Artigo2 papel do brinquedo

  1. 1. PAPEL DO BRINQUEDO NO DESENVOLVIMENTO INFANTIL Crislaine de Andrade Pedroso Jaqueline Muniz Barreto Joseli de Souza Santos Malaquias Luciana de Miranda Pinto* Introdução Para se ter uma idéia da importância do ato de brincar na construção do conhecimento é preciso que se observe uma criança brincando. É possível aprender muito desta observação. Se formos atentos e sensíveis, veremos os caminhos que ela trilha ao aprender sem a intervenção direta do adulto. Brincando, a criança aprende a lidar com o mundo e forma sua personalidade, recria situações do cotidiano e experimenta sentimentos básicos. Hoje estamos numa sociedade de produção capitalista e isto tem levado as instituições educacionais a desenvolverem um modelo de educação massificante, em que as atividades lúdicas, espontâneas, têm espaço tão limitado que não surtem efeito. Crianças transformadas em miniaturas de adultos, reduzidas a seguir uma rotina eficaz para os adultos, mas sem sentido para elas, estão sendo privadas de um de seus direitos básicos. O mundo da criança difere qualitativamente do mundo adulto, nele há o encanto da fantasia, do faz-de-conta, do sonhar e do descobrir. É através das brincadeiras, atividade mais nobre da infância, que a criança irá se conhecer e terá a oportunidade de se constituir socialmente. É também a partir da espontaneidade do brincar que a criança poderá expressar as diferentes impressões vivenciadas em seu contexto familiar e social. A afinidade da brincadeira infantil com a natureza da própria criança tem reconhecimento histórico, por isso, vem sendo tema de inúmeras pesquisas e estudos ao longo dos anos. É interessante destacar que em todas as concepções teóricas sobre o desenvolvimento e educação da criança pequena e na literatura em geral, a brincadeira aparece como um importante recurso na construção de conhecimentos e desenvolvimento integral. A brincadeira é a atividade que faz parte do cotidiano de qualquer criança, independente do local onde vive, dos recursos disponíveis, do grupo social e da cultura da qual faça parte, todas as crianças brincam. Dentro dessa perspectiva, este artigo tem a finalidade de refletir sobre o grande valor do ato de brincar na construção do conhecimento, pois permite que a criança * Alunos do terceiro semestre de Pedagogia das Faculdades Integradas do Vale do Ribeira – SCELISUL. Trabalho orientado pela professora Ms. Flávia da Silva Ferreira Asbahr, na disciplina Psicologia da Educação III.
  2. 2. explore seu mundo interior e descubra os elementos externos em si, exercite a socialização e adquira qualidades fundamentais para seu desenvolvimento físico e mental. Queremos proporcionar a reflexão sobre a necessidade dos educadores tirarem o máximo de proveito do potencial educativo das brincadeiras tornando o processo educativo natural e agradável. A importância da brincadeira no processo de desenvolvimento da criança pré-escolar Para Vygotsky (1998) e Leontiev (1998), o brinquedo tem intrínseca relação com o desenvolvimento infantil, especialmente na idade pré-escolar. Embora os autores não o considerem como o único aspecto predominante na infância, é o brinquedo que proporciona o maior avanço na capacidade cognitiva da criança. É por meio do brinquedo que a criança se apropria do mundo real, domina conhecimentos, se relaciona e se integra culturalmente. Ao brincar e criar uma situação imaginária, a criança pode assumir diferentes papéis: ela pode se tornar um adulto, outra criança, um animal, ou um herói televisivo; ela pode mudar o seu comportamento e agir e se comportar como se ela fosse mais velho do que realmente é, pois ao representar o papel de “mãe”, ela irá seguir as regras de comportamento maternal, porque agora ela pode ser a “mãe”, e ela procura agir como uma mãe age. É no brinquedo que a criança consegue ir além do seu comportamento habitual, atuando num nível superior ao que ela realmente se encontra. No entender de Vygotsky, é no brinquedo que a criança aprende a agir numa esfera cognitiva que depende de motivações internas. Para uma criança muito pequena