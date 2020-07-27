Vape store in east bay

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fast, Free Cannabis Delivery and Weed Delivery, Proudly serving Richmond, San Pablo, Hercules, Rodeo, Pinole, EI Sobrante, Kensington, and Albany

  1. 1. The City Delivery - Fast, Free Cannabis Delivery - Richmond dispensaries Online Store: ​https://thecity.delivery Phone: ​510.900.9420 Email: info@thecity.delivery Fast, free ​Cannabis delivery to the East Bay! Shop flowers, vapes, edibles, and joints from legal marijuana brands. Delivery is always fast, and always free. Serving the East Bay cities of Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond and Hercules.
  2. 2. BLACKBERRY KUSH – 1G CARTRIDGE $40.00 Blackberry Kush- Indica- High Potency- Each Strain Tests at 70%-75% THC
  3. 3. HEAVY HITTERS STRAWBERRY COUGH 1G $60.00 THC- 75-85% Strawberry Cough is a sativa with a strawberry taste profile, delivering an uplifting, cerebral head high. Fun For – Putting a plan in place – Getting down on the drums – Comedy show
  4. 4. Strawberry Cough is a sativa with a strawberry taste profile, delivering an uplifting, cerebral head high. Fun For – Putting a plan in place – Getting down on the drums – Comedy show The Original high-potency vape cartridge, Heavy Hitters pairs True Ceramic cartridges with Cold-Filtered distillate for the best vaping experience available. Heavy Hitters’ signature Cold-Filtering purifies the oil beyond standard distillation, resulting in a consistent ultra-potent cannabis oil, and a better experience for you. True Ceramic cartridges yield none of the harmful wick components of standard cartridges, instead relying on high-quality ceramic throughout the heating element to ensure no harmful byproducts and an even dose. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.

