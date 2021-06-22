The Pros & Cons of Working for A Start-Up in the Gaming Industry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE PROS & CONS OF WORKING FORA START-UP IN THE GAMING INDSUTRY *or any other industry *
Start-ups are some of the most exciting places to work.
There is so much potential for growth that getting in on the ground floor can be a brilliant career decision.
Working for a start-up is not for everyone, and that’s ok.
The most important thing to think about when looking for work is the suitability of the position for your temperament, exp...
Let's explore 10 pros and cons of working for a start-up to help you decide the best career move for you.
First up, the pros
Access to Leadership You'll often work very closely with those in leadership positions, giving you a fantastic opportunity...
Learn A Huge Amount You get ample opportunity to hone your existing skills under the expert tutelage of those more experie...
Job Ownership You will be given the freedom to get the work done how you see fit at a start-up. You'll also have more owne...
Great Perks From health insurance and stock options to game allowances and well-equipped offices, working for a start-up o...
Your Voice is Heard When you join a small team, your voice is not only heard but it's given equal weight to everyone else'...
And now, the cons
The Workload Is Heavy At a start-up, there will be a lot of work to do, and everyone will be expected to chip in and help.
Things Are Always Changing Sometimes there will be a direction pivot in response to market feedback, and you can find your...
Leadership Can Be Inexperienced In some instances, you can join a start-up to find that the cofounder/s have little to no ...
Your Salary May Take A Hit The reality is when joining a start-up, it's not uncommon to have to take a salary hit to get a...
Your Future Will Be Uncertain To make things work, start-ups require a vast amount of hard work at the beginning stages to...
Whether you're looking for work, want a new challenge or simply want to see what opportunities are out there, we'd love to...
Thanks for reading. If you enjoyed this presentation please consider sharing it.
The Pros & Cons of Working for A Start-Up in the Gaming Industry

In this article, we’ll explore 10 pros and cons of working for a start-up in the gaming industry (or any other industry) to help you decide the best career move for you.

The Pros & Cons of Working for A Start-Up in the Gaming Industry