os objetos têm força motivadora, determinando o curso de sua ação, já na situação de brinquedo os objetos perdem essa força motivadora e a criança, quando vê o objeto, consegue agir de forma diferente em relação ao que vê, pois ocorre uma diferenciação entre os campos do significado e da visão, e o pensamento que antes era determinado pelos objetos do exterior, passa a ser determinado pelas idéias. A criança pode, por exemplo, utilizar um palito de madeira como uma seringa, folhas de árvore como dinheiro, enfim, ela pode utilizar diversos materiais que venham a representar uma outra realidade. Ao observarmos uma criança em idade pré-escolar exercendo algum tipo de atividade, é fácil perceber que o brincar de faz-de-conta é constante em suas ações e atitudes. Como essa atividade surge na criança? De acordo com Leontiev (1998a, 1998b), o brinquedo surge na criança no início da idade pré-escolar, no momento em que ela sente a necessidade de agir não apenas com os
  3. 3. objetos que fazem parte de seu ambiente físico e que são acessíveis a ela, mas com objetos a que ela ainda não tem acesso, e que são objetos pertencentes ao mundo dos adultos. Para superar essa necessidade a criança brinca, e durante a atividade lúdica ela vai compreendendo a sua maneira o que faz parte desse mundo, esforçando-se para agir como um adulto, por exemplo, dirigir um carro, andar a cavalo, preparar uma comida, ou atender um paciente. A contradição existente entre a necessidade da criança agir com os objetos do mundo adulto e a impossibilidade de operar de acordo com tais ações, vem a ser solucionada pela criança através de suas brincadeiras. É na atividade e, sobretudo, no brinquedo que a criança supera os limites da manipulação dos objetos que a cercam e se insere num mundo mais amplo. O brinquedo é a atividade principal da criança, aquela em conexão com a qual ocorrem as mais significativas mudanças no desenvolvimento psíquico do sujeito e na qual se desenvolvem os processos psicológicos que preparam o caminho da transição da criança em direção a um novo e mais elevado nível de desenvolvimento. (LEONTIEV, 1998b). É, portanto, na fase pré-escolar que o brinquedo torna-se a atividade principal na criança, a qual se caracteriza como uma atividade cujo motivo reside no próprio processo e não no resultado da ação. A atividade da criança não a conduz a um resultado de modo que satisfaça suas reais necessidades. O motivo que a conduz a determinada ação é, na verdade, o conteúdo do processo real da atividade. Como um exemplo disso, podemos citar uma criança construindo com pequenos blocos de madeira. O alvo da brincadeira não consiste em chegar a um resultado final como montar uma pequena cidade com todos os detalhes que a caracterizam como tal, e sim no próprio conteúdo da ação, no “fazer” da atividade. A evolução da brincadeira, conforme Vygotsky (1998) e Leontiev (1998b), vai desde uma situação imaginária com regras ocultas, para um jogo com regras às claras, contendo uma situação imaginária oculta. Toda situação imaginária criada pela criança no início da idade pré- escolar possui regras de comportamento implícitas, evoluindo para o jogo com regras explícitas e uma situação imaginária implícita. O interesse da criança pelo jogo com regras inicia-se no fim da idade pré-escolar, e desenvolve-se durante os anos escolares. Numa situação de brinquedo, a imaginação da criança é, segundo Vygotsky (1998), uma atividade especificamente humana e consciente, que surge da ação. Em suas ações, a
