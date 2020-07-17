Presentation power hour 14 how to drive customers to your website

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1) Google Analytics - Stay focused Don't worry about the hundreds of options available Always ask - why are you using the ...
• Google Analytics - Acquisition - Sources• Google Analytics - Acquisition - Know where your visitors are coming from
• Google Analytics - Audience - Users / Views / Duration / Screen
• Google Search Console - Organic traffic and website plus your sitemap errors
Purpose: To track all conversations and touch-points with customers so you have a clear understanding of their journey Mon...
• CRM - Customer Relationship Managment - Benefits
• CRM - Customer Relationship Managment - Dashboard
Purpose: To find out where your customers are spending their time and what is working for your competitors Research • Soci...
Purpose: Find the leaders in your niche and replicate their winning forumla • 1) Pick 5 aspirational companies offering th...
Purpose: Build a strong brand with consistent messaging to create awareness and loyalty Look at all of your marketing mate...
3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
4) Attract | Create a Compelling Story Purpose: Generate genuine interest from customers by offering something of value by...
5) Nurture | Build Relationships and Repeat Customers Purpose: The most valuable businesses manage to retain and delight t...
6) Review | Monitor Results and Update Campaigns Purpose: To know exactly which campaigns are working and why, so you can ...
Ask Yourself? 1) Can you easily track website vistors and how they engage? 2) Do you know where your ideal customers are a...
Do these Bitesize Marketing Guides Deliver? Purpose: To offer valuable free content to small business owners Setup | Track...
Final Thoughts • Don't ignore any relationship... a competitor can be a partner Example Jeannie Shapiro - Looks like a com...
THANK YOU Please get in touch if you have any questions theo@theoruby.com 07709 852 364 Our next Power Hour: Friday 10th J...
“How do I get customers to visit my website?” is the most common question we are asked by SMEs, so each action below is designed take you through the entire process from start to finish:

Setup | Learn how to set up intelligent tracking tools (Google Analytics, Console & CRMs)
Understand | Discover customer touchpoints and how to stand out from the crowd
Prepare | Ensure all marketing channels/lead magnets are consistent and in-line with core values
Attract | Create a compelling story that offers real value to the target audience
Nurture | Build long-lasting relationships and repeat customers
Review | Monitor results and adjust campaigns to maximise effectiveness

