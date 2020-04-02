Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fast, Free Cannabis Delivery and Weed Delivery, Proudly serving Richmond, San Pablo, Hercules, Rodeo, Pinole, EI Sobrante, Kensington, and Albany

Published in: Health & Medicine
The City Delivery

  1. 1. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Cannabis Foods Proposal The City Delivery - Fast, Free Cannabis Delivery - Richmond dispensaries
  2. 2. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Company Products Flower Pre Roll Vape Shatter Edibles Crumble
  3. 3. Overview Fast, Free Cannabis Delivery and Weed Delivery, Proudly serving Richmond, San Pablo, Hercules, Rodeo, Pinole, EI Sobrante, Kensington, and Albany
  4. 4. Contact Us 1 Monday - Saturday 9:00AM - 10:00PM 2 Mail: info@thecity.delivery 3 Web: https://thecity.delivery 4 Phone: 510.900.9420
  5. 5. Project objective The City Delivery is the best Cannabis Store in Richmond, CA, USA. We are supplying the best and fresh cannabis products Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, Emeryville, and Richmond, Kensington, El Sobrante, Pinole, San Pablo, Rodeo area. No shipping charge, perfect home delivery. All are product prices very reliable.
  6. 6. We are supplying Richmond, Oakland, Berkeley, San Pablo, Hercules, Rodeo, Pinole, EI Sobrante, Kensington, and Albany Area in Califorina, USA.
  7. 7. Company Special Products 1. Purple Cookies Purple Cookies is a rare evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through crossing the classic Girl Scout Cookies strain with an unknown member of the Purple family. There are many who believe that its second parent is the one and only Grand Daddy Purps, but we cannot be certain due to a general lack of information about its heritage. THC- 27%
  8. 8. GG#4 GORILLA GLUE Original Gorilla Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid’s supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
  9. 9. BTY OG BTY OG, also known as “Better Than Yours OG,” is a rare 100% pure indica strain created through crossing OG Kush with two additional unknown strains. This potent powerhouse packs a potent punch of effects thanks to an insanely high 26-28% average THC level. You’ll feel a slowly building lift at the onset of this high, filling your mind with euphoric energy and a light tingle. As your mind settles into long-lasting relaxation, your body will begin to drop off into a buzzing body high that leaves you slightly sedated and pretty hungry at times. Thanks to these potent effects and its super high THC level, BTY OG is often chosen to treat conditions such as nerve or muscle pain, appetite loss or nausea, depression, and chronic stress. This bud has a super earthy nutty flavor with hints of mint and citrus upon exhale. The aroma is pungent and spicy with lemon and mint overtones that are accented by earthy herbs and spices. BTY OG buds have tapered green and tan nugs with golden amber crystal trichomes, matching hairs, and a thick coating of sticky sweet resin.
  10. 10. Company Target The City Delivery is the best Cannabis Store in Berkeley, CA, USA. We are supplying the best and fresh cannabis products Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, Emeryville, Kensington, El Sobrante, Pinole, San Pablo, Rodeo, and Richmond area. No shipping charge, perfect home delivery. All our product prices are very reliable. 01 | Free, Fast Delivery 02 | Fresh Cannabis Flower Foods 03 | All time reserve hot products 04 | 10% off on a all products all time 05 | 100% customer satisfaction service Thecity.delivery
  11. 11. Thank you. By https://thecity.delivery