  4. 4. criança representa situações as quais já foram de alguma forma vivenciadas por ela em seu meio sócio-cultural, ou seja, a sua representação no brinquedo está muito mais próxima de uma lembrança de algo que já tenha acontecido do que da pura imaginação. Do mesmo modo, Leontiev (1998b) reitera que a ação numa situação de brinquedo não provém da situação imaginária, e sim da discrepância existente entre a operação e a ação, explicando: “não é a imaginação que determina a ação, mas são as condições da ação que tornam necessária a imaginação e dão origem a ela”. (p. 127) Para o autor as condições da ação numa situação de brinquedo podem sofrer alterações, contando que o conteúdo e a seqüência da ação correspondam obrigatoriamente à situação real. Como um exemplo disso, podemos destacar uma criança brincando de “vendedor”. Nesse caso o produto que se destina à venda pode ser substituído, mas a seqüência de ações que implica no ato de vender não pode ser modificado. O prazer também pode ser reconhecido como um elemento presente na maioria dos brinquedos. Entretanto, para Vygotsky (1998), o brinquedo não pode ser definido somente pelo prazer que a atividade lúdica dá à criança, pois a criança pode ter mais prazer em outras atividades e porque, algumas vezes, o brinquedo envolve desprazer. Vygotsky afirma também que uma brincadeira que interessa a uma criança de três anos pode não despertar nenhum interesse a uma criança de seis anos ou mais; isso ocorre porque a brincadeira não é uma atividade estática, ela evolui e se modifica na medida em que a criança cresce. Outro aspecto importante a ser examinado na brincadeira infantil e sua função no desenvolvimento da criança é o conceito de “zona de desenvolvimento proximal”, ou “zona de desenvolvimento imediato”, em Vygotsky (2001). O brinquedo cria na criança uma zona de desenvolvimento proximal, que é por ele definida como a distância entre o nível de desenvolvimento real, que se costuma determinar através da solução independente de problemas, e o nível de desenvolvimento potencial, determinado através da solução de problemas sob a orientação de um adulto ou em colaboração com companheiros mais capazes. (VYGOTSKY, 1998, p.112). Para esse autor, o nível de desenvolvimento real refere-se a tudo aquilo que a criança já tem consolidado em seu desenvolvimento, e que ela é capaz de realizar sozinha sem a interferência de um adulto ou de uma criança mais experiente. Já a “zona de desenvolvimento
  5. 5. proximal” refere-se aos processos mentais que estão em construção na criança, ou que ainda não amadureceram. A “zona de desenvolvimento proximal” é, pois, um domínio psicológico em constantes transformações, aquilo que a criança é capaz de fazer com a ajuda de alguém hoje, ela conseguirá fazer sozinha amanhã. É nesse sentido que a brincadeira pode ser considerada um excelente recurso a ser usado quando a criança chega na escola, por ser parte essencial de sua natureza, podendo favorecer tanto aqueles processos que estão em formação, como outros que serão completados. Visto dessa forma, não há dúvidas do quanto o brinquedo influencia o desenvolvimento da criança. Ainda que não seja, conforme Vygotsky (1998), é através da brincadeira que a criança obtém as suas maiores aquisições. A brincadeira de faz-de-conta também foi tema de valiosos estudos do autor russo Elkonin (1998). A base do jogo de faz-de-conta, também denominado por ele de jogo de papéis ou jogo protagonizado, é de natureza e origem social, tornando-se um meio pelo qual a criança assimila e recria a experiência sócio-cultural dos adultos. Para ele, os temas dos jogos das crianças são extremamente variados e são os reflexos das condições concretos vivenciadas pelas crianças (ELKONIN, 1998). Verifica-se, portanto, que para o autor o jogo protagonizado está vinculado às relações pessoais e não simplesmente à percepção direta dos objetos. O papel do brinquedo na escola Quando a criança brinca (e o adulto não interfere) muitas coisas sérias acontecem. Quando ela mergulha em sua atividade lúdica, organiza-se todo o seu ser em função da sua ação. O interesse provoca o fenômeno, reúnem-se potencialidades num exercício mágico e prazeroso. E quanto mais a criança mergulha, mais estará exercitando sua capacidade de concentrar a atenção de descobrir, de criar e, especialmente de permanecer em atividade. É a aprendizagem pelo sentir, e não para obter determinado resultado ou para possuir alguma coisa. A criança estará aprendendo a engajar-se seriamente, gratuitamente, pela atividade em si. Estão sendo cultivadas aí, qualidades raras e fundamentais tais como a autonomia e socialização. Sem brincar, ela não vive a infância.