Published in: Business
  1. 1. 1) Setup | Google Analytics, Search Console and a solid CRM at your fingertips 2) Understand | Discover customer touch points and competitor marketing 3) Prepare | Ensure all marketing channels are consistent and on-brand 4) Attract | Create a compelling story that offers real value 5) Nurture | Build long-lasting relationships and repeat customers 6) Review | Monitor results and adjust campaigns to maximise effectiveness Our 6 Step Process
  2. 2. 1) Setup Intellengent Tracking Tools Purpose: To be able to monitor your marketing efforts it's important to have these tracking tools set up from the start.
  3. 3. 1) Google Analytics - Stay focused Don't worry about the hundreds of options available Always ask - why are you using the tool? • Where are visitors coming from? • How long are they staying? • What pages are they viewing? • What is their exit page - is there a reason why? • New vs returnings visitors Your CRM will tell you which visitors turn into customers and why
  4. 4. • Google Analytics - Acquisition - Sources• Google Analytics - Acquisition - Know where your visitors are coming from
  5. 5. • Google Analytics - Audience - Users / Views / Duration / Screen
  6. 6. • Google Search Console - Organic traffic and website plus your sitemap errors
  7. 7. Purpose: To track all conversations and touch-points with customers so you have a clear understanding of their journey Monitor all this and more! • Emails - G-suite • Phone calls • Website visits • Meetings • Forms • Tasks/Projects • Third party integration - Zapier! 1) CRM - Customer Relationship Management
  8. 8. • CRM - Customer Relationship Managment - Benefits
  9. 9. • CRM - Customer Relationship Managment - Benefits
  10. 10. • CRM - Customer Relationship Managment - Dashboard
  11. 11. Purpose: To find out where your customers are spending their time and what is working for your competitors Research • Social Media - See Power Hour 6 • Google Search • Email Responses • SEO Tools like Uber Suggest - See Power Hour 7 & 11 • Market Research / Surveys • Eventbrite / Meetup / Nextdoor / Quora • Don't be afraid to ask! • *Think like your customer* 2) Understand | Customer Touchpoints
  12. 12. Purpose: Find the leaders in your niche and replicate their winning forumla • 1) Pick 5 aspirational companies offering the same product / service • 2) Use Trello / Pocket / Pinterest to create a storyboard • 3) Focus on what gets the most engagement Social media posts / Competitions / Giveaways / Influencers / Video Ad campaigns - facebook.com/ads/library (no need to advertise) Example: Neil Patel is a respected expert in his field and offers free valuable content. This Power Hour & Guide training series is designed to meet the same needs for your business (on a much smaller scale) 2) Understand | Competitor Analysis
  13. 13. Purpose: Build a strong brand with consistent messaging to create awareness and loyalty Look at all of your marketing material and communication channels: • Website • Social media • Directory Listings • Print material • Email etc. Example: - Navy, Light Blue, Red, Personal & Professional Digital Marketing for Growing Your Business 3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
  14. 14. 3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
  15. 15. 3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
  16. 16. 3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
  17. 17. 3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
  18. 18. 3) Prepare | Consistent Branding Across All Channels
  19. 19. 4) Attract | Create a Compelling Story Purpose: Generate genuine interest from customers by offering something of value by supporting them or responding to their pain points. • Clearly identify the problem that you are solving and your USP • Ensure your marketing material is well delivered and easy to understand • Pick a niche and stick to it! • Build a series of communication that engages your growing audience • Press release - something newsworthy? Who should know about it?
  20. 20. 5) Nurture | Build Relationships and Repeat Customers Purpose: The most valuable businesses manage to retain and delight their customers at every opportunity • Never take customers for granted - a single sale is not success • Customers can always swap their supplier so give them strong reason to stay • Semi-regular contact through email marketing, content and calls • Take the time to make direct contact - be smart, timely and monitor • Always ask about thier business and the successes / challenges they face
  21. 21. 6) Review | Monitor Results and Update Campaigns Purpose: To know exactly which campaigns are working and why, so you can focus your time and energy on activitys that will grow your business • Set goals for each campaign but be realistic to start • Prepare to adjust your expectations with seasonal / PESTEL factors • Look ahead - are there any other influences that could affect results? • Look at email opens / clicks / subscribers / unsubs / subject / days • Monitor activity across channels and continuosly drive engagement
  22. 22. Ask Yourself? 1) Can you easily track website vistors and how they engage? 2) Do you know where your ideal customers are and competitor strenghts? 3) Is your brand messaging coherent for ALL not just your internal team? 4) What is your key USP and how do you communicate it? 5) Do you keep in touch with your customers regularly - do they care? 6) Can you monitor activity and act on results / can your team do the same?
  23. 23. Ask Yourself? 1) Can you easily track website visitors and how they engage? 2) Do you know where your ideal customers are and competitor strengths? 3) Is your brand messaging coherent for ALL not just your internal team? 4) What is your key USP and how do you communicate it? 5) Do you keep in touch with your customers regularly - do they care? 6) Can you monitor activity and act on results / can your team do the same?
  24. 24. Do these Bitesize Marketing Guides Deliver? Purpose: To offer valuable free content to small business owners Setup | Tracking and monitoring via Google, Hubspot, Mailerlite, Social Media Understand | Facebook / LinkedIn / Networking Events / Enterprise Hubs & more Prepare | Branding colours, messaging and personal / professional values Attract | 100% Free support to get started and bespoke solutions for customers Nuture | Weekly contact via email, facebook and calls to customers & partners Review | Every campaign is monitored and tweaked to improve results
  25. 25. Final Thoughts • Don't ignore any relationship... a competitor can be a partner Example Jeannie Shapiro - Looks like a competitor but a fantastic partner • Don't be afraid to test new activity and be creative with your marketing • Always ask yourself what the purpose is for every action and campaign • Be proud of your business but know your place in the market • Extend your reach Eventbrite / Meetup / Social / Chambers / Business Centres / Enterprise Hubs / Personal Contacts / Directories etc. • Ask for feedback from loyal customers
  26. 26. THANK YOU Please get in touch if you have any questions theo@theoruby.com 07709 852 364 Our next Power Hour: Friday 10th July, 12 pm Subscribe to receive marketing guides www.theoruby.com/news Get in touch to discuss your next marketing campaign

