  8. 8. The INNER FOREST Advanced Educational Environment: The Arts: Music, Voice, Dance, Painting, Sculpting Meditation CV HD 3D Inner Dome Experience 360 Visual Entertainment The Bamboo Garden Restaurant Eyeleds LED Programmable Lighting In the evening all Capstone Vortex Structures are illuminated by programmable EYELEDS LED Lighting; waves of beautiful light patterns moving throughout the entire complex Biodynamic Organic Gardens Rudolph Steiner/ Alan Chadwick Futuristic Zen Gardens
  9. 9. The Vibe
  10. 10. CAPSTONE VORTEX TRUE360 Theater 1994 Architectural Design Copyright 1994 Logo Copyright 2010 Trademark TRUE360 3D HD Visuals and Sound “Suspension Seating” where images move around, over and UNDER the audience The FIZIT’s by D.T.Munda will be the 1st 360 Film.
  11. 11. Spa Finder Magazine listed “ Healing Hotels” as one of their Top Ten emerging trends of 2013 Over $40,000,000,000. a year is spent on Alternative Healing in the United States alone according to CAM Government Statistics.  Alternative Healing is a $40 billion per year market accessed by 4 out of 10 Americans.  National Institutes of Health Report 40 percent of adults used therapy that isn't taught in medical schools.  40 U.S. universities including Stanford, UCLA ,Duke and The George Washington University have integrative medicine centers.  The Center for Integrative Medicine at the George Washington University Medical Center has 6,000 patient visits a year.  Most have tried conventional medicine. "They have gone to Hopkins. They have gone to the Mayo Clinic,  They aren't solving their problem,” Says Founder, Dr. John Pan. August 22, 2010 Voice of America, Susan Logue Kosher | Washington, DC  132 million people a year use Alternative Healing in the United States alone.  This is a HUGE existing Worldwide Market waiting to be accessed by the right Concept
  12. 12. . Per year Alternative Healing $40 billion, Anti-Aging $80 billion, Resorts $864 billion, Wellness $3.4 trillion Companies & Individuals Actively Investing in Life Extending Technology. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Google Ventures $500,000,000. Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page, Google Calico $750,000,000. Calico anti-aging research center. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-03-09/google-ventures-bill-maris-investing-in-idea-of-living-to-500 Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corporation, Ellison Medical Foundation. Paul F. Glenn, Santa Barbara–based venture capitalist and investor, Glenn Foundation for Medical Research. Dmitry Itskov, Russian multimillionaire. Founder’s Fund, the hedge-fund managed by PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel.  http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2013/08/20/the-immortality-financiers-the-billionaires-who-want-to-live-forever.html  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2322703/Want-live-forever-Russian-billionaire-reveals-real-life-avatar-plan--says- upload-brain-hologram-immortal-2045.html  http://www.advisory.com/daily-briefing/2015/04/06/the-tech-billionaires-investing-in-death-defying-innovation
  13. 13. CAPSTONE VORTEX Regeneration Healing Technology Capstone Vortex regeneration Environments LLC
  14. 14. D. Theodore Munda Capstonevortex1@gmail.com Designer Construction Architect: Doug Hertsenberg, AIA BERNARDON T 302.622.9550 F 302.622.9554 www.bernardon.com C. NORMAN SHEALY, MD, PhD