  6. 6. A brincadeira, como atividade dominante na infância, tendo em vista as condições concretas da vida da criança e o lugar que ela ocupa na sociedade, é, primordialmente, a forma pela qual esta começa a aprender. Secundariamente, é onde tem início a formação de seus processos de imaginação ativa e, por último, onde ela se apropria das funções sociais e das normas de comportamento que correspondem a certas pessoas. Para Vygotsky (1998), a aprendizagem configura-se no desenvolvimento das funções superiores através da apropriação e internalização de signos e instrumentos em um contexto de interação. A aprendizagem humana pressupõe uma natureza social específica e em processo mediante o qual as crianças acedem à vida intelectual daqueles que as rodeiam. É por isso, que, para ele, a brincadeira cria na criança uma nova forma de desejos. Aprende-se a desejar, relacionando os seus desejos, a um “eu” fictício, ao seu papel na brincadeira e suas regras. Dessa maneira, as maiores aquisições, no futuro irão tornar-se, seu nível básico de ação real e moral. Portanto, a brincadeira é uma situação privilegiada de aprendizagem infantil onde o desenvolvimento pode alcançar níveis mais complexos, exatamente pela possibilidade de interação entre os pares em uma situação imaginária e pela negociação de regras de convivência e de conteúdos temáticos. Brincando as crianças recriam o mundo, refazem os fatos, não para mudá-los simplesmente para contestá-los, mas para adequá-los aos filtros da compreensão. E há dois tipos de filtros: o cognitivo e o afetivo. Algo pode caber ao cognitivo, mas não no afetivo. O brinquedo e o jogo facilitam o trânsito do cognitivo para o afetivo. Segundo Vygotsky, o brinquedo fornece a estrutura básica para as mudanças das necessidades da consciência. O desenvolvimento da criança é determinado pela ação na esfera imaginativa, pela criança de intenções voluntárias, pela formação de planos da vida real e pelas motivações. Do ponto de vista psicológico, pode-se observar que as crianças que não têm oportunidade de brincar, não conseguem conquistar o domínio sobre o mundo exterior. O brincar assume, pois, duas facetas: a de passado, através da resolução simbólica de problemas não-resolvidos; e a de futuro, na forma de preparação para a vida. Muitos confundem brincadeiras com “jogos didáticos”. Estes últimos, usados nas escolas para servir de auxiliares na aprendizagem de determinados conteúdos, ou para promover a memorização de uma seqüência de dados (um exemplo é o baralho de fatos fundamentais, usado por muitos professores), não pode ser considerado um brinquedo, apenas simula um, pois não é espontâneo, nem usa o faz-de-conta. No jogo didático o adulto cria as
  7. 7. regras, comanda a atividade e define o objetivo, seu valor como instrumento de aprendizagem é indiscutível, a criança realmente podem aprender com ele, mas não substitui a brincadeira, e confundir essas duas coisas pode fazer o professor pensar que usa o brinquedo em sala de aula quando não faz mais do que apresentar jogos didáticos. A brincadeira é organizada pela própria criança de forma espontânea e autônoma. A participação do adulto é mínima, ele jamais interfere no papel que o aluno assume, na linguagem que usa ou no rumo que a fantasia toma. O papel do adulto é criar condições para que as crianças brinquem, incentivar e propor o que se fará para que a brincadeira tenha início, mas se as crianças se desviarem da atividade inicialmente proposta, isto não constitui problema algum: a liberdade de mudar de rumo durante a brincadeira é uma característica importante da atividade. Cabe assim o professor organizar a sala com brinquedos e organiza-los de forma que possa estimular a criança ao início de uma brincadeira com uma história, fornecer informações, ajudar e incentivar mesmo quando as crianças não os pedem e dar assistência àqueles que não entram na brincadeira para participar. A professora deverá ter cuidado ao propor brincadeiras. Determinados alunos simplesmente ficam de fora. Alguns são agressivos e atrapalham o brinquedo enquanto outros, apáticos, ficam quietos e apenas olhando. Essas crianças não podem ser forçadas a participar, senão a atividade perde seu objetivo. Elas precisam do apoio do professor para que, por exemplo, fiquem sentados juntos e que se diversifique o tema das brincadeiras, com a finalidade de atrair sua atenção. Esse cuidado tem como objetivo não desacertar o caráter de socialização do momento da brincadeira. As brincadeiras não devem ser adaptadas a conteúdos. Na verdade, o paradoxo do uso da brincadeira em sala de aula é que os objetivos da atividade não podem ser determinados de antemão. Diferente do jogo didático, a brincadeira não é dirigida, é apenas assistida e é com base nessa observação que o professor determinará objetivos que serão alcançados em outras atividades. A brincadeira é uma atividade informal que se desenvolve sem que haja investimento de objetivos pedagógicos. Mas a brincadeira também se desenvolve no quadro familiar, no quadro das relações de comunicação, das relações de prazer na construção de um universo de vida cotidiana entre as crianças e os pais. A influência da brincadeira na socialização da criança
  8. 8. Para Piaget (1975), quanto mais nova a criança, mais individual e egocêntrica é a sua brincadeira: "A essa centração da criança nela mesma, Piaget chama de egocêntrica. Não significando com isso uma hipertrofia da consciência do eu, mas simplesmente uma incapacidade momentânea da criança de descentrar-se, isto é, colocar-se em outro ponto de vista que não o próprio". (Freire, J.B, 1992). À medida que a criança interage com os objetos e com os outros, vai construindo relações e conhecimentos a respeito do mundo em que vive, porém, nesta fase, esse conhecimento ainda não é suficiente para que a criança estabeleça relações de grupo. Essa autocentração é característica nas crianças quando ingressam nas classes de Educação Infantil. Aos poucos, a escola e a família, em conjunto, devem favorecer uma ação de liberdade para essa criança e, desta forma, o processo de socialização se dará gradativamente, através das relações que ela irá estabelecer com seus colegas na escola. Para que isto ocorra, a criança não deve sentir-se bloqueada, nem tampouco oprimida em seus sentimentos e desejos. Suas diferenças e experiências individuais devem, principalmente na escola, ter um espaço relevante sendo respeitadas nas relações com o adulto e com as outras crianças. Brincando em grupo as crianças envolvem-se em uma situação imaginária onde cada um poderá exercer papel diversos aos de sua realidade, além do que, estarão necessariamente submetidas a regras de comportamento e atitude. A brincadeira e o jogo receberam atenção, também, dos teóricos da vertente histórico- cultural. É através da atividade lúdica que a criança desenvolve a habilidade de subordinar-se a uma regra. Dominar as regras significa dominar o próprio comportamento, aprendendo a controlá-lo e a subordiná-lo a um propósito definido. (LEONTIEV, 1998, p.139). O brinquedo é oportunidade de desenvolvimento. Brincando a criança experimenta, descobre, inventa, aprende e confere habilidades. Além de estimular a curiosidade, a autoconfiança e a autonomia, proporciona o desenvolvimento da linguagem, do pensamento e da concentração e atenção. Brincar é indispensável à saúde física, emocional e intelectual da criança. Irá contribuir, no futuro, para a eficiência e o equilíbrio do adulto. Brincar é um momento de auto-expressão e auto-realização.
  9. 9. As atividades livres com blocos e peças de encaixe, as dramatizações, a música e as construções desenvolvem a criatividade, pois exige que a fantasia entre em jogo. Já o brinquedo organizado, que tem uma proposta e requer desempenho, como os jogos (quebra- cabeça, dominó e outros) constituem um desafio que promove a motivação e facilita escolhas e decisões à criança. O brinquedo suaviza o impacto provocado pelo tamanho e pela força dos adultos, diminuindo o sentimento de impotência da criança. Brincando, sua inteligência e sua sensibilidade estão sendo desenvolvidas. A qualidade de oportunidades que estão sendo oferecidas à criança através de brincadeiras e brinquedos garante que suas potencialidades e sua afetividade se harmonizem. A ludicidade, tão importante para a saúde mental do ser humano, é um aspecto que merece atenção dos pais e educadores, pois é o momento para expressão mais genuína do ser, direito de toda criança para o exercício da relação afetiva com o mundo, com as pessoas e com os objetos. Um bichinho de pelúcia pode ser um bom companheiro. Uma bola é um convite ao exercício motor, um quebra-cabeça desafia a inteligência e um colar faz a menina sentir-se bonita e importante como a mamãe. Enfim, todos são como amigos, servindo de intermediários para que a criança consiga integrar-se melhor. As situações problemas contidas na manipulação dos jogos e brincadeiras fazem a criança crescer através da procura de soluções e de alternativas. O desempenho psicomotor da criança enquanto brinca alcança níveis que só mesmo a motivação intrínseca consegue. Ao mesmo tempo, desenvolve a concentração, a atenção, o engajamento e a imaginação. Como conseqüência, a criança fica mais calma, relaxada e aprende a pensar, estimulando sua inteligência. Para que o brinquedo seja significativo para a criança é preciso que tenha pontos de contato com a sua realidade. Através da observação do desempenho das crianças com seus brinquedos podemos avaliar o nível de seu desenvolvimento motor e cognitivo. No lúdico, manifestam-se suas potencialidades e ao observá-las poderemos enriquecer sua aprendizagem, fornecendo através dos brinquedos os nutrientes ao seu desenvolvimento. A relação criança x brinquedo x adulto
  10. 10. A criança trata os brinquedos conforme os recebe. Ela sente quando está recebendo por razões subjetivas do adulto, que muitas vezes, compra o brinquedo que gostaria de ter tido, ou que lhe dá status, ou ainda para comprar afeto e outras vezes para servir como recurso para livrar-se da criança por um bom espaço de tempo. É indispensável que a criança sinta-se atraída pelo brinquedo e cabe-nos mostrar a ela as possibilidades de exploração que ele oferece, permitindo tempo para observar e motivar-se. A criança deve explorar livremente o brinquedo, mesmo que a exploração não seja a que esperávamos. Não nos cabe interromper o pensamento da criança ou atrapalhar a simbolização que está fazendo. Devemos nos limitar a sugerir, a estimular, a explicar, sem impor nossa forma de agir, para que a criança aprenda descobrindo e compreendendo, e não por simples imitação. A participação do adulto é para ouvir, motivá-la a falar, pensar e inventar. Brincando, a criança desenvolve seu senso de companheirismo. Jogando com amigos, aprende a conviver, ganhando ou perdendo, procurando aprender regras e conseguir uma participação satisfatória. No jogo, ela aprende a aceitar regras, esperar sua vez, aceitar o resultado, lidar com frustrações e elevar o nível de motivação. Nas dramatizações, a criança vive personagens diferentes, ampliando sua compreensão sobre os diferentes papéis e relacionamentos humanos. As relações cognitivas e afetivas da interação lúdica propiciam amadurecimento emocional e vão pouco a pouco construindo a sociabilidade infantil. O momento em que a criança está absorvida pelo brinquedo é um momento mágico e precioso, em que está sendo exercitada a capacidade de observar e manter a atenção concentrada e que irá inferir na sua eficiência e produtividade quando adulto. Brincar junto reforça os laços afetivos. É uma manifestação do nosso amor à criança. Todas as crianças gostam de brincar com os pais, com a professora, com os avós ou com os irmãos. A participação do adulto na brincadeira da criança eleva o nível de interesse, enriquece e contribui para o esclarecimento de dúvidas durante o jogo. Ao mesmo tempo, a criança sente-se prestigiada e desafiada, descobrindo e vivendo experiências que tornam o brinquedo o recurso mais estimulante e mais rico em aprendizado. Guardar os brinquedos com cuidado pode ser desenvolvido através da participação da criança na arrumação feita pelo adulto. O hábito constante e natural dos pais e da professora ao guardar com zelo o que utilizou, faz com que a criança adquira automaticamente o mesmo hábito, ocorrendo inclusive satisfação tanto no guardar como no brincar.
  11. 11. Os professores podem guiá-las proporcionando-lhes os materiais apropriados mais o essencial é que, para que uma criança entenda, deve construir ela mesma, deve reinventar. Cada vez que ensinamos algo a uma criança estamos impedindo que ela descubra por si mesma. Por outro lado, aquilo que permitimos que descubra por si mesma, permanecerá com ela. (PIAGET, 1975) Uma abordagem do faz-de-conta e sua importância na Educação Pré-Escolar O faz de conta e uma atividade psicológica de grande complexidade, é uma atividade lúdica que desencadeia o uso da imaginação criadora pela impossibilidade de satisfação imediata de desejos por parte da criança. Essa atividade enriquece a identidade da criança, porque ela experimenta outra forma de ser e de pensar; amplia suas concepções sobre as coisas e as pessoas, porque a faz desempenhar vários papéis sociais ao representar diferentes personagens. Quando brinca, a criança elabora hipóteses para a resolução de seus problemas e toma atitudes além do comportamento habitual de sua idade, pois busca alternativas para transformar a realidade. Vygotsky (Vygotsky 1998) assinalou que uma das funções básicas do brincar é permitir que a criança aprenda a elaborar resolver situações conflitantes que vivencia no seu dia-a-dia; usará capacidades como observação, a imitação e a imaginação.Através desta imitação representativa, a criança vai também aprendendo a lidar com regras e normas sociais. Desenvolve a capacidade de interação e aprende a lidar com o limite e para tentos, os jogos com regras são fundamentais. A brincadeira “faz-de-conta” é privilegiada em sua discussão sobre o papel do brinquedo no desenvolvimento. As crianças evoluem por intermédio de suas próprias brincadeiras e das brincadeiras feitas por outras crianças e adultos. Nesse processo, ampliam gradualmente sua capacidade de visualizar a riqueza do mundo externamente real, e, no plano simbólico procuram entender o mundo dos adultos.Deste modo, elas desenvolvem a linguagem e a narrativa e nesse processo vão adquirindo uma melhor compreensão de si próprias e do outro; Para Vygotsky, (Vygotsky 1998) ao reproduzir o comportamento social do adulto em seus jogos, a criança está combinando situações reais com elementos de sua ação fantasiosa; quando a criança imita o adulto e é orientada por ele, e interiorizada pela criança. Conforme a brincadeira vai se
  12. 12. desenvolvendo acontece uma aproximação com a realização de sua ação e do seu propósito (imitação). Mas além de ser uma situação imaginária, o brinquedo é também uma atividade regida por regras. Mesmo no universo do “faz-de-conta”, há regras que devem ser seguidas. No brinquedo, a criança comporta-se de forma mais avançada do que nas atividades da vida real e também aprende a separar objeto/ significado. Vygotsky vem quebrar a dicotomia de mundo-adulto-sério-real e mundo-infantil- lúdico-fantasioso.Fantasia e realidade se realimenta e possibilita que a criança – assim como os adultos – estabeleça conceitos e relações, insira-se enquanto sujeito social que é. Ele sinaliza que, ao brincar, a criança não está só fantasiando, mas fazendo uma ordenação do real. A criança em idade pré-escolar envolve-se num mundo ilusório para resolver suas questões, onde os seus desejos são ou não realizados conforme seu dispor, isto é que também se pode chamar de brinquedo. A escola e particularmente a pré-escola poderiam se utilizar desse tipo de situação para atuar no processo de desenvolvimento das crianças promovendo situações que possibilitem a imitação com reprodução de modelos sadios a seguir. Considerações finais Brincar possibilita a criança descobertas que acarretam o aprendizado. A observação e a interpretação da atividade de brincar dá ao professor caminhos que o leva a entender o aluno, e à criança oportunidades de mesclar as informações, ampliando seus conhecimentos e suas habilidades, sejam elas motoras, cognitivas ou lingüísticas, e assim, temos os fundamentos teóricos para deduzirmos a importância da brincadeira. O brincar é atividade própria da criança, sua forma de estar diante do mundo social e físico e interagir com ele, a porta pela qual entra o contato com outras pessoas, o instrumento para a construção coletiva do conhecimento. Podemos observar então, a necessidade de possibilitar a brincadeira, pois a criança necessita brincar para ela mesma, para desenvolver-se, para construir conhecimentos, expressar emoções, entender o mundo que chega até ela.Pode- se afirmar que a criança tem o direito de brincar, sendo relembrando no artigo e desenvolvido as benfeitorias da atividade de brincar ,sendo praticamente seu meio condutor de informação do mundo ate seu segundo momento de vida onde sistematizara seu conhecimento absorvido.
  13. 13. Diante dessas considerações, seria oportuno salientar, também que os educadores deve oferecer a criança um ambiente de qualidade que estimule as interações sociais da criança, que seja um ambiente enriquecedor da imaginação infantil, assegurando a sobrevivência dos sonhos, promovendo uma construção de conhecimentos vinculada ao prazer de viver. Referências Bibliográficas: BENJAMIN, Walter Reflexões: a criança, o brinquedo, a educação. São Paulo: Sumais Editorial, 1983. ELKONIN, D.B. Psicologia do jogo. São Paulo: Martins Fontes, 1998. LEONTIEV, A.N. Uma contribuição à teoria do desenvolvimento da psique infantil. In: VYGOTSKY, L.S. et al. Linguagem, desenvolvimento e aprendizagem. São Paulo: Ícone, 1998a. PIAGET, J. A formação do símbolo na criança: imitação, jogo e sonho, imagem e representação. 2. e., Rio de Janeiro: Zahar, 1975. SILVA, A.V. Faz de conta. Como obter o máximo da imaginação infantil com o mínimo de interferência. Nova Escola. São Paulo, 1996. VYGOTSKY, L.S. A formação social da mente. 6. ed., São Paulo: Livraria Martins Fontes, 1998. ______________. Psicologia Pedagógica. São Paulo: Martins Fontes, 2001. WAJSKOP, G. Brincar na pré-escola. São Paulo: Editora Cortez, 1995. ARTIGO: www.centrorefeducacional.com.br/fazcont.htm

